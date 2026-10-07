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Boiled meets scrambled: Try this high-protein creamy butter garlic eggs recipe for breakfast

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 18:06:24 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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This high-protein recipe is a love story between boiled and scrambled eggs – tossed in butter and garlic, and coated in a creamy sauce. Try it for breakfast!

Bored of starting every morning with the same boiled eggs? While eggs are a breakfast favourite for good reason – they are packed with protein, versatile and easy to prepare – eating them the same way every day can quickly get monotonous. The good news is that a few simple ingredients can transform this everyday staple into something far more exciting. If you’re looking for a delicious way to switch up your usual egg breakfast, we’ve found a flavour-packed recipe worth trying.

Also Read | Cheat day done right: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for brown butter chocolate banana bread to satisfy your sweet cravings

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein creamy butter garlic eggs recipe that gives the humble breakfast staple a delicious upgrade. In an Instagram video shared on October 6, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “32g protein and 430 calories per serving. Can’t remember the last time I enjoyed eggs this much! Big, soft, creamy scrambled eggs tossed in sizzling butter, garlic and chilli, then coated in a silky high-protein sauce.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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