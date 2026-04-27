Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates easy way to peel and cut pineapples, shares refreshing ananas panna recipe
Cutting a pineapple may appear intimidating, but it is easy if done right. Kunal Kapur demonstrates and shares refreshing summer drink recipe with the fruit.
When it comes to the subject of refreshing tropical fruits, pineapple or ananas often tops the list. The juicy fruit offers the perfect balance between tangy and sweet, and can be consumed in a variety of ways. However, young cooks are often concerned about the best way to cut the majestic-looking fruit wearing a leafy crown. To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on April 26 and showed how to do it right.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates how to cut pomegranate, shares refreshing pomegranate mojito recipe
“That one fruit that looks intimidating on the outside but is totally worth it - pineapple, once peeled and cut, turns into juicy, sweet bites that instantly feel like a mini vacation in every bite,” he wrote in the caption.
How to cut a pineapple
To cut a pineapple without wastage, Kunal Kapur recommends the following steps.
- Hold the leafy crown at the top of the pineapple with a cloth, then twist and pull it apart.
- Cut off the stem at the base of the pineapple.
- Stand the pineapple up on the cutting board, and with a sharp knife, divide it into half following a top-down motion.
- Taking each half of the pineapple, follow the natural lines on the skin diagonally and cut through with the knife. Turn it over 90 degrees and repeat.
- Pull out the pineapple pieces by holding on to the skin, and enjoy.
Recipe for pineapple panna{{/usCountry}}
To cut a pineapple without wastage, Kunal Kapur recommends the following steps.
- Hold the leafy crown at the top of the pineapple with a cloth, then twist and pull it apart.
- Cut off the stem at the base of the pineapple.
- Stand the pineapple up on the cutting board, and with a sharp knife, divide it into half following a top-down motion.
- Taking each half of the pineapple, follow the natural lines on the skin diagonally and cut through with the knife. Turn it over 90 degrees and repeat.
- Pull out the pineapple pieces by holding on to the skin, and enjoy.
Recipe for pineapple panna{{/usCountry}}
Kunal Kapur’s easy and refreshing pineapple panna recipe takes just 35 minutes to make and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients:
- Pineapple, chopped – 3 cups
- Vinegar – 4 tbsp
- Turmeric – ½tsp
- Pepper – ½tsp
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Water – 2 lts
- Sugar – 1 cup
- Chilli powder – 3/4 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder – 1tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Mint leaves – handful
- Ice cubes – few
- Water (chilled) – to top up
Method of preparation:
- In a deep pan, mix together pineapple, water, vinegar, sugar, turmeric, chilli powder, pepper, roasted cumin, black salt and salt.
- Bring it to a boil, simmer and cook for 15 minutes or till the pineapple gets tender.
- Remove from the heat and cool it completely.
- Add the cooled panna to a blender and puree it. You can keep this in the fridge for two to three weeks.
- To prepare a glass of pineapple panna, add a few ice cubes and some mint leaves to a glass.
- Pour 4-5tbsp of thick pineapple puree and top it up with chilled water.
- Stir well and serve.
Kunal Kapur’s easy and refreshing pineapple panna recipe takes just 35 minutes to make and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients:
- Pineapple, chopped – 3 cups
- Vinegar – 4 tbsp
- Turmeric – ½tsp
- Pepper – ½tsp
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Water – 2 lts
- Sugar – 1 cup
- Chilli powder – 3/4 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder – 1tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Mint leaves – handful
- Ice cubes – few
- Water (chilled) – to top up
Method of preparation:
- In a deep pan, mix together pineapple, water, vinegar, sugar, turmeric, chilli powder, pepper, roasted cumin, black salt and salt.
- Bring it to a boil, simmer and cook for 15 minutes or till the pineapple gets tender.
- Remove from the heat and cool it completely.
- Add the cooled panna to a blender and puree it. You can keep this in the fridge for two to three weeks.
- To prepare a glass of pineapple panna, add a few ice cubes and some mint leaves to a glass.
- Pour 4-5tbsp of thick pineapple puree and top it up with chilled water.
- Stir well and serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.