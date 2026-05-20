Chef Kunal Kapur calls atta uttapam 'rare meal' he can eat all day; shares easy step-by-step recipe
Chef Kunal Kapur shares a comforting atta uttapam recipe on Instagram, calling it a rare dish he can eat all day, perfect for any meal, simple and wholesome.
Comfort food often comes with a sense of nostalgia, especially when it is simple, wholesome, and made with everyday ingredients. Adding his own spin to such a comforting classic, Chef Kunal Kapur reveals a simple atta uttapam recipe, calling it one of those rare dishes he can honestly enjoy all day. So put on your chef’s hat and get ready to recreate this easy, flavourful dish at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares Konkan summer favourite futi kadi recipe, which he says is ‘made for Indian summers’ )
Chef Kunal shares how to make the dish in his May 20 Instagram post along with the caption, “This atta uttapam is one of those rare meals I can honestly eat all day - breakfast, lunch, or even dinner and never get bored. It’s light yet filling, simple yet comforting, and comes together without much effort. Add your favourite veggies and a side of chutney, and it just works every single time. Recipe pinned in the comments!”
Let’s take a look at the recipe:
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour – 1 cup
- Salt – 1 tsp
- Curd – 3 tbsp
- Baking soda – ½ tsp
- Water – 1 cup
- Oil – a dash
Tadka:
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Asafoetida – ½ tsp
- Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Curry leaves – 1 sprig
- Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Chilli powder – ¾ tsp
Toppings:
- Onion, chopped – handful
- Tomato, chopped – handful
- Coriander, chopped – handful
Method:{{/usCountry}}
Method:{{/usCountry}}
1. In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, salt, curd and baking soda.{{/usCountry}}
1. In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, salt, curd and baking soda.{{/usCountry}}
2. Gradually add water and whisk well to form a smooth, lump-free batter. Let it rest for a few minutes.{{/usCountry}}
2. Gradually add water and whisk well to form a smooth, lump-free batter. Let it rest for a few minutes.{{/usCountry}}
3. Heat a pan and add a little oil. Prepare the tadka by adding asafoetida, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.{{/usCountry}}
3. Heat a pan and add a little oil. Prepare the tadka by adding asafoetida, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.{{/usCountry}}
4. Add curry leaves, chopped ginger, green chillies and chilli powder. Sauté for a few seconds.
5. Pour this tadka into the batter and mix well.
6. Heat a non-stick pan, lightly grease it and pour a ladle of batter. Spread gently like an uttapam.
7. Sprinkle chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander on top.
8. Cook on medium flame until golden brown on both sides.
9. Serve hot with chutney or curd.
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