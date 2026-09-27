Bored of regular chicken curry? Try this protein-rich dahi tadka chicken recipe at home

Meeting your daily protein needs usually comes with a familiar, sometimes confusing question: what should you cook, and how can you keep it healthy while also ensuring it is tasty?ALSO READ: Craving Asian flavours for dinner? Try this nutritionist-approved protein-packed chili basil chicken fried rice recipe

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for dahi tadka chicken that can add variety to your meals while helping you meet your protein goals.

Shared as part of her ‘AirFryerMaxxing’ series, the recipe uses an air fryer to cook the chicken instead of deep-frying. This cooking technique reduces the amount of oil needed, hence making the recipe healthy.

Chicken and Greek Yoghurt are both rich in protein, and Greek Yoghurt is also healthy for the gut as it contains probiotics.

When you add a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies, you make a healthy dish more flavoursome. The recipe is creamy, flavourful, tangy and spicy, pleasing the foodie inside you while also not upsetting your fitness-enthusiastic side.

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Ingredients:

400g chicken breast - cut into pieces

1 tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp salt

1/2th tsp pepper

1/2th tsp chilli powder

1/4th tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 small onion - sliced

Coriander to garnish

3/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp ghee

1/4th tsp red chilli powder

Salt and pepper - to taste

Turmeric powder - s pinch

Mustard seeds - 2 tsps

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Green chillies - 2 slit

Method

Marinate the chicken with lime juice, salt, pepper, chilli powder, coriander powder, and ginger-garlic paste.

Add these marinated chicken pieces to a tray with parchment paper and drizzle oil onto it.

Air fry these chicken pieces at 230degrees for about 15 minutes until they are cooked and crispy.

In a pan, add ghee. Add mustard seeds, slit green chillies along with curry leaves, red chilli powder, and turmeric.

Once it starts crackling, add this tadka to the Greek yoghurt and stir well.

For assembly, add the air-fried chicken pieces and pour over the yoghurt.

Mix everything well and garnish with chopped coriander and sliced onions.

Serve it with roti or paratha of choice.

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