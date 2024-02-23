 Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside

Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2024 08:05 PM IST

K-food delight from Seoul to your table: Dive into the world of Korean Chicken Wings with this finger-lickin' good recipe as you binge on K-dramas this weekend

The irresistible influence of South Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have taken the world by storm and captivated us not just with their swoonworthy romantic entanglements, compelling storylines, plot twists, vibrant characters and picturesque settings but also the tantalizing glimpses of Korean cuisine, particularly the mouthwatering Korean chicken wings, that leave us craving for more. The global popularity of K-dramas has hyped the growing demand for Korean cuisine and among the myriad of Korean dishes, the Korean chicken wings often take center stage, as they are often featured being enjoyed as a late-night snack, a celebratory meal, a casual dinner or the ultimate comfort food with their crispy skin, succulent meat and irresistible flavours.

Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside (Image courtesy Chowman Chain of Restaurants)
Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside (Image courtesy Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

Craving K-food delight from Seoul to your table? Dive into the world of Korean Chicken Wings with this finger-lickin' good recipe as you binge on K-dramas this weekend -

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

INGREDIENTS:

Wings- (4-8)

Corn Flour-20 gm

Maida-10gm

Egg-1/3

Chilli Oil- 5gm

Oil-50gm

Ginger- 8gm

Tomato Sauce- 40gm

8 to 8 Sauce-20 tablespoon

Dark Soya-10 tablespoon

Oyster Sauce-5 tablespoon

Amul Butter-5gm

Japanese Shichimi-1gm

Sesame Seed-1gm

Spring Onion-1gm

Method:

  • Take 4 to 8 chicken wings and make a slit on the wings.
  • To the minaret take a bowl and add the wings add salt, pepper, ginger garlic paste, chilli oil, egg, maida, and corn flour.
  • Marinate it for a couple of hours.
  • Heat the oil
  • Add the wings one at a time to the heated oil and deep fry the wings until brown
  • Take out the wings and keep them aside
  • Now prepare the sauce.
  • Put some oil in the wok add ginger and sauté it
  • Add one by one tomato ketchup, dark soya, Oyster Sauce, 8 to 8 Sauce, salt and pepper.
  • Add the wings to the sauce prepared and toss it well, mix the sauce with the wings well.
  • Add amul butter and Japanese shichimi and toss well.
  • Garnish it with sesame seeds and spring onion.

(Recipe: Chef Ram Bahadhur Budhathoki, Head Chef)

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On