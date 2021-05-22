Check out Chef Gordon Ramsay's recipe for Cornish Crab on Toast

Chef Gordon Ramsay may have a harsh tongue when it comes to people messing up in his kitchen, but the culinaire extraordinaire has the most delicate palate and the knife skills of a samurai, making him one of the best chefs in the world. The chef not only has a number of Michelin starred restaurants sprinkled all over the world to treat food lovers with his delicious preparations but has also hosted several food based reality shows where he criticises and mentors participants, and he also often shared recipes of his creations on his social media feeds.

The skilled chef has the ability of making the most complicated dishes look super easy to create, and one such dish is the Cornish Crab on Toast. Served at his Dubai restaurant, this dish is perfect if you think cooking crab is intimidating and think you will mess up if you try to attempt the same. This quick and easy recipe only requires quality ingredients and is perfect to eat as a mid-day snack on the weekend with a glass of white wine or seltzer. You will not have to slave for hours only to see your fruits of labour vanish in minutes, and you will wow all those around with your incredible cooking talent. Check out the recipe approved by Chef Ramsay:

Cornish Crab on Toast

Ingredients:

300gr white cornish crab meat

100gr brown cornish crab meat

4 slices of sour dough bread

2-3 number red chilies, finely chopped

2 spring onion, chopped

2 springs coriander, chopped

Splash of Tabasco sauce

Salt to taste

1tsp lime juice

1tbsp mayonnaise

2tbsp sour cream

1 head of frisee salad

4 radishes thinly sliced

1 pickled shallots thinly sliced

Method:

Pick the crab meat out of the shell and place in a bowl, to this add the rest of the ingredients, mix all of this together properly and adjust seasoning as per your taste.

Take your choice of bread, although a thicker and harder bread like sourdough works best for such recipes. Toast the bread before serving and spread the crab mix over it.

Garnish your toast with the frisee, radishes and pickled shallots on top. Drizzle with olive oil.

Serve with a wedge of lime. Enjoy this tantalizing Michelin starred restaurant quality dish with your loved ones in the comfort of your home.

(Recipe by Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai)