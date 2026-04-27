Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates easy way to peel and cut pineapples, shares refreshing ananas panna recipe

When it comes to the subject of refreshing tropical fruits, pineapple or ananas often tops the list. The juicy fruit offers the perfect balance between tangy and sweet, and can be consumed in a variety of ways. However, young cooks are often concerned about the best way to cut the majestic-looking fruit wearing a leafy crown. To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on April 26 and showed how to do it right.

Kunal Kapur shows how to cut pineapple without wastage and turn it into refreshing panna. (chefkunalkapur.com)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates how to cut pomegranate, shares refreshing pomegranate mojito recipe

“That one fruit that looks intimidating on the outside but is totally worth it - pineapple, once peeled and cut, turns into juicy, sweet bites that instantly feel like a mini vacation in every bite,” he wrote in the caption.

How to cut a pineapple

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To cut a pineapple without wastage, Kunal Kapur recommends the following steps. Hold the leafy crown at the top of the pineapple with a cloth, then twist and pull it apart. Cut off the stem at the base of the pineapple. Stand the pineapple up on the cutting board, and with a sharp knife, divide it into half following a top-down motion. Taking each half of the pineapple, follow the natural lines on the skin diagonally and cut through with the knife. Turn it over 90 degrees and repeat. Pull out the pineapple pieces by holding on to the skin, and enjoy. Recipe for pineapple panna {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To cut a pineapple without wastage, Kunal Kapur recommends the following steps. Hold the leafy crown at the top of the pineapple with a cloth, then twist and pull it apart. Cut off the stem at the base of the pineapple. Stand the pineapple up on the cutting board, and with a sharp knife, divide it into half following a top-down motion. Taking each half of the pineapple, follow the natural lines on the skin diagonally and cut through with the knife. Turn it over 90 degrees and repeat. Pull out the pineapple pieces by holding on to the skin, and enjoy. Recipe for pineapple panna {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Kunal Kapur’s easy and refreshing pineapple panna recipe takes just 35 minutes to make and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows. Ingredients: Pineapple, chopped – 3 cups

Vinegar – 4 tbsp

Turmeric – ½tsp

Pepper – ½tsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Water – 2 lts

Sugar – 1 cup

Chilli powder – 3/4 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1tbsp

Salt – to taste

Mint leaves – handful

Ice cubes – few

Water (chilled) – to top up Method of preparation: In a deep pan, mix together pineapple, water, vinegar, sugar, turmeric, chilli powder, pepper, roasted cumin, black salt and salt. Bring it to a boil, simmer and cook for 15 minutes or till the pineapple gets tender. Remove from the heat and cool it completely. Add the cooled panna to a blender and puree it. You can keep this in the fridge for two to three weeks. To prepare a glass of pineapple panna, add a few ice cubes and some mint leaves to a glass. Pour 4-5tbsp of thick pineapple puree and top it up with chilled water. Stir well and serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal Kapur’s easy and refreshing pineapple panna recipe takes just 35 minutes to make and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows. Ingredients: Pineapple, chopped – 3 cups

Vinegar – 4 tbsp

Turmeric – ½tsp

Pepper – ½tsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Water – 2 lts

Sugar – 1 cup

Chilli powder – 3/4 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1tbsp

Salt – to taste

Mint leaves – handful

Ice cubes – few

Water (chilled) – to top up Method of preparation: In a deep pan, mix together pineapple, water, vinegar, sugar, turmeric, chilli powder, pepper, roasted cumin, black salt and salt. Bring it to a boil, simmer and cook for 15 minutes or till the pineapple gets tender. Remove from the heat and cool it completely. Add the cooled panna to a blender and puree it. You can keep this in the fridge for two to three weeks. To prepare a glass of pineapple panna, add a few ice cubes and some mint leaves to a glass. Pour 4-5tbsp of thick pineapple puree and top it up with chilled water. Stir well and serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON