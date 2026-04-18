Chef Kunal Kapur's healthy and high-protein kala chana dosa recipe comes with a spicy and delicious twist
Kunal Kapur makes dosa healthier by incorporating black chickpeas into the recipe, making the dish the perfect guilt-free indulgence.
Dosa is a comfort food that needs no introduction. While it hails from the south, it has long been massively accepted all across the country and around the world. The dish is loaded with healthy nutrients and best enjoyed freshly made.
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However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has decided to make the dish even healthier, preparing it with kala channa (black chickpeas) to increase its protein content. But that’s not all. In place of the regular coconut chutney and sambar, he serves his signature dish with a spicy dahi chutney as accompaniment.
The following recipe serves six people and takes only 30 minutes to prepare. The details are as follows.
Ingredients for kala chana dosa
- Black chickpeas (kala chana) - ½ cup
- Ginger, thin slices - 3, ½ inch
- Green chillies - 2
- Garlic cloves - 6 to 7
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful
- Semolina (sooji) - ½ cup
- Curd (dahi) - ¼ cup
- Curry leaves - a sprig
- Water - 1 cup
- Oil - to cook
For dahi chutney:
- Garlic cloves - 5
- Green chillies - 2
- Salt - a pinch
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp
- Mint leaves (pudina) - handful
- Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful
- Salt - a pinch
- Turmeric (haldi) - a pinch
- Curd, thick (dahi) - 1 cup
- Cucumber, small (kheera) - 1
- Mustard oil, optional - 1 tbsp
Method of preparation
- For the batter, soak chana overnight, and blend the soaked chana along with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready.
- Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes.
- Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
- Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp.
- Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some Dahi Chutney!
For dahi chutney:
- For chutney, pound some garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt on a grinding stone or mortar and pestle. You can even use a mixer grinder. Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt, and turmeric powder.
- Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Dahi chutney is ready!
Ingredients for kala chana dosa
- Black chickpeas (kala chana) - ½ cup
- Ginger, thin slices - 3, ½ inch
- Green chillies - 2
- Garlic cloves - 6 to 7
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful
- Semolina (sooji) - ½ cup
- Curd (dahi) - ¼ cup
- Curry leaves - a sprig
- Water - 1 cup
- Oil - to cook
For dahi chutney:
- Garlic cloves - 5
- Green chillies - 2
- Salt - a pinch
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp
- Mint leaves (pudina) - handful
- Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful
- Salt - a pinch
- Turmeric (haldi) - a pinch
- Curd, thick (dahi) - 1 cup
- Cucumber, small (kheera) - 1
- Mustard oil, optional - 1 tbsp
Method of preparation
- For the batter, soak chana overnight, and blend the soaked chana along with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready.
- Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes.
- Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.
- Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp.
- Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some Dahi Chutney!
For dahi chutney:
- For chutney, pound some garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt on a grinding stone or mortar and pestle. You can even use a mixer grinder. Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt, and turmeric powder.
- Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Dahi chutney is ready!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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