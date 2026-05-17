Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for instant lemon coriander noodles: See step-by-step preparation

As life gets busier, we often look for lunches that are not just delicious but also easy to prepare. Taking to Instagram on May 6, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that ticks both boxes: his signature instant lemon coriander noodles.

Kunal Kapur's instant lemon coriander noodles can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “My working lunches lately = these instant lemon coriander noodles. Quick, comforting, and exactly what I need between back-to-back calls. A squeeze of fresh lemon, a handful of coriander, maybe a little garlic—suddenly basic instant noodles feel like a proper meal. It’s light, zesty, and doesn’t leave me feeling sluggish. Some days, you don’t need fancy—you just need something warm, fast, and quietly satisfying to get you through.”

The detailed recipe is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for instant lemon coriander noodles Instant Noodles - 2 pkts

Oil - 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Tastemaker - 2 pkts

Lemon - 1

Coriander, chopped - handful

Salt - a pinch

Spring onion chopped - handful Method of preparation Fill a large pan with water and bring it to a boil. Add the instant noodles and cook it through. In a separate pan, heat some oil. To it, add chopped garlic and chopped green chillies and let it sputter. After sauteing for a few seconds, add the instant noodles’ tastemaker (masala), and saute it well. Take the noodles out of the boiling water and add them to the pan with the sauted masala. Squeeze a lemon on top and add a handful of chopped coriander. Mix it well until the noodles are completely coated with the masala. Sprinkle a pinch of salt on top. Mix again and then add a handful of chopped spring onions. Serve it in a bowl, garnished with a slice of lemon, and enjoy. All about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for instant lemon coriander noodles Instant Noodles - 2 pkts

Oil - 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Tastemaker - 2 pkts

Lemon - 1

Coriander, chopped - handful

Salt - a pinch

Spring onion chopped - handful Method of preparation Fill a large pan with water and bring it to a boil. Add the instant noodles and cook it through. In a separate pan, heat some oil. To it, add chopped garlic and chopped green chillies and let it sputter. After sauteing for a few seconds, add the instant noodles’ tastemaker (masala), and saute it well. Take the noodles out of the boiling water and add them to the pan with the sauted masala. Squeeze a lemon on top and add a handful of chopped coriander. Mix it well until the noodles are completely coated with the masala. Sprinkle a pinch of salt on top. Mix again and then add a handful of chopped spring onions. Serve it in a bowl, garnished with a slice of lemon, and enjoy. All about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is popularly known as one of the hosts of MasterChef India. He pursued higher education in hotel management, but his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef and has opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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