Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside

K-food delight from Seoul to your table: Dive into the world of Korean Chicken Wings with this finger-lickin' good recipe as you binge on K-dramas this weekend
The irresistible influence of South Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have taken the world by storm and captivated us not just with their swoonworthy romantic entanglements, compelling storylines, plot twists, vibrant characters and picturesque settings but also the tantalizing glimpses of Korean cuisine, particularly the mouthwatering Korean chicken wings, that leave us craving for more. The global popularity of K-dramas has hyped the growing demand for Korean cuisine and among the myriad of Korean dishes, the Korean chicken wings often take center stage, as they are often featured being enjoyed as a late-night snack, a celebratory meal, a casual dinner or the ultimate comfort food with their crispy skin, succulent meat and irresistible flavours.
INGREDIENTS:
Wings- (4-8)
Corn Flour-20 gm
Maida-10gm
Egg-1/3
Chilli Oil- 5gm
Oil-50gm
Ginger- 8gm
Tomato Sauce- 40gm
8 to 8 Sauce-20 tablespoon
Dark Soya-10 tablespoon
Oyster Sauce-5 tablespoon
Amul Butter-5gm
Japanese Shichimi-1gm
Sesame Seed-1gm
Spring Onion-1gm
Method:
- Take 4 to 8 chicken wings and make a slit on the wings.
- To the minaret take a bowl and add the wings add salt, pepper, ginger garlic paste, chilli oil, egg, maida, and corn flour.
- Marinate it for a couple of hours.
- Heat the oil
- Add the wings one at a time to the heated oil and deep fry the wings until brown
- Take out the wings and keep them aside
- Now prepare the sauce.
- Put some oil in the wok add ginger and sauté it
- Add one by one tomato ketchup, dark soya, Oyster Sauce, 8 to 8 Sauce, salt and pepper.
- Add the wings to the sauce prepared and toss it well, mix the sauce with the wings well.
- Add amul butter and Japanese shichimi and toss well.
- Garnish it with sesame seeds and spring onion.