Chef Kunal Kapur's healthy and high-protein kala chana dosa recipe comes with a spicy and delicious twist

Dosa is a comfort food that needs no introduction. While it hails from the south, it has long been massively accepted all across the country and around the world. The dish is loaded with healthy nutrients and best enjoyed freshly made.

Kunal Kapur's kala chana dosa is rich in protein. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has decided to make the dish even healthier, preparing it with kala channa (black chickpeas) to increase its protein content. But that’s not all. In place of the regular coconut chutney and sambar, he serves his signature dish with a spicy dahi chutney as accompaniment.

The following recipe serves six people and takes only 30 minutes to prepare. The details are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for kala chana dosa Black chickpeas (kala chana) - ½ cup

Ginger, thin slices - 3, ½ inch

Green chillies - 2

Garlic cloves - 6 to 7

Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful

Semolina (sooji) - ½ cup

Curd (dahi) - ¼ cup

Curry leaves - a sprig

Water - 1 cup

Oil - to cook For dahi chutney: Garlic cloves - 5

Green chillies - 2

Salt - a pinch

Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp

Mint leaves (pudina) - handful

Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful

Salt - a pinch

Turmeric (haldi) - a pinch

Curd, thick (dahi) - 1 cup

Cucumber, small (kheera) - 1

Mustard oil, optional - 1 tbsp Method of preparation For the batter, soak chana overnight, and blend the soaked chana along with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready. Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes. Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp. Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some Dahi Chutney! For dahi chutney: For chutney, pound some garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt on a grinding stone or mortar and pestle. You can even use a mixer grinder. Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt, and turmeric powder. Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Dahi chutney is ready! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for kala chana dosa Black chickpeas (kala chana) - ½ cup

Ginger, thin slices - 3, ½ inch

Green chillies - 2

Garlic cloves - 6 to 7

Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful

Semolina (sooji) - ½ cup

Curd (dahi) - ¼ cup

Curry leaves - a sprig

Water - 1 cup

Oil - to cook For dahi chutney: Garlic cloves - 5

Green chillies - 2

Salt - a pinch

Cumin (jeera) - 1 tsp

Mint leaves (pudina) - handful

Coriander leaves (dhaniya) - handful

Salt - a pinch

Turmeric (haldi) - a pinch

Curd, thick (dahi) - 1 cup

Cucumber, small (kheera) - 1

Mustard oil, optional - 1 tbsp Method of preparation For the batter, soak chana overnight, and blend the soaked chana along with ginger, green chilli, garlic, jeera, salt, coriander leaves, sooji, dahi, curry leaves, and water. The batter is ready. Keep the batter at rest for at least 20 minutes. Heat a tawa over medium heat. You can lightly grease the surface with oil if needed. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the centre of the skillet. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and a bit on top. Cook until the bottom side becomes golden brown and crisp. Once the dosa is cooked, remove it from the tawa and serve it hot with some Dahi Chutney! For dahi chutney: For chutney, pound some garlic cloves, green chillies, cumin seeds, and salt on a grinding stone or mortar and pestle. You can even use a mixer grinder. Now, add some mint leaves, coriander leaves, a little salt, and turmeric powder. Add this chutney mix to 1 cup of dahi, and add grated cucumber and some mustard oil. Mix them well. Dahi chutney is ready! {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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