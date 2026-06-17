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Chef Kunal Kapur shares Father’s Day special mango rabri falooda recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Kunal Kapur mango rabri falooda is the perfect seasonal dessert to indulge in with the family on a special occasion.  

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 08:40 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Father’s Day, June 21 is round the corner, and to help us celebrate the occasion at home, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on June 16 and shared his signature recipe of mango rabri falooda.

Kunal Kapur's mango rabri falooda recipe takes approximately and hour to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares ultimate recipe for making mom’s rajma chawal: See step-by-step preparation

The drink is seasonal, festive, and, more importantly, hearty and delicious. Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Father’s Day, treat the superhero in your life to a refreshing glass of Mango Falooda! Made with luscious mangoes, silky vermicelli, basil seeds, and creamy ice cream, this indulgent dessert is the perfect way to celebrate all the love, strength, and support dads bring into our lives. Sweet, comforting, and full of summer vibes - just like Dad deserves.”

The detailed steps to prepare the falooda are as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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