Mango Chenna Payas, also known as Mango Paneer Kheer, is a delicious and creamy Indian dessert that combines the sweetness of mango pulp with the grainy texture of chenna, creating a rich and velvety base which is sure to leave you drooling. Made with ripe mangoes and chenna or Indian cottage cheese or paneer, the dessert is both indulgent and refreshing apart from being a visual delight.

Bored of mango shakes? Try Mango Chenna Payas before the fruit goes off the market (Photo by Sarita Bazaz)

If you are bored of mango shakes already, we got you sorted with an easy recipe of Mango Chenna Payas, which you can even whip up on special occasions or as an everyday indulgence before the seasonal fruit goes off the market. Check out its simple recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

● 2 cups Chenna (cottage cheese)

● ¼ cup condensed milk

● 2-3 fresh Alphonso mangoes

● 5-6 chopped nuts (such as almonds, cashews, or pistachios)

Method:

Indulge your sweet cravings with Mango Chenna Payas, a delectable Indian dessert. Mix cottage cheese (chenna) with condensed milk until smooth, then add fresh mango puree. Garnish with chopped nuts, chill and enjoy the burst of flavours in every delightful bite.

(Recipe: Sarita Bazaz)

Benefits:

Unless consumed excessively or by diabetics, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.

Paneer is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

