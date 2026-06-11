Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant aam panna recipe: See step-by-step preparation of ultimate summer drink
Kunal Kapur's instant aam panna strikes the balance between sweet and tangy and is the perfect refreshing drink to try in the middle of summer.
Summer is the season of mangoes, a fruit that is as delicious as it is versatile. When it is raw, the mango is tangy and refreshing, and is often consumed with a spice rub, or is used as a sour ingredient in many dishes. When ripe, mangoes are sweet enough to be considered a dessert in themselves or to enhance the flavour of other sweet dishes.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares green chilli sauce recipe that is a must-have in home kitchens: See preparation
However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur decided to bring the distinct flavours of raw and ripe mangoes together to prepare the ultimate refreshing summer drink: instant aam panna.
Known for its refreshing properties, the usually tangy drink is popular across the country as an antidote to the scorching summer heat. But Kunal Kapur’s signature version brings along the sweetness as well, elevating the falvour profile to the next level.
Taking to Instagram on June 11, he shared the recipe, writing in the caption, “Cool down with this refreshing Instant Aam Panna, the ultimate summer drink packed with the tangy goodness of raw mangoes and aromatic spices. It’s quick to make, incredibly hydrating, and perfect for beating the heat on busy days.”{{/usCountry}}
Taking to Instagram on June 11, he shared the recipe, writing in the caption, “Cool down with this refreshing Instant Aam Panna, the ultimate summer drink packed with the tangy goodness of raw mangoes and aromatic spices. It’s quick to make, incredibly hydrating, and perfect for beating the heat on busy days.”{{/usCountry}}
The detailed steps to prepare are as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed steps to prepare are as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for instant aam panna
- Raw mangoes: 3/4 cup
- Ripe mango: 1 cup
- Sugar: 1 cup
- Roasted cumin: 1 tbsp
- Salt: to taste
- Black salt: 1 tsp
- Mint leaves: a handful
- Water: 3 cups
Method of preparation
- Wash the raw mango well, then take the skin off with the help of a peeler. Cut the mango into thin slices, and then chop them into small pieces.
- Wash and peel the ripe mango with a knife, and then chop it into small pieces as well.
- In a blender, add the chopped raw mango, chopped ripe mango, sugar, roasted cumin, salt, black salt, mint leaves and some water. Blend it all well until they turn into a smoothie.
- In a large bowl, add lots of ice cubes. Pour the prepared mango smoothie into the bowl with the ice. Give it a good stir, and the instant aam panna is ready.
- Serve into glasses with a ladle and enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for instant aam panna
- Raw mangoes: 3/4 cup
- Ripe mango: 1 cup
- Sugar: 1 cup
- Roasted cumin: 1 tbsp
- Salt: to taste
- Black salt: 1 tsp
- Mint leaves: a handful
- Water: 3 cups
Method of preparation
- Wash the raw mango well, then take the skin off with the help of a peeler. Cut the mango into thin slices, and then chop them into small pieces.
- Wash and peel the ripe mango with a knife, and then chop it into small pieces as well.
- In a blender, add the chopped raw mango, chopped ripe mango, sugar, roasted cumin, salt, black salt, mint leaves and some water. Blend it all well until they turn into a smoothie.
- In a large bowl, add lots of ice cubes. Pour the prepared mango smoothie into the bowl with the ice. Give it a good stir, and the instant aam panna is ready.
- Serve into glasses with a ladle and enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.