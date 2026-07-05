Chef Kunal Kapur shares corn pakora recipe to enjoy on rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

Monsoon is here, and plans to go out are often hastily changed to staying in because of the downpour. In such times, crispy corn pakoras are something that might help lift our soaked spirits.

Kunal Kapur's corn pakora recipe can be prepared in around 45 minutes. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on July 4, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for the dish that can be easily prepared at home, along with a cheese dip to go with. It takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for corn pakora Corn Niblets – 3 cups

Ghee – 1½ tbsp

Hing – ½ tsp

Mustard seeds – 2 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – handful (optional)

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped – 2

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Milk – ½ cup

Oil – for frying For batter Besan – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Kasoori methi powder – ½ tsp

Coriander, chopped – handful

Water – ¾ cup For cheese dip Cheese slice – 2

Chilli flakes – 2 tsp

Peppercorn, crushed – 6

Garlic, finely chopped – ¼ tsp

Salt – to taste

Hung curd – ½ cup

Milk – ¼ cup

Kalonji – ½ tsp Method of preparation First, prepare the corn. It can be grated directly from the cob to get a grainy, grated texture. The kernels can also be blended without adding any extra water for the same effect. Keep some kernels aside, and later add them to the mix to give the crunch to these smooth pakoras. For tadka, in a pan, temper hing and mustard seeds until they pop. Then add cumin seeds, curry leaves, chopped ginger, and green chillies, and toss for a while. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Add the corn mixture to the tadka and toss until the corn softens and becomes fragrant. After cooking for four to five minutes, add milk to make it more creamy, or you can use water. After the mixture thickens well, spread it on a plate and let it cool down. For the batter, take gram flour, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric, dried fenugreek leaves, and freshly chopped coriander. Gradually add water while whisking to reach the optimal consistency. Shape the mixture into balls, dip them in the batter, and fry them in hot oil until your perfect round pakoras are ready. For the cheese dip, rub a cheese slice with your hands on a plate until it becomes spreadable, then transfer it to a bowl. Add chilli flakes, crushed black peppercorns, chopped garlic, salt, and hung curd, and whisk it all together. To adjust the consistency, add a dash of milk if required. For extra flavour, add toasted nigella seeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for corn pakora Corn Niblets – 3 cups

Ghee – 1½ tbsp

Hing – ½ tsp

Mustard seeds – 2 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – handful (optional)

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped – 2

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Milk – ½ cup

Oil – for frying For batter Besan – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Kasoori methi powder – ½ tsp

Coriander, chopped – handful

Water – ¾ cup For cheese dip Cheese slice – 2

Chilli flakes – 2 tsp

Peppercorn, crushed – 6

Garlic, finely chopped – ¼ tsp

Salt – to taste

Hung curd – ½ cup

Milk – ¼ cup

Kalonji – ½ tsp Method of preparation First, prepare the corn. It can be grated directly from the cob to get a grainy, grated texture. The kernels can also be blended without adding any extra water for the same effect. Keep some kernels aside, and later add them to the mix to give the crunch to these smooth pakoras. For tadka, in a pan, temper hing and mustard seeds until they pop. Then add cumin seeds, curry leaves, chopped ginger, and green chillies, and toss for a while. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Add the corn mixture to the tadka and toss until the corn softens and becomes fragrant. After cooking for four to five minutes, add milk to make it more creamy, or you can use water. After the mixture thickens well, spread it on a plate and let it cool down. For the batter, take gram flour, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric, dried fenugreek leaves, and freshly chopped coriander. Gradually add water while whisking to reach the optimal consistency. Shape the mixture into balls, dip them in the batter, and fry them in hot oil until your perfect round pakoras are ready. For the cheese dip, rub a cheese slice with your hands on a plate until it becomes spreadable, then transfer it to a bowl. Add chilli flakes, crushed black peppercorns, chopped garlic, salt, and hung curd, and whisk it all together. To adjust the consistency, add a dash of milk if required. For extra flavour, add toasted nigella seeds. {{/usCountry}}

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