Celebrate Father's Day with Sanjeev Kapoor's signature balushahi recipe: See step-by-step preparation

It is three days to Father’s Day 2026, which falls on June 21 this year. And if you are wondering about how to make the Sunday special for your old man, cooking him something sweet is always a winner.

Sanjeev Kapoor's balushahi recipe has a cook time of approximately an hour. (sanjeevkapoor.com)

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While things like cakes and doughnuts have a global appeal, a recipe close to home might just touch a desi dad’s heart more. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s signature balushahi is perfect for the occasion.

Sweet and decadent, the dessert highlights the effort that goes into its preparation and is the perfect dish for any celebration. The detailed steps to make the sweet dish are as follows.

Ingredients for balushahi

1 1/2 cups refined flour (maida)

2 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

A pinch of salt

6 tablespoons pure ghee

4 tablespoons yoghurt

4 tablespoons milk

A large pinch of saffron (kesar)

For garnish, pistachios, slivered

For garnish, dried rose petals

Method of preparation

Sift refined flour into a mixing bowl. Add baking soda, salt and six tbsps ghee and mix well. Add yoghurt and mix well. Add two tablespoons of milk and knead into a soft dough. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 40 to 45 minutes. Heat a deep non-stick pan, add sugar and one cup of water and mix well. Cook till the sugar dissolves. Add the remaining milk and mix, and continue to cook. Discard the scum that will rise to the top and cook till the syrup reaches a two-string consistency. Add saffron and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and allow the sugar syrup to cool slightly. Divide the dough into small portions and shape each into a smooth ball. Make a slight dent in the centre of each ball with your thumb and place them on a plate. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside. Heat ghee in a kadai on medium heat, gently slide in the dough balls and deep fry on low heat. Once the balushahis start floating on top, gently turn over and cook on the other side till golden brown. Drain on an absorbent paper. Allow to cool completely. Keep these balushahis in a bowl, pour warm sugar syrup over them and sprinkle slivered pistachios on top and set aside for two hours. Arrange the balushahis on a serving plate, pour some syrup over them, garnish with dried rose petals and pistachios and serve.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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