Best parathas for your health: Methi to paneer; 6 healthy paratha fillings for a nourishing meal
Parathas can be made healthy with little tweaks in the ingredients. Here are 6 paratha fillings that can do wonders for your health.
Parathas, a staple breakfast dish, isn't exactly considered a healthy meal to start your day with. However, with little tweaks in the ingredients, one can achieve not only a delicious but nourishing flatbread that can supply essential nutrients to our body and mind. Using refined grains, too much oil and fillings like potato can cheese, can make your parathas high-calorie and unhealthy. On the other hand, high-fibre or protein fillings like besan, fenugreek (methi), carrot, paneer, and peas can transform your paratha for a sinful indulgence to a healthy and filling meal. A little bit of pickle, raita or chutney can further elevate your stuffed paratha. (Also read: 6 low-fat parathas to relish in winter season)
Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shares 6 healthy paratha recipes that will also help with muscle strength, digestion, bone health, eye health, heart problems and fertility.
1. Besan paratha (for muscle strength)
Ingredients
20 gm of whole wheat flour
20 gm besan/bengal gram flour
10 gm curd
Water as required
Salt and spices to taste
Oil - 1 tsp
Method
- In a bowl, add all ingredients together and prepare a soft dough.
- Water to be added if required.
- Let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Roll out paratha and cook on both sides.
2. Dhaniya paratha (for digestive and bloating issues)
Ingredients
45 gm of whole wheat flour
15 gm of coriander leaves
1/2 tsp of mint leaves
Water as required
Salt and spices to taste
Oil - 1 tsp
Method
- Wash and drain the coriander leaves and mint leaves
- In a bowl, add all the ingredients together and prepare a soft dough.
- Add water if required
- Let it rest for 10 minutes
- Roll out paratha and cook on both sides on a tawa.
3. Paneer paratha (for menopause, bone health and menstrual problems)
Ingredients
45gm of whole wheat flour
30gm paneer
10gm onions
5gm coriander leaves
1/2 tsp sesame seeds
Water as required
Salt and spices to taste
Oil - 1 tsp
Method
- Make a dough of the flour.
- Prepare the stuffing by adding grated paneer, and all the other ingredients
- Roll out a disc sized paratha
- Place a portion of the filling in the centre of the disc
- Gather the edges and seal the stuffing, gently roll out the paratha
- Cook on both sides on a tawa.
4. Gajar paratha (for eye health and immunity)
Ingredients
45gm of whole wheat flour
30 gm of grated carrot
10 gm of onion
Water as required
Salt and spices to taste
Oil - 1 tsp
Method
- Make a dough of the flour.
- Prepare the stuffing by mixing carrots, onions and spices
- Roll out a disc-sized paratha.
- Place a portion of the filling in the centre of the disc
- Gather the edges and seal the stuffing, gently roll out the paratha
- Cook on both sides on a tawa.
5. Methi paratha (for anaemia, blood circulation, varicose veins and heart problems)
Ingredients
45gm of whole wheat flour
15 gm of methi/fenugreek values
Water as required
Salt and spices to taste
Oil - 1 tsp
Method
- Wash and drain the methi leaves
- In a bowl, add all the ingredients together and prepare a soft dough
- Water to be added if required
- Let it rest for 10 minutes
- Roll out paratha and cook on both sides
6. Peas paratha (for preconception diet, fertility and pregnancy)
Ingredients
45 gm of whole wheat flour
25 gm of finely chopped green peas
10 gm of onion
Water as required
Salt and spices to taste
Oil- 1 tsp
Method
- Make a dough of the flour
- Prepare the stuffing by adding the peas, onion and spices
- Roll out a disc sized paratha
- Place a portion of the peas filling in the centre of the disc
- Gather the edges and seal the stuffing, gently roll out of the paratha
- Cook on both sides