Chef Kunal Kapur shares Father’s Day special mango rabri falooda recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Father’s Day, June 21 is round the corner, and to help us celebrate the occasion at home, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on June 16 and shared his signature recipe of mango rabri falooda.

Kunal Kapur's mango rabri falooda recipe takes approximately and hour to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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The drink is seasonal, festive, and, more importantly, hearty and delicious. Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Father’s Day, treat the superhero in your life to a refreshing glass of Mango Falooda! Made with luscious mangoes, silky vermicelli, basil seeds, and creamy ice cream, this indulgent dessert is the perfect way to celebrate all the love, strength, and support dads bring into our lives. Sweet, comforting, and full of summer vibes - just like Dad deserves.”

The detailed steps to prepare the falooda are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mango rabri falooda For rabri (makes 250 grams) Milk, full-fat – 1lt

Sugar – 2½ tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Rose water – 1 tbsp For falooda Mango puree – ½ cup

Vanilla custard powder – 1 cup

Sugar, powdered – 2 tbsp

Water – 2 cups For ice bath Ice cubes – few

Chilled water – 1lt For assembling Rose syrup

Rabri

Mango falooda

Sabja, bloomed

Mango, diced

Vanilla ice cream

Tutti frutti – 1 tbsp

Almond, chopped

Cashew, chopped

Pista, chopped Method of preparation To prepare mango falooda, start with full-fat milk to achieve a rich rabri. Reduce the milk on a low flame with sugar. While the milk is reducing, grind some elaichi. Turn off the heat when the milk has reduced by 1/4th and add the elaichi powder and optional rose water. Next, cut the mangoes and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Grind the mango flesh until it reaches a puree consistency. Add sugar and custard powder to the mango puree, and gradually whisk in water. Cook the mango mixture on a low flame in a pan until it thickens to a paste. If the paste doesn't stick to your ladle when you try to drop it, cook it longer until it reaches a sticky stage. While the mango mixture is hot, pour it into a falooda mold and press it over iced water. Let the falooda rest in chilled water for 5 minutes. If you don't have a falooda mold, layer the mixture 1cm thick on a pan and let it rest until firm. Then cut it into small, even cubes. To assemble, layer the glass with rose syrup, rabri, falooda or diced mango mixture, and bloomed sabja seeds. Top it off with vanilla ice cream, dried fruits, and tutti frutti for a delightful treat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mango rabri falooda For rabri (makes 250 grams) Milk, full-fat – 1lt

Sugar – 2½ tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Rose water – 1 tbsp For falooda Mango puree – ½ cup

Vanilla custard powder – 1 cup

Sugar, powdered – 2 tbsp

Water – 2 cups For ice bath Ice cubes – few

Chilled water – 1lt For assembling Rose syrup

Rabri

Mango falooda

Sabja, bloomed

Mango, diced

Vanilla ice cream

Tutti frutti – 1 tbsp

Almond, chopped

Cashew, chopped

Pista, chopped Method of preparation To prepare mango falooda, start with full-fat milk to achieve a rich rabri. Reduce the milk on a low flame with sugar. While the milk is reducing, grind some elaichi. Turn off the heat when the milk has reduced by 1/4th and add the elaichi powder and optional rose water. Next, cut the mangoes and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Grind the mango flesh until it reaches a puree consistency. Add sugar and custard powder to the mango puree, and gradually whisk in water. Cook the mango mixture on a low flame in a pan until it thickens to a paste. If the paste doesn't stick to your ladle when you try to drop it, cook it longer until it reaches a sticky stage. While the mango mixture is hot, pour it into a falooda mold and press it over iced water. Let the falooda rest in chilled water for 5 minutes. If you don't have a falooda mold, layer the mixture 1cm thick on a pan and let it rest until firm. Then cut it into small, even cubes. To assemble, layer the glass with rose syrup, rabri, falooda or diced mango mixture, and bloomed sabja seeds. Top it off with vanilla ice cream, dried fruits, and tutti frutti for a delightful treat. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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