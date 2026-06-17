Chef Kunal Kapur shares Father’s Day special mango rabri falooda recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur mango rabri falooda is the perfect seasonal dessert to indulge in with the family on a special occasion.
Father’s Day, June 21 is round the corner, and to help us celebrate the occasion at home, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on June 16 and shared his signature recipe of mango rabri falooda.
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The drink is seasonal, festive, and, more importantly, hearty and delicious. Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Father’s Day, treat the superhero in your life to a refreshing glass of Mango Falooda! Made with luscious mangoes, silky vermicelli, basil seeds, and creamy ice cream, this indulgent dessert is the perfect way to celebrate all the love, strength, and support dads bring into our lives. Sweet, comforting, and full of summer vibes - just like Dad deserves.”
The detailed steps to prepare the falooda are as follows.
Ingredients for mango rabri falooda
For rabri (makes 250 grams)
- Milk, full-fat – 1lt
- Sugar – 2½ tbsp
- Cardamom powder – 1 tsp
- Rose water – 1 tbsp
For falooda
- Mango puree – ½ cup
- Vanilla custard powder – 1 cup
- Sugar, powdered – 2 tbsp
- Water – 2 cups
For ice bath
- Ice cubes – few
- Chilled water – 1lt
For assembling
- Rose syrup
- Rabri
- Mango falooda
- Sabja, bloomed
- Mango, diced
- Vanilla ice cream
- Tutti frutti – 1 tbsp
- Almond, chopped
- Cashew, chopped
- Pista, chopped
Method of preparation
- To prepare mango falooda, start with full-fat milk to achieve a rich rabri. Reduce the milk on a low flame with sugar. While the milk is reducing, grind some elaichi. Turn off the heat when the milk has reduced by 1/4th and add the elaichi powder and optional rose water.
- Next, cut the mangoes and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Grind the mango flesh until it reaches a puree consistency. Add sugar and custard powder to the mango puree, and gradually whisk in water.
- Cook the mango mixture on a low flame in a pan until it thickens to a paste. If the paste doesn't stick to your ladle when you try to drop it, cook it longer until it reaches a sticky stage. While the mango mixture is hot, pour it into a falooda mold and press it over iced water. Let the falooda rest in chilled water for 5 minutes.
- If you don't have a falooda mold, layer the mixture 1cm thick on a pan and let it rest until firm. Then cut it into small, even cubes.
- To assemble, layer the glass with rose syrup, rabri, falooda or diced mango mixture, and bloomed sabja seeds. Top it off with vanilla ice cream, dried fruits, and tutti frutti for a delightful treat.
Ingredients for mango rabri falooda
For rabri (makes 250 grams)
- Milk, full-fat – 1lt
- Sugar – 2½ tbsp
- Cardamom powder – 1 tsp
- Rose water – 1 tbsp
For falooda
- Mango puree – ½ cup
- Vanilla custard powder – 1 cup
- Sugar, powdered – 2 tbsp
- Water – 2 cups
For ice bath
- Ice cubes – few
- Chilled water – 1lt
For assembling
- Rose syrup
- Rabri
- Mango falooda
- Sabja, bloomed
- Mango, diced
- Vanilla ice cream
- Tutti frutti – 1 tbsp
- Almond, chopped
- Cashew, chopped
- Pista, chopped
Method of preparation
- To prepare mango falooda, start with full-fat milk to achieve a rich rabri. Reduce the milk on a low flame with sugar. While the milk is reducing, grind some elaichi. Turn off the heat when the milk has reduced by 1/4th and add the elaichi powder and optional rose water.
- Next, cut the mangoes and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Grind the mango flesh until it reaches a puree consistency. Add sugar and custard powder to the mango puree, and gradually whisk in water.
- Cook the mango mixture on a low flame in a pan until it thickens to a paste. If the paste doesn't stick to your ladle when you try to drop it, cook it longer until it reaches a sticky stage. While the mango mixture is hot, pour it into a falooda mold and press it over iced water. Let the falooda rest in chilled water for 5 minutes.
- If you don't have a falooda mold, layer the mixture 1cm thick on a pan and let it rest until firm. Then cut it into small, even cubes.
- To assemble, layer the glass with rose syrup, rabri, falooda or diced mango mixture, and bloomed sabja seeds. Top it off with vanilla ice cream, dried fruits, and tutti frutti for a delightful treat.
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