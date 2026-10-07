Boiled meets scrambled: Try this high-protein creamy butter garlic eggs recipe for breakfast

Bored of starting every morning with the same boiled eggs? While eggs are a breakfast favourite for good reason – they are packed with protein, versatile and easy to prepare – eating them the same way every day can quickly get monotonous. The good news is that a few simple ingredients can transform this everyday staple into something far more exciting. If you’re looking for a delicious way to switch up your usual egg breakfast, we’ve found a flavour-packed recipe worth trying.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein creamy butter garlic eggs recipe that gives the humble breakfast staple a delicious upgrade. In an Instagram video shared on October 6, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “32g protein and 430 calories per serving. Can’t remember the last time I enjoyed eggs this much! Big, soft, creamy scrambled eggs tossed in sizzling butter, garlic and chilli, then coated in a silky high-protein sauce.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the scrambled eggs 3 whole eggs (150g)

1g oil, for spraying

A pinch of salt For the creamy sauce 2 boiled egg whites (66g)

1 cheese slice (20g)

1 small garlic clove (3g)

1 tsp honey (7g)

1 tsp soy sauce (5g)

3 tbsp skimmed milk (45g), or water

Salt and black pepper, to taste For the butter-garlic tempering 1 tbsp light butter (14g)

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic (10g)

1 green chilli, finely chopped (5g)

½ tsp chilli flakes (1g), plus extra for garnish For garnish 1 tbsp chopped spring onion or fresh coriander (5g) Method Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk until well combined. Lightly spray a pan with oil, add the eggs and season with a pinch of salt. Gently scramble the eggs over low heat, keeping the pieces large, soft and creamy. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the boiled egg whites, cheese slice, garlic, honey, soy sauce, skimmed milk, salt and black pepper to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Set aside. In the same pan, melt the light butter. Add the chopped garlic, green chilli and chilli flakes, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the scrambled eggs and gently toss to coat them in the butter-garlic mixture. Lower the heat and pour in the blended creamy sauce. Mix gently and cook for no more than a minute, ensuring the sauce stays smooth and creamy. Garnish with chopped spring onion or coriander and a sprinkling of chilli flakes. Serve hot. Approx. nutrition per serving Calories: 430 kcal

Protein: 32g

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fat: 25g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the scrambled eggs 3 whole eggs (150g)

1g oil, for spraying

A pinch of salt For the creamy sauce 2 boiled egg whites (66g)

1 cheese slice (20g)

1 small garlic clove (3g)

1 tsp honey (7g)

1 tsp soy sauce (5g)

3 tbsp skimmed milk (45g), or water

Salt and black pepper, to taste For the butter-garlic tempering 1 tbsp light butter (14g)

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic (10g)

1 green chilli, finely chopped (5g)

½ tsp chilli flakes (1g), plus extra for garnish For garnish 1 tbsp chopped spring onion or fresh coriander (5g) Method Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk until well combined. Lightly spray a pan with oil, add the eggs and season with a pinch of salt. Gently scramble the eggs over low heat, keeping the pieces large, soft and creamy. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the boiled egg whites, cheese slice, garlic, honey, soy sauce, skimmed milk, salt and black pepper to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Set aside. In the same pan, melt the light butter. Add the chopped garlic, green chilli and chilli flakes, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the scrambled eggs and gently toss to coat them in the butter-garlic mixture. Lower the heat and pour in the blended creamy sauce. Mix gently and cook for no more than a minute, ensuring the sauce stays smooth and creamy. Garnish with chopped spring onion or coriander and a sprinkling of chilli flakes. Serve hot. Approx. nutrition per serving Calories: 430 kcal

Protein: 32g

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fat: 25g {{/usCountry}}

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