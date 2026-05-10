Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting poha curd rice recipe to cool down in summer: See step-by-step preparation

The best summer recipes are easy to make and cool and refreshing to partake in. Taking to Instagram on May 9, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe that checks both boxes.

Kunal Kapur's poha curd rice can be prepared in 15 minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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“Summer meals at my place are all about comfort, cooling ingredients, and easy recipes - and this poha curd rice has become my latest obsession,” he wrote in the caption. “Soft poha mixed with chilled curd, a simple tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies, topped with coriander and pomegranate for that fresh bite. It’s light on the stomach, perfect for hot days, and honestly tastes even better after sitting for a while in the fridge. Simple food, but the kind that instantly feels comforting.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for poha curd rice Poha - 1 cup

Water - as required

Oil - 2 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - 1/4 tsp

Dry red chillis - 2-3

Mustard seeds - 2 tsp

Urad dal - 2 tsp

Curry leaves - a sprig

Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Carrot, grated - 1/2 cup

Curd - 1½ cup

Salt - to taste

Coriander, chopped - handful Method of preparation Take the thick variety of poha for the recipe. Wash it twice, the first time with normal tap water and the next time with bottled drinking water. Do not wash the poha for long; only a few seconds will suffice. Strain the poha right away. The amount of water taken up by the poha within this time is enough to soften it. Make sure to keep the poha in the strainer for 15 minutes to separate all excess water. Heat the oil in a pan. Add hing, dry red chillies and mustard seeds. Once they start to sputter, add the urad dal, curry leaves, finely chopped ginger, and finely chopped green chillies. Stir it lightly, but do not let the ingredients turn brown. Then add the grated carrot. This is optional. Toss the carrot on high heat for only 10 to 15 seconds, and then remove the pan from the gas. Now place the drained poha in a large bowl. Add the curd into the bowl. Then add the cooked spice and carrot mixture. Season with salt and chopped coriander. Gently mix everything with a spoon. Use a slow, lift-and-drop motion. The poha curd rice is ready to eat. Serve it in a bowl, garnished with a sprig of curry leaves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for poha curd rice Poha - 1 cup

Water - as required

Oil - 2 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - 1/4 tsp

Dry red chillis - 2-3

Mustard seeds - 2 tsp

Urad dal - 2 tsp

Curry leaves - a sprig

Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Carrot, grated - 1/2 cup

Curd - 1½ cup

Salt - to taste

Coriander, chopped - handful Method of preparation Take the thick variety of poha for the recipe. Wash it twice, the first time with normal tap water and the next time with bottled drinking water. Do not wash the poha for long; only a few seconds will suffice. Strain the poha right away. The amount of water taken up by the poha within this time is enough to soften it. Make sure to keep the poha in the strainer for 15 minutes to separate all excess water. Heat the oil in a pan. Add hing, dry red chillies and mustard seeds. Once they start to sputter, add the urad dal, curry leaves, finely chopped ginger, and finely chopped green chillies. Stir it lightly, but do not let the ingredients turn brown. Then add the grated carrot. This is optional. Toss the carrot on high heat for only 10 to 15 seconds, and then remove the pan from the gas. Now place the drained poha in a large bowl. Add the curd into the bowl. Then add the cooked spice and carrot mixture. Season with salt and chopped coriander. Gently mix everything with a spoon. Use a slow, lift-and-drop motion. The poha curd rice is ready to eat. Serve it in a bowl, garnished with a sprig of curry leaves. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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