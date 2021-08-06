Brighten your weekend breakfast with this Pineapple French Toast

French toast is the most Indian breakfast dish, take day old bread and douse it in a sweet, eggy mixture and fry with butter, and voila, you have a quick and easy breakfast dish. And one can try many flavour variations, this one by Chef Ranveer Brar incorporates pineapple jam and gives a nice tangy kick to your breakfast. Check it out:

Pineapple French Toast Ingredients

6 slices Bread

3 tbsp Pineapple Jam

1 tsp Butter

For Batter

2 tbsp Fresh Cream

2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

¼ tsp Vanilla Essence

1 tbsp Refined Flour

¾ cup Milk

For Caramelized Banana

1 tsp Butter

1 small Banana - split in half

1 tsp Sugar

Other Ingredients

Orange

Plum

Pear

Pomegranate Pearl

White Grapes

Powdered Sugar

Mint Leaves

Method to prepare

Firstly apply the pineapple jam to the bread slice and then place the other slice on it making it into a sandwich. Keep aside for further use.

For Batter

In a bowl add fresh cream, powdered sugar vanilla essence, refined flour, milk and mix everything properly into a semi liquid consistency.

For Frying Pineapple French Toast

Let the butter heat on a flat pan and then dip the bread sandwich in the batter and place it on the pan. Cook it on low heat until light golden.

Remove on a plate and serve it warm with caramelized banana, fresh fruits (orange, plum, pear, pomegranate pearls, white grape, etc) and garnish it with powdered sugar, mint leaves.

For Caramelized Banana

Cut a small banana in half lengthwise with skin and sprinkle some sugar on it then place on a hot pan that has some butter frying in it. Once caramelized you can use it to garnish your toast.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

