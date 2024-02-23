The irresistible influence of South Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have taken the world by storm and captivated us not just with their swoonworthy romantic entanglements, compelling storylines, plot twists, vibrant characters and picturesque settings but also the tantalizing glimpses of Korean cuisine, particularly the mouthwatering Korean chicken wings, that leave us craving for more. The global popularity of K-dramas has hyped the growing demand for Korean cuisine and among the myriad of Korean dishes, the Korean chicken wings often take center stage, as they are often featured being enjoyed as a late-night snack, a celebratory meal, a casual dinner or the ultimate comfort food with their crispy skin, succulent meat and irresistible flavours.

Binge on K-dramas this Friday night with Korean Chicken Wings. Recipe inside (Image courtesy Chowman Chain of Restaurants)