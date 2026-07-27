Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy peanut butter and cinnamon toast recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Very few recipes are as simple as a peanut butter sandwich. Rich, creamy, tasty and filling, it ticks many boxes and can be prepared with almost no effort. But what if it could be made fancy, not just by adding jam to the mix?

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Taking to Instagram on July 27, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur answers just that with his recipe for peanut butter and cinnamon toast. The combination of the sweet and nutty flavours of peanut butter with the warm and comforting taste of cinnamon sugar makes for a satisfying and tasty treat that can be enjoyed at breakfast or as a snack.

The recipe takes only 15 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for peanut butter and cinnamon toast 8 Bread slices

4 tbsp Peanut butter

4 tbsp Butter For cinnamon sugar 1 tsp Cinnamon powder

4 tbsp Powdered sugar

1 Banana Method of preparation Take a slice of bread and spread peanut butter evenly across one side. Now cover the slice with a second slice to make a sandwich. Using a bowl, press down the centre of the sandwich so that the edges are removed, and the sandwich is cut into a round shape. Set a pan on the flame. As it heats up, spread some butter on the pan and place the round sandwich on top of it. Apply some melted butter on the other side. Flip the sandwich and toast it evenly on both sides. Now, make some cinnamon sugar. To do that, simply take powdered sugar and cinnamon powder together and mix them well. Once the sandwich has been perfectly toasted in butter on both sides, take it out of the pan and put it on a serving plate. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top. Place more toasted sandwiches on the plate and sprinkle cinnamon sugar each time. Garnish with sliced banana and a sprig of mint (optional). Serve it hot and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for peanut butter and cinnamon toast 8 Bread slices

4 tbsp Peanut butter

4 tbsp Butter For cinnamon sugar 1 tsp Cinnamon powder

4 tbsp Powdered sugar

1 Banana Method of preparation Take a slice of bread and spread peanut butter evenly across one side. Now cover the slice with a second slice to make a sandwich. Using a bowl, press down the centre of the sandwich so that the edges are removed, and the sandwich is cut into a round shape. Set a pan on the flame. As it heats up, spread some butter on the pan and place the round sandwich on top of it. Apply some melted butter on the other side. Flip the sandwich and toast it evenly on both sides. Now, make some cinnamon sugar. To do that, simply take powdered sugar and cinnamon powder together and mix them well. Once the sandwich has been perfectly toasted in butter on both sides, take it out of the pan and put it on a serving plate. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top. Place more toasted sandwiches on the plate and sprinkle cinnamon sugar each time. Garnish with sliced banana and a sprig of mint (optional). Serve it hot and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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