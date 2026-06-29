Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy-to-make stir-fried cucumber recipe: See step-by-step preparation

It is the early days of monsoon, and while the rains bring some relief, the heat and humidity of the summer are still very present. As such, quick, easy recipes that are delicious as well as refreshing continue to be the ned of the hour.

Kunal Kapur's stir-fried cucumber recipe is light and refreshing. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur delivers just that with his stir-fried cucumber recipe. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Crisp, light, packed with flavour, (this is) exactly the kind of meal that makes the heat a little more bearable.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for stir-fried cucumber Cucumber, large - 4

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Light soya sauce - 3 tbsp

Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Sugar - 1 tsp

Chilli flakes - 2 tsp

Water - 1/4 cup

Oil - 2 tbsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 1 (optional)

Red bell pepper, chopped - 5 tbsp

Spring onion, chopped - handful

Sesame seeds Method of preparation First, take the cucumber. Wash but do not peel them. Cut them vertically into two halves, and then again, vertically, to make quarters. Take the pith out with the knife. Then chop the cucumber into small pieces. Take a large bowl and add the chopped cucumber. Add salt to the bowl and toss the chopped cucumber well. Keep it aside. In another bowl, add light soya sauce, vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes and water, and mix well. Now, go back to the bowl with the chopped cucumber, and drain the water that has been released by the fruit. Set a pan to heat and add a little oil. When the oil is heated, add finely chopped ginger, finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and let them splutter. To it, add chopped bell pepper, and stir. After the vegetables have been sauteed, add the soya sauce, vinegar and condiments mixture. Stir the pan well, and as the mixture begins to reduce, add the chopped cucumber. Toss the pan so as to coat the cucumber with all the spices. Finally, add a handful of chopped spring onions. Serve it in a bowl with more finely chopped spring onions sprinkled on top, along with sesame seeds. Enjoy with a bowl of rice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for stir-fried cucumber Cucumber, large - 4

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Light soya sauce - 3 tbsp

Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Sugar - 1 tsp

Chilli flakes - 2 tsp

Water - 1/4 cup

Oil - 2 tbsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 1 (optional)

Red bell pepper, chopped - 5 tbsp

Spring onion, chopped - handful

Sesame seeds Method of preparation First, take the cucumber. Wash but do not peel them. Cut them vertically into two halves, and then again, vertically, to make quarters. Take the pith out with the knife. Then chop the cucumber into small pieces. Take a large bowl and add the chopped cucumber. Add salt to the bowl and toss the chopped cucumber well. Keep it aside. In another bowl, add light soya sauce, vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes and water, and mix well. Now, go back to the bowl with the chopped cucumber, and drain the water that has been released by the fruit. Set a pan to heat and add a little oil. When the oil is heated, add finely chopped ginger, finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and let them splutter. To it, add chopped bell pepper, and stir. After the vegetables have been sauteed, add the soya sauce, vinegar and condiments mixture. Stir the pan well, and as the mixture begins to reduce, add the chopped cucumber. Toss the pan so as to coat the cucumber with all the spices. Finally, add a handful of chopped spring onions. Serve it in a bowl with more finely chopped spring onions sprinkled on top, along with sesame seeds. Enjoy with a bowl of rice. {{/usCountry}}

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