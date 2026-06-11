Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant aam panna recipe: See step-by-step preparation of ultimate summer drink

Summer is the season of mangoes, a fruit that is as delicious as it is versatile. When it is raw, the mango is tangy and refreshing, and is often consumed with a spice rub, or is used as a sour ingredient in many dishes. When ripe, mangoes are sweet enough to be considered a dessert in themselves or to enhance the flavour of other sweet dishes.

Chef Kunal Kapur's instant aam panna recipe uses both raw and ripe mangoes. (@chefkunal/Instagram )

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However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur decided to bring the distinct flavours of raw and ripe mangoes together to prepare the ultimate refreshing summer drink: instant aam panna.

Known for its refreshing properties, the usually tangy drink is popular across the country as an antidote to the scorching summer heat. But Kunal Kapur’s signature version brings along the sweetness as well, elevating the falvour profile to the next level.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to Instagram on June 11, he shared the recipe, writing in the caption, “Cool down with this refreshing Instant Aam Panna, the ultimate summer drink packed with the tangy goodness of raw mangoes and aromatic spices. It’s quick to make, incredibly hydrating, and perfect for beating the heat on busy days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to Instagram on June 11, he shared the recipe, writing in the caption, “Cool down with this refreshing Instant Aam Panna, the ultimate summer drink packed with the tangy goodness of raw mangoes and aromatic spices. It’s quick to make, incredibly hydrating, and perfect for beating the heat on busy days.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for instant aam panna Raw mangoes: 3/4 cup

Ripe mango: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 cup

Roasted cumin: 1 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Black salt: 1 tsp

Mint leaves: a handful

Water: 3 cups Method of preparation Wash the raw mango well, then take the skin off with the help of a peeler. Cut the mango into thin slices, and then chop them into small pieces. Wash and peel the ripe mango with a knife, and then chop it into small pieces as well. In a blender, add the chopped raw mango, chopped ripe mango, sugar, roasted cumin, salt, black salt, mint leaves and some water. Blend it all well until they turn into a smoothie. In a large bowl, add lots of ice cubes. Pour the prepared mango smoothie into the bowl with the ice. Give it a good stir, and the instant aam panna is ready. Serve into glasses with a ladle and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for instant aam panna Raw mangoes: 3/4 cup

Ripe mango: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 cup

Roasted cumin: 1 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Black salt: 1 tsp

Mint leaves: a handful

Water: 3 cups Method of preparation Wash the raw mango well, then take the skin off with the help of a peeler. Cut the mango into thin slices, and then chop them into small pieces. Wash and peel the ripe mango with a knife, and then chop it into small pieces as well. In a blender, add the chopped raw mango, chopped ripe mango, sugar, roasted cumin, salt, black salt, mint leaves and some water. Blend it all well until they turn into a smoothie. In a large bowl, add lots of ice cubes. Pour the prepared mango smoothie into the bowl with the ice. Give it a good stir, and the instant aam panna is ready. Serve into glasses with a ladle and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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