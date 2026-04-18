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Chef Kunal Kapur's healthy and high-protein kala chana dosa recipe comes with a spicy and delicious twist

Kunal Kapur makes dosa healthier by incorporating black chickpeas into the recipe, making the dish the perfect guilt-free indulgence. 

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 04:02 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Dosa is a comfort food that needs no introduction. While it hails from the south, it has long been massively accepted all across the country and around the world. The dish is loaded with healthy nutrients and best enjoyed freshly made.

Kunal Kapur's kala chana dosa is rich in protein. (chefkunalkapur.com)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe: See step-by-step preparation of hearty comfort food

However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has decided to make the dish even healthier, preparing it with kala channa (black chickpeas) to increase its protein content. But that’s not all. In place of the regular coconut chutney and sambar, he serves his signature dish with a spicy dahi chutney as accompaniment.

The following recipe serves six people and takes only 30 minutes to prepare. The details are as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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