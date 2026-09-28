Bored of your usual homemade coffee? Try this easy salted cream coffee recipe with honey

Worried about how much you spend on coffee? It is tempting to order a cup or head out for a coffee run. After all, cafe brews taste divine and hit just the right spot. But don't be quick to dismiss your homemade brew. With a few simple ingredients and easy steps, you can give it a cafe-style upgrade without stretching your budget.ALSO READ: Can drinking black coffee daily reduce fatty liver risk? Hepatologist explains how much to drink and what to avoid

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a salted cream coffee recipe as part of episode 50 of her ‘Brew It Yourself’ series. Made with instant coffee and a handful of simple ingredients, like instant coffee powder and honey, this creamy, refreshing drink is easy to recreate in the comfort of your home. You don't need to be a coffee connoisseur to get it right: just stir, froth, and pour. It offers a budget-friendly cafe-style experience at home.

The chef described the topping as the ‘dreamiest salted cream,’ and it gives your usual homemade coffee a delicious twist. The honey adds sweetness, and the pinch of flaky salt brings a surprising savoury touch to the creamy foam. Served with ice, this drink is cafe-like, but made in your home.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the recipe: Ingredients: 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1 cup hot water

1/2 tbsp honey

Lots of ice

3 tbsps fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

Pinch of flaky salt Method: In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate for a while to cool it down

In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, along with a pinch of salt.

For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the recipe: Ingredients: 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1 cup hot water

1/2 tbsp honey

Lots of ice

3 tbsps fresh cream

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

Pinch of flaky salt Method: In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder and honey. Stir everything well. Refrigerate for a while to cool it down

In a small glass, froth together fresh cream, milk, honey, along with a pinch of salt.

For assembly, scoop out ice into a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy it chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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