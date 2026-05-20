Chef Kunal Kapur calls atta uttapam 'rare meal' he can eat all day; shares easy step-by-step recipe

Comfort food often comes with a sense of nostalgia, especially when it is simple, wholesome, and made with everyday ingredients. Adding his own spin to such a comforting classic, Chef Kunal Kapur reveals a simple atta uttapam recipe, calling it one of those rare dishes he can honestly enjoy all day. So put on your chef’s hat and get ready to recreate this easy, flavourful dish at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares Konkan summer favourite futi kadi recipe, which he says is ‘made for Indian summers’ )

Check out Chef Kunal Kapur's easy atta uttapam recipe.

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Chef Kunal shares how to make the dish in his May 20 Instagram post along with the caption, “This atta uttapam is one of those rare meals I can honestly eat all day - breakfast, lunch, or even dinner and never get bored. It’s light yet filling, simple yet comforting, and comes together without much effort. Add your favourite veggies and a side of chutney, and it just works every single time. Recipe pinned in the comments!”

Let’s take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Salt – 1 tsp

Curd – 3 tbsp

Baking soda – ½ tsp

Water – 1 cup

Oil – a dash

Tadka:

Oil – 2 tbsp

Asafoetida – ½ tsp

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – 1 sprig

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped – 2

Chilli powder – ¾ tsp

Toppings:

Onion, chopped – handful

Tomato, chopped – handful

Coriander, chopped – handful

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{{^usCountry}} Method: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, salt, curd and baking soda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, salt, curd and baking soda. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Gradually add water and whisk well to form a smooth, lump-free batter. Let it rest for a few minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Gradually add water and whisk well to form a smooth, lump-free batter. Let it rest for a few minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Heat a pan and add a little oil. Prepare the tadka by adding asafoetida, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Heat a pan and add a little oil. Prepare the tadka by adding asafoetida, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Add curry leaves, chopped ginger, green chillies and chilli powder. Sauté for a few seconds.

5. Pour this tadka into the batter and mix well.

6. Heat a non-stick pan, lightly grease it and pour a ladle of batter. Spread gently like an uttapam.

7. Sprinkle chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander on top.

8. Cook on medium flame until golden brown on both sides.

9. Serve hot with chutney or curd.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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