Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious thecha chowmein recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's thecha chowmein recipe is the perfect fix to craving street-style noodles while at home.
Sometimes the heart simply craves street food, even though our health may say otherwise. However, preparing street-style food at home can be a nice compromise at times, and celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps us do just that, taking to Instagram on May 15 and sharing his easy recipe for thecha chowmein.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Thecha chowmein is what happens when fiery Maharashtrian flavours meet your favourite street-style noodles. Think garlicky green chilli thecha tossed with hot, glossy chowmein - spicy, bold, and seriously addictive. It’s quick, punchy, and perfect for days when regular noodles just won’t cut it. The heat hits first, then the flavour keeps building, making every bite better than the last. If you love your food with a kick, this one’s a total game changer.”
The detailed recipe is as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed recipe is as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for thecha chowmein
For thecha
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Green chillies - 4
- Garlic cloves - 8-10
- Peanuts - ¼ cup
- Fresh coriander - handful
For noodles
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Onion, sliced - ½ cup
- Carrot, julienne - ½ cup
- Capsicum, sliced - 1 cup
- Cabbage, shredded - 1 cup
- Noodles, boiled - 2 cups
- Soya sauce - 2 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
- Vinegar - 1 tbsp
- Spring onions, chopped - a handful
Method of preparation
- To prepare the thecha, heat the wok and then pour in the oil. Add green chilli, garlic cloves, and whole peanuts into the oil. Stir-fry them for three to four minutes.
- Take them out and put them in a mortar and pestle. Grind them up well. While grinding, add fresh, chopped coriander. The final thecha should be a little bit grainy.
- Once again, add oil to the heated wok. When the oil gets warm, add in the thecha and stir fry for 30 to 40 seconds. Make sure that the thecha does not turn completely brown.
- Then add in the thinly sliced onions, julienned carrots, bell peppers, and shredded cabbage. Toss them all in a high flame till the vegetables are cooked.
- Gently add the boiled noodles to the wok, making sure that they are not clumpy. Add in soya sauce, salt, vinegar, and chopped spring onions. Toss it well in high heat for at least three to four minutes.
- The thecha chowmein is ready. Plate it and enjoy.
Ingredients for thecha chowmein
For thecha
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Green chillies - 4
- Garlic cloves - 8-10
- Peanuts - ¼ cup
- Fresh coriander - handful
For noodles
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Onion, sliced - ½ cup
- Carrot, julienne - ½ cup
- Capsicum, sliced - 1 cup
- Cabbage, shredded - 1 cup
- Noodles, boiled - 2 cups
- Soya sauce - 2 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
- Vinegar - 1 tbsp
- Spring onions, chopped - a handful
Method of preparation
- To prepare the thecha, heat the wok and then pour in the oil. Add green chilli, garlic cloves, and whole peanuts into the oil. Stir-fry them for three to four minutes.
- Take them out and put them in a mortar and pestle. Grind them up well. While grinding, add fresh, chopped coriander. The final thecha should be a little bit grainy.
- Once again, add oil to the heated wok. When the oil gets warm, add in the thecha and stir fry for 30 to 40 seconds. Make sure that the thecha does not turn completely brown.
- Then add in the thinly sliced onions, julienned carrots, bell peppers, and shredded cabbage. Toss them all in a high flame till the vegetables are cooked.
- Gently add the boiled noodles to the wok, making sure that they are not clumpy. Add in soya sauce, salt, vinegar, and chopped spring onions. Toss it well in high heat for at least three to four minutes.
- The thecha chowmein is ready. Plate it and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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