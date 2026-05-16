Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious thecha chowmein recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Sometimes the heart simply craves street food, even though our health may say otherwise. However, preparing street-style food at home can be a nice compromise at times, and celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps us do just that, taking to Instagram on May 15 and sharing his easy recipe for thecha chowmein.

Kunal Kapur's thecha chowmein recipe can be prepared at home in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Thecha chowmein is what happens when fiery Maharashtrian flavours meet your favourite street-style noodles. Think garlicky green chilli thecha tossed with hot, glossy chowmein - spicy, bold, and seriously addictive. It’s quick, punchy, and perfect for days when regular noodles just won’t cut it. The heat hits first, then the flavour keeps building, making every bite better than the last. If you love your food with a kick, this one’s a total game changer.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for thecha chowmein For thecha Oil - 2 tbsp

Green chillies - 4

Garlic cloves - 8-10

Peanuts - ¼ cup

Fresh coriander - handful For noodles Oil - 2 tbsp

Onion, sliced - ½ cup

Carrot, julienne - ½ cup

Capsicum, sliced - 1 cup

Cabbage, shredded - 1 cup

Noodles, boiled - 2 cups

Soya sauce - 2 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Spring onions, chopped - a handful Method of preparation To prepare the thecha, heat the wok and then pour in the oil. Add green chilli, garlic cloves, and whole peanuts into the oil. Stir-fry them for three to four minutes. Take them out and put them in a mortar and pestle. Grind them up well. While grinding, add fresh, chopped coriander. The final thecha should be a little bit grainy. Once again, add oil to the heated wok. When the oil gets warm, add in the thecha and stir fry for 30 to 40 seconds. Make sure that the thecha does not turn completely brown. Then add in the thinly sliced onions, julienned carrots, bell peppers, and shredded cabbage. Toss them all in a high flame till the vegetables are cooked. Gently add the boiled noodles to the wok, making sure that they are not clumpy. Add in soya sauce, salt, vinegar, and chopped spring onions. Toss it well in high heat for at least three to four minutes. The thecha chowmein is ready. Plate it and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for thecha chowmein For thecha Oil - 2 tbsp

Green chillies - 4

Garlic cloves - 8-10

Peanuts - ¼ cup

Fresh coriander - handful For noodles Oil - 2 tbsp

Onion, sliced - ½ cup

Carrot, julienne - ½ cup

Capsicum, sliced - 1 cup

Cabbage, shredded - 1 cup

Noodles, boiled - 2 cups

Soya sauce - 2 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Spring onions, chopped - a handful Method of preparation To prepare the thecha, heat the wok and then pour in the oil. Add green chilli, garlic cloves, and whole peanuts into the oil. Stir-fry them for three to four minutes. Take them out and put them in a mortar and pestle. Grind them up well. While grinding, add fresh, chopped coriander. The final thecha should be a little bit grainy. Once again, add oil to the heated wok. When the oil gets warm, add in the thecha and stir fry for 30 to 40 seconds. Make sure that the thecha does not turn completely brown. Then add in the thinly sliced onions, julienned carrots, bell peppers, and shredded cabbage. Toss them all in a high flame till the vegetables are cooked. Gently add the boiled noodles to the wok, making sure that they are not clumpy. Add in soya sauce, salt, vinegar, and chopped spring onions. Toss it well in high heat for at least three to four minutes. The thecha chowmein is ready. Plate it and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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