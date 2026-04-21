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Chana Dal Cheela Recipe: A High-Protein Savoury Pancake for a Power-Packed Indian Breakfast

Chana dal cheela is a high-protein Indian breakfast made with soaked lentils, spices, and vegetables for a healthy morning meal.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 10:20 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Chana dal cheela is a perfect and healthy breakfast option. The batter spreads easily on the pan and turns into a savoury pancake with crunchy edges and a soft centre. Fresh coriander, onion, green chilli, and spices give every bite a bright and tasty flavour.

Chana Dal Cheela Recipe(Freepik)

Chana dal is the main ingredient in this Indian recipe and is naturally rich in protein and fibre. One small bowl of chana dal contains a good amount of plant-based protein, making this high-protein breakfast a smart option for busy mornings. Protein may help keep hunger away for longer and support energy throughout the day.

A chana dal cheela recipe also works well for people looking for a vegetarian breakfast with fewer refined ingredients. Chana dal is made from split Bengal gram and has been used in Indian kitchens for many years because it cooks quickly and blends into a smooth batter. Its mild nutty taste pairs well with vegetables and spices.

Chana dal cheela may look simple, but it provides a good mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to FSSAI, chana dal adds plant-based protein, while onion and coriander bring small amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants. Since the cheela uses very little oil, it stays light and suitable for breakfast.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Cheela

Main Source

Calories

140–160 kcal

Chana dal, oil

Protein

7–9 g

Chana dal

Fibre

4–5 g

Chana dal, onion

Carbohydrates

18–20 g

Chana dal

Iron

1.5–2 mg

Chana dal, coriander

Vitamin C

3–5 mg

Onion, coriander, green chilli

  • Chana dal is rich in plant-based protein, which may help support muscle strength and daily energy.
  • Fibre from chana dal and onion may support digestion and help control hunger between meals.
  • Iron in chana dal and coriander may help support healthy blood circulation.
  • Onion, green chilli, and coriander add small amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants.
  • A small amount of oil keeps the cheela lower in fat than many fried breakfast options.

FAQs

How to make chana dal cheela crispy?

Use a thick batter and cook the cheela on medium heat with a little oil until both sides turn golden.

Is chana dal cheela good for weight loss?

Yes, chana dal cheela is high in protein and fibre, which may help control hunger and support weight loss.

Can chana dal cheela be made without soaking the dal?

No, soaking the chana dal for 4 to 5 hours helps it blend easily and gives a smoother batter.

 
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