Chef Ranveer Brar shares ultimate recipe for making mom’s rajma chawal: See step-by-step preparation

Eating out is all fun and exciting, but it can never match the comfort of eating food made by our moms at home. The warmth and rustic nature of the food make it stand out, as does its health and nutritional value. The Punjabi rajma pair well with simple boiled white rice. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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To help out those who miss the home-cooked comfort while being away for work or other reasons, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his mother’s recipe of rajma chawal on his YouTube channel back in May 2019.

He introduced his mother, Surinder Kaur, in the video, who helped him with the preparation. The Punjabi rajma recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to cook, in addition to the time required to soak the rajma and prepare the ingredients. The quantities listed here are sufficient for four servings.

The detailed steps to prepare are as follows.