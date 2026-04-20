Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy and comforting aloo baingan masala recipe: See step-by-step preparation

For all amateur cooks at home, coming up with new recipes with everyday ingredients often becomes a daunting task. It is not every day that one can opt to prepare fancy restaurant-style meals. What one wants is something that is rustic and nutritious, and delivers on the taste.

Kunal Kapur's aloo baingan masala recipe serves four.(chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on April 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe, which starred two simple vegetables, potatoes and aubergines (also known as brinjals or eggplants). The caption read:

“There’s something so comforting about a simple aloo baingan - soft potatoes soaking up all the masala, melt-in-the-mouth baingan, and that homely, nostalgic flavour that just hits right every single time. It’s the kind of sabzi that doesn’t try too hard but still ends up being the star of the meal, especially with garam roti or dal-chawal on the side.”

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare and serves four people. The details are as follows. Ingredients for aloo baingan masala For stuffing masala: Turmeric – 2 tsp

Chilli powder – ¾ tbsp

Coriander powder – 2 tbsp

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Cumin powder – 2 tsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Salt – 2 tsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Heeng (हींग) – ½ tsp

Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp

Amchur – 2 tbsp

Mustard oil – 5 to 6 tbsp For cooking: Potato, medium – 4

Baby brinjal – 14

Onion, medium – 3

Mustard oil – ⅓ cup

Coriander chopped – handful Method of preparation Mix all stuffing masala ingredients with mustard oil to form a thick paste Wash and slit baby baingan in a cross (keep the stem intact) and stuff with masala Peel and cut potatoes into medium chunks Heat mustard oil till smoking, cool slightly Add sliced onions and sauté till golden brown Add potatoes and cook for five to seven minutes till lightly crisp Add stuffed baingan, cover and cook on a low flame Stir gently occasionally to avoid breaking Cook for 20 to 25 minutes till soft and well-cooked Finish with fresh coriander (and a pinch of kasoori methi if you like) Serve hot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe takes approximately 50 minutes to prepare and serves four people. The details are as follows. Ingredients for aloo baingan masala For stuffing masala: Turmeric – 2 tsp

Chilli powder – ¾ tbsp

Coriander powder – 2 tbsp

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Cumin powder – 2 tsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Salt – 2 tsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Heeng (हींग) – ½ tsp

Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp

Amchur – 2 tbsp

Mustard oil – 5 to 6 tbsp For cooking: Potato, medium – 4

Baby brinjal – 14

Onion, medium – 3

Mustard oil – ⅓ cup

Coriander chopped – handful Method of preparation Mix all stuffing masala ingredients with mustard oil to form a thick paste Wash and slit baby baingan in a cross (keep the stem intact) and stuff with masala Peel and cut potatoes into medium chunks Heat mustard oil till smoking, cool slightly Add sliced onions and sauté till golden brown Add potatoes and cook for five to seven minutes till lightly crisp Add stuffed baingan, cover and cook on a low flame Stir gently occasionally to avoid breaking Cook for 20 to 25 minutes till soft and well-cooked Finish with fresh coriander (and a pinch of kasoori methi if you like) Serve hot {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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