Chef Kunal Kapur shares green chilli sauce recipe that is a must-have in home kitchens: See preparation

For a country that loves its Indo-Chinese cuisine, the green chilli sauce is a must-have in every kitchen. It goes beyond cuisines to add a dash of refreshing heat to our dishes and elevate a wide range of flavours.

Chef Kunal Kapur's green chilli sauce can be prepared at home in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram )

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While the green chilli sauce is easily available at the grocery store, making any sauce from scratch is a wonderful experience for anyone who loves to cook. Taking to Instagram on June 9, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur gives us just the opportunity, sharing his recipe for the green chilli sauce.

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Fresh, spicy, and full of flavour, this homemade green chilli sauce is a must-have in the kitchen. Made with green chillies, garlic, and a splash of vinegar, it adds the perfect kick to samosas, noodles, pakoras, and all your favourite snacks. Once you try it, store-bought sauces just won’t compare.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the sauce are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the sauce are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for green chilli sauce Water - 1.2 l

Vinegar - 1 cup

Garlic, cloves - 10 to 12

Ginger - 1-inch pc

Coriander seeds - 2 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Salt - 1 tbsp (approx)

Potatoes, sliced - 1 cup

Green chillies - 200 g Method of preparation In a large pan, set the water to a boil. To the water, add vigerar, peeled garlic cloves, peeled and sliced ginger, whole coriander seeds, sugar and salt. As the water boils, wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them in half, then quarter, and then cut each into small slices. Drop the potato slices in the boiling water. Next, take the green chillies. Wash them well and then roughly chop them. Add the chillies to the pan with the water and potatoes, put a lid on and let them boil until the potatoes become tender. After that, take it off the heat and let it all cool down. Put the boiled mixture in a blender and blend it into a fine paste. Pour the mixture into a pan once again and give it a quick boil. Take it off the heat and let it cool down. Then, pour it into a glass container, and the homemade green chilli sauce is ready for you to enjoy. Keep the sauce in the refrigerator and use it for two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for green chilli sauce Water - 1.2 l

Vinegar - 1 cup

Garlic, cloves - 10 to 12

Ginger - 1-inch pc

Coriander seeds - 2 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Salt - 1 tbsp (approx)

Potatoes, sliced - 1 cup

Green chillies - 200 g Method of preparation In a large pan, set the water to a boil. To the water, add vigerar, peeled garlic cloves, peeled and sliced ginger, whole coriander seeds, sugar and salt. As the water boils, wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them in half, then quarter, and then cut each into small slices. Drop the potato slices in the boiling water. Next, take the green chillies. Wash them well and then roughly chop them. Add the chillies to the pan with the water and potatoes, put a lid on and let them boil until the potatoes become tender. After that, take it off the heat and let it all cool down. Put the boiled mixture in a blender and blend it into a fine paste. Pour the mixture into a pan once again and give it a quick boil. Take it off the heat and let it cool down. Then, pour it into a glass container, and the homemade green chilli sauce is ready for you to enjoy. Keep the sauce in the refrigerator and use it for two months. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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