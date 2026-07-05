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Chef Kunal Kapur shares corn pakora recipe to enjoy on rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

Corn pakoras are the perfect snack to sit with family and friends and enjoy on a rainy evening. Kunal Kapur shows how to prepare them at home.

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 10:59 AM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Monsoon is here, and plans to go out are often hastily changed to staying in because of the downpour. In such times, crispy corn pakoras are something that might help lift our soaked spirits.

Kunal Kapur's corn pakora recipe can be prepared in around 45 minutes. (chefkunalkapur.com)
Kunal Kapur's corn pakora recipe can be prepared in around 45 minutes. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on July 4, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for the dish that can be easily prepared at home, along with a cheese dip to go with. It takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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