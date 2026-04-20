Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy and comforting aloo baingan masala recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur helps turn everyday vegetables like potato and brinjal into rustic yet scrumptious dish.
For all amateur cooks at home, coming up with new recipes with everyday ingredients often becomes a daunting task. It is not every day that one can opt to prepare fancy restaurant-style meals. What one wants is something that is rustic and nutritious, and delivers on the taste.
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Taking to Instagram on April 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe, which starred two simple vegetables, potatoes and aubergines (also known as brinjals or eggplants). The caption read:
“There’s something so comforting about a simple aloo baingan - soft potatoes soaking up all the masala, melt-in-the-mouth baingan, and that homely, nostalgic flavour that just hits right every single time. It’s the kind of sabzi that doesn’t try too hard but still ends up being the star of the meal, especially with garam roti or dal-chawal on the side.”
The recipe takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare and serves four people. The details are as follows.
Ingredients for aloo baingan masala
For stuffing masala:
- Turmeric – 2 tsp
- Chilli powder – ¾ tbsp
- Coriander powder – 2 tbsp
- Pepper powder – ½ tsp
- Cumin powder – 2 tsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Salt – 2 tsp
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Heeng (हींग) – ½ tsp
- Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp
- Amchur – 2 tbsp
- Mustard oil – 5 to 6 tbsp
For cooking:
- Potato, medium – 4
- Baby brinjal – 14
- Onion, medium – 3
- Mustard oil – ⅓ cup
- Coriander chopped – handful
Method of preparation
- Mix all stuffing masala ingredients with mustard oil to form a thick paste
- Wash and slit baby baingan in a cross (keep the stem intact) and stuff with masala
- Peel and cut potatoes into medium chunks
- Heat mustard oil till smoking, cool slightly
- Add sliced onions and sauté till golden brown
- Add potatoes and cook for five to seven minutes till lightly crisp
- Add stuffed baingan, cover and cook on a low flame
- Stir gently occasionally to avoid breaking
- Cook for 20 to 25 minutes till soft and well-cooked
- Finish with fresh coriander (and a pinch of kasoori methi if you like)
- Serve hot
The recipe takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare and serves four people. The details are as follows.
Ingredients for aloo baingan masala
For stuffing masala:
- Turmeric – 2 tsp
- Chilli powder – ¾ tbsp
- Coriander powder – 2 tbsp
- Pepper powder – ½ tsp
- Cumin powder – 2 tsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Salt – 2 tsp
- Black salt – 1 tsp
- Heeng (हींग) – ½ tsp
- Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp
- Amchur – 2 tbsp
- Mustard oil – 5 to 6 tbsp
For cooking:
- Potato, medium – 4
- Baby brinjal – 14
- Onion, medium – 3
- Mustard oil – ⅓ cup
- Coriander chopped – handful
Method of preparation
- Mix all stuffing masala ingredients with mustard oil to form a thick paste
- Wash and slit baby baingan in a cross (keep the stem intact) and stuff with masala
- Peel and cut potatoes into medium chunks
- Heat mustard oil till smoking, cool slightly
- Add sliced onions and sauté till golden brown
- Add potatoes and cook for five to seven minutes till lightly crisp
- Add stuffed baingan, cover and cook on a low flame
- Stir gently occasionally to avoid breaking
- Cook for 20 to 25 minutes till soft and well-cooked
- Finish with fresh coriander (and a pinch of kasoori methi if you like)
- Serve hot
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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