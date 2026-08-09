Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘fun twist’ on classic lemonade gets its gorgeous colour naturally from butterfly pea flowers. Watch

Summer calls for refreshing drinks, and Chef Kunal Kapur has given the classic lemonade a vibrant twist. In his August 9 Instagram post, the chef shared his recipe for blue pea lemonade, a naturally colourful drink made with butterfly pea flowers, lemon juice and chia seeds.

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“Meet my Blue Pea Lemonade, a fun twist on your classic lemonade that gets its gorgeous colour naturally from butterfly pea flowers. Simple to make, naturally eye-catching, and incredibly refreshing, this one is sure to impress,” Chef Kunal said while sharing the recipe. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur says this peach lassi will be your ‘new favourite’; shares easy summer recipe )

How to make blue pea lemonade

Also known as aprajita, blue pea flowers are used to give the drink its striking blue colour. The recipe takes around 10 minutes to prepare and three minutes of cooking time, and serves two.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp blue pea flowers (aprajita)

2½ tbsp powdered sugar

1 cup hot water

A few ice cubes

2 tbsp soaked chia seeds

3 tbsp lemon juice

Sprite or soda water, as required

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Method:

{{^usCountry}} 1. Start by adding the blue pea flowers to a jug and pour hot water over them. Allow the flowers to brew for around five minutes, letting the water take on their natural colour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Start by adding the blue pea flowers to a jug and pour hot water over them. Allow the flowers to brew for around five minutes, letting the water take on their natural colour. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Next, add a few ice cubes to a glass followed by the soaked chia seeds. Strain the brewed blue pea flower water into the glass. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and top it up with soda water or Sprite.

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3. Give it a gentle stir and serve chilled.

Chef Kunal describes blue pea flowers as being rich in antioxidants and highlights their use in creating a refreshing summer drink. The addition of lemon juice also gives the lemonade a tangy flavour, while soaked chia seeds add texture to the drink.

About Chef Kunal Kapur

Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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