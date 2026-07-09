Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make cafe-style creamy caramel cold coffee with homemade syrup: See step-by-step recipe

Whether you're craving a café-style drink or looking to beat the heat with something indulgent, Chef Kunal Kapur's latest recipe is worth trying. In his July 9 Instagram post, he shared an easy caramel cold coffee recipe and wrote, "Some days call for a little extra sweetness, and this creamy Caramel Cold Coffee is exactly that. Rich coffee, silky milk, ice, and a generous drizzle of caramel come together to make the ultimate café-style drink at home. It's refreshing, indulgent, and incredibly easy to make." (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to cut green chillies: 'There is a proper technique' )

Caramel Cold Coffee Recipe

Ingredients

For the caramel syrup:

½ cup sugar

¼ cup water (for caramelising)

¼–½ cup hot water (to make the syrup)

For the cold coffee:

2 cups chilled milk

2 tsp instant coffee powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

2–3 tbsp prepared caramel syrup (adjust to taste)

Ice cubes

For garnish:

Sweetened whipped cream

Cookie (optional)

Make cafe-style caramel cold coffee at home with Chef Kunal Kapur's recipe. (Instagram)

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Method

1. Add the sugar and water to a saucepan.

2. Cook on medium heat without stirring until the sugar starts caramelising.

3. Let it turn a deep golden-brown colour for a rich caramel flavour.

4. Turn off the heat and carefully add hot water. Stir continuously until the caramel dissolves completely into a smooth syrup.

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Allow the syrup to cool completely. Store it in an airtight container for later use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Allow the syrup to cool completely. Store it in an airtight container for later use. {{/usCountry}}

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6. In a blender, combine chilled milk, instant coffee powder, vanilla essence, and the cooled caramel syrup.

7. Blend until smooth and frothy.

8. Fill a serving glass with ice cubes.

9. Pour the caramel coffee over the ice until the glass is full.

10. Top with sweetened whipped cream and garnish with a cookie, if desired.

Serving tip

Serve immediately for a creamy, café-style caramel cold coffee. The homemade caramel syrup can also be used to flavour milkshakes, iced coffees and desserts.

About chef Kunal Kapur

Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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