Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting nei choru recipe: See step by step preparation of Malabar ghee rice

With our lives becoming increasingly hectic, food is often something that one turns to for comfort. And the Malabar ghee rice recipe, nei choru, is the perfect dish to do just that. Taking to Instagram on March 14, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his take on the dish.

Kunal Kapur shares his take on nei choru.(chefkunalkapur.com)

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“Few things are as comforting as the aroma of ghee rice slowly cooking in the kitchen. It’s the kind of dish that feels simple yet incredibly special, the one that quietly turns an everyday meal into something warm, aromatic, and deeply satisfying. Sometimes, the most comforting recipes are also the most timeless,” he wrote in the caption.

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The rich pulao can be cooked in either a pressure cooker or a pan, whichever is easily available at home. While the traditional recipe from the south makes use of jeerakasala rice or jeerai rice, basmati rice or sera rice can also be suitable alternatives, according to the chef.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps for preparation are as follows. Ingredients for nei choru Ghee – ¼ cup

Cashew nuts – 15–16 nos

Raisins – handful

Bay leaves – 2

Cinnamon (1-inch stick) – 1

Cloves – 7–8

Black cardamom – 1

Star anise – 2

Fennel seeds (saunf) – 2 tsp

Onion, sliced – 1 cup

Ginger paste – 1 tbsp

Rice (basmati/jeerakasala), soaked – 1 cup

Water – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Green chillies – 2 Method of preparation Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan or kadhai. Add cashews and fry until golden, then add raisins and cook until they puff up. Remove and keep aside. In the same ghee, add bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves, black cardamom, star anise, and fennel seeds. Sauté until fragrant. Add sliced onions and cook until they turn soft and lightly golden. Stir in ginger paste and slit green chillies, and sauté for a minute. Add the soaked rice and gently mix so the grains are coated with the ghee and spices. Pour in water and add salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and fluffy. Once done, gently fluff the rice and top with the fried cashews and raisins before serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps for preparation are as follows. Ingredients for nei choru Ghee – ¼ cup

Cashew nuts – 15–16 nos

Raisins – handful

Bay leaves – 2

Cinnamon (1-inch stick) – 1

Cloves – 7–8

Black cardamom – 1

Star anise – 2

Fennel seeds (saunf) – 2 tsp

Onion, sliced – 1 cup

Ginger paste – 1 tbsp

Rice (basmati/jeerakasala), soaked – 1 cup

Water – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Green chillies – 2 Method of preparation Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan or kadhai. Add cashews and fry until golden, then add raisins and cook until they puff up. Remove and keep aside. In the same ghee, add bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves, black cardamom, star anise, and fennel seeds. Sauté until fragrant. Add sliced onions and cook until they turn soft and lightly golden. Stir in ginger paste and slit green chillies, and sauté for a minute. Add the soaked rice and gently mix so the grains are coated with the ghee and spices. Pour in water and add salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and fluffy. Once done, gently fluff the rice and top with the fried cashews and raisins before serving. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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