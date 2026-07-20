Bored with regular chai? Try these chef-recommended 4 regional tea recipes from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu

India's love for tea transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. Every state has its own interpretation of this much-loved beverage, infused with local spices and flavours that reflect the region's distinct culinary identity. The state's culinary tradition also becomes apparent in the local chai.

Tea is a staple in many Indian homes. Try the different variations! (Picture credit: Freepik)

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So, if you are bored with your usual cup of chai, why not explore the diverse tea recipes? Executive chef Diwas Wadhera of Eros Hotel, New Delhi, shared with us four regional tea recipes with HT Lifestyle that you can easily recreate at home. He also explained the story behind each.

Some teas are zesty, some floral, and others gently sweet, while many are enjoyed without milk. However, they all mirror the culinary landscape of their respective regions.

From Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Tea to West Bengal's Lebu Cha, you will find local ingredients and preparation methods in regional tea.

1. Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Tea

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{{^usCountry}} The chef described the flavour profile. This tea has a gentle sweetness with a hint of floral aroma, reflecting this region's light and wholesome cuisine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef described the flavour profile. This tea has a gentle sweetness with a hint of floral aroma, reflecting this region's light and wholesome cuisine. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kangra Tea comes from the beautiful Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It has a light, fresh taste with a gentle floral aroma. People usually enjoy it without milk, so they can experience its natural flavour,” he said.

Diwas also noted that this tea contains no strong, overpowering spices.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

2 tsp Kangra tea leaves (green or black)

2 cups water

Honey or sugar (optional)

Lemon slice (optional)

Method

Start by boiling two cups of water

Once the water comes to a boil, switch off the flame and add the Kangra tea leaves

Cover the pan and let the tea brew for about 2–3 minutes if you're using green tea, or 3–4 minutes for black tea

Strain it into a cup. If you like, add a little honey or sugar. A slice of lemon can also be added for a refreshing taste

Serving suggestion: Serve hot with light biscuits or cookies.

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2. West Bengal's Lebu Cha (lemon tea)

Kolkata is famous for its street food, but the chef reminded us that its tea is also a standout in its own right. This brew is perfect for those who enjoy intense, tangy, zesty flavours.

He added, “The tea is a true reflection of West Bengal’s vibrant and flavour-forward food culture. Combining black tea with fresh lemon, black salt, and aromatic spices, it strikes a perfect balance between tangy, savoury, and refreshing.”

We asked the chef what pairs well with this tea. Diwas shared that it is best enjoyed with hot pakoras or jhal muri during the monsoon.

Ingredients

2 tsp Assam or Darjeeling tea leaves

2 cups water

Juice of half a lemon

2 tsp sugar or honey

A pinch of black salt

A pinch of roasted cumin powder (optional)

Method

Boil two cups of water and add the tea leaves.

Let it brew for about 2–3 minutes, then strain it into a cup. Add sugar or honey and stir well. Once the tea has cooled slightly, squeeze in the fresh lemon juice.

Add a pinch of black salt and roasted cumin powder if you like. Stir gently and serve immediately

Serving suggestion: Best enjoyed hot with pakoras, samosas, or any evening snack.

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3. Kashmir's Kahwa

Kashmir Kahwa is well-known. The chef highlighted that it is widely loved for its aroma.

“Kahwa is made without milk and is flavoured with cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, and almonds. Prepared with green tea infused with cinnamon, cardamom, saffron, and almonds, it offers warmth and depth in every sip," he mentioned the ingredients. "Beyond its flavour, Kahwa reflects the region’s tradition of hospitality, transforming a simple cup of tea into a comforting and elegant experience.”

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 tsp Kashmiri green tea

3–4 green cardamom pods

1 small cinnamon stick

2–3 saffron strands

Honey (optional)

Sliced almonds

Method

Boil two cups of water with the cardamom and cinnamon for about 3–4 minutes so the spices release their flavour.

Add the green tea leaves and saffron, then switch off the flame and let the tea steep for another 2 minutes.

Strain it into a cup. Add a little honey if you prefer a sweeter taste, and finish with sliced almonds on top.

Serving suggestion: Serve hot on cold or rainy days.

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From Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri tea to Kashmir's Kahwa, the flavour notes tell that spices and local produce make all the difference in capturing the aroma.

4. Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Tea

The Nilgiri region in South India has its own distinctive tea as well. Grown in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills, this tea makes a smooth, refreshing brew.



Elaborating more on the preparation and back story of this tea, the chef shared, “This tea has a pleasant floral aroma. It can be enjoyed either as black tea or with milk. The tea reflects the freshness and diversity that define Tamil Nadu’s culinary landscape. Its bright aroma, brisk flavour, and smooth finish make it both refreshing and versatile, pairing effortlessly with the state’s bold, spice-rich cuisine.”

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Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

2 tsp Nilgiri tea leaves

2 cups water

½ cup milk (optional)

Sugar to taste

Method

Boil two cups of water and add the Nilgiri tea leaves.

Let it brew for about 3 minutes. If you prefer black tea, simply strain it into a cup, add sugar if needed, and serve.

If you like milk tea, add milk after brewing, let it simmer for another minute, then strain and serve hot.

Serving suggestion: Perfect with cakes, biscuits, sandwiches, or evening snacks.