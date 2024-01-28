Best parathas for your health: Methi to paneer; 6 healthy paratha fillings for a nourishing meal

Parathas, a staple breakfast dish, isn't exactly considered a healthy meal to start your day with. However, with little tweaks in the ingredients, one can achieve not only a delicious but nourishing flatbread that can supply essential nutrients to our body and mind. Using refined grains, too much oil and fillings like potato can cheese, can make your parathas high-calorie and unhealthy. On the other hand, high-fibre or protein fillings like besan, fenugreek (methi), carrot, paneer, and peas can transform your paratha for a sinful indulgence to a healthy and filling meal. A little bit of pickle, raita or chutney can further elevate your stuffed paratha. (Also read: 6 low-fat parathas to relish in winter season)

Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shares 6 healthy paratha recipes that will also help with muscle strength, digestion, bone health, eye health, heart problems and fertility.(Pinterest, Freepik)