Chana Dal Cheela Recipe: A High-Protein Savoury Pancake for a Power-Packed Indian Breakfast

Chana dal cheela is a perfect and healthy breakfast option. The batter spreads easily on the pan and turns into a savoury pancake with crunchy edges and a soft centre. Fresh coriander, onion, green chilli, and spices give every bite a bright and tasty flavour.

Chana Dal Cheela Recipe(Freepik)

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Chana dal is the main ingredient in this Indian recipe and is naturally rich in protein and fibre. One small bowl of chana dal contains a good amount of plant-based protein, making this high-protein breakfast a smart option for busy mornings. Protein may help keep hunger away for longer and support energy throughout the day.

A chana dal cheela recipe also works well for people looking for a vegetarian breakfast with fewer refined ingredients. Chana dal is made from split Bengal gram and has been used in Indian kitchens for many years because it cooks quickly and blends into a smooth batter. Its mild nutty taste pairs well with vegetables and spices.

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{{^usCountry}} Onion adds crunch, coriander brings freshness, and green chilli gives a slight kick. A little oil on the pan is enough to make the savoury pancake turn golden and crisp. Chana dal cheela tastes great with green chutney, curd, or tomato sauce and can fit easily into a healthy breakfast routine. Make Breakfast Protein Rich With Chana Dal Cheela, Onion and Coriander {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Onion adds crunch, coriander brings freshness, and green chilli gives a slight kick. A little oil on the pan is enough to make the savoury pancake turn golden and crisp. Chana dal cheela tastes great with green chutney, curd, or tomato sauce and can fit easily into a healthy breakfast routine. Make Breakfast Protein Rich With Chana Dal Cheela, Onion and Coriander {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This chana dal cheela tastes slightly nutty, mildly spicy, and fresh from the coriander and green chilli. The outside turns crisp and golden while the inside stays soft and light. Onion gives a slight crunch, making this savoury pancake a refreshing and protein-rich breakfast for hot summer mornings. Ingredients 1 cup chana dal

2 cups water for soaking

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, grated

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp water, for grinding

1 tsp oil for cooking Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the chana dal and soak it in 2 cups of water for 4 to 5 hours. Drain the water and add the soaked dal to a mixer jar. Add 2 tablespoons of water and grind into a smooth but slightly thick batter. Transfer the batter to a bowl and mix in onion, coriander, green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds, turmeric, and salt. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour one ladle of batter and spread it gently into a round cheela. Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden and crisp. Serve hot with mint chutney or curd. Nutrients in Every Bite of Chana Dal Cheela {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This chana dal cheela tastes slightly nutty, mildly spicy, and fresh from the coriander and green chilli. The outside turns crisp and golden while the inside stays soft and light. Onion gives a slight crunch, making this savoury pancake a refreshing and protein-rich breakfast for hot summer mornings. Ingredients 1 cup chana dal

2 cups water for soaking

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, grated

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp water, for grinding

1 tsp oil for cooking Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the chana dal and soak it in 2 cups of water for 4 to 5 hours. Drain the water and add the soaked dal to a mixer jar. Add 2 tablespoons of water and grind into a smooth but slightly thick batter. Transfer the batter to a bowl and mix in onion, coriander, green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds, turmeric, and salt. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour one ladle of batter and spread it gently into a round cheela. Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden and crisp. Serve hot with mint chutney or curd. Nutrients in Every Bite of Chana Dal Cheela {{/usCountry}}

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Chana dal cheela may look simple, but it provides a good mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to FSSAI, chana dal adds plant-based protein, while onion and coriander bring small amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants. Since the cheela uses very little oil, it stays light and suitable for breakfast.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Cheela Main Source Calories 140–160 kcal Chana dal, oil Protein 7–9 g Chana dal Fibre 4–5 g Chana dal, onion Carbohydrates 18–20 g Chana dal Iron 1.5–2 mg Chana dal, coriander Vitamin C 3–5 mg Onion, coriander, green chilli View All

Chana dal is rich in plant-based protein, which may help support muscle strength and daily energy.

Fibre from chana dal and onion may support digestion and help control hunger between meals.

Iron in chana dal and coriander may help support healthy blood circulation.

Onion, green chilli, and coriander add small amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants.

A small amount of oil keeps the cheela lower in fat than many fried breakfast options.

FAQs

How to make chana dal cheela crispy?

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Use a thick batter and cook the cheela on medium heat with a little oil until both sides turn golden.

Is chana dal cheela good for weight loss?

Yes, chana dal cheela is high in protein and fibre, which may help control hunger and support weight loss.

Can chana dal cheela be made without soaking the dal?

No, soaking the chana dal for 4 to 5 hours helps it blend easily and gives a smoother batter.

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