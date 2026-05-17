Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for instant lemon coriander noodles: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's signature instant lemon coriander noodles is the perfect recipe to make when you are looking for a quick, filling, and delicious lunch.
As life gets busier, we often look for lunches that are not just delicious but also easy to prepare. Taking to Instagram on May 6, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that ticks both boxes: his signature instant lemon coriander noodles.
Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares summer special mango phirni recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “My working lunches lately = these instant lemon coriander noodles. Quick, comforting, and exactly what I need between back-to-back calls. A squeeze of fresh lemon, a handful of coriander, maybe a little garlic—suddenly basic instant noodles feel like a proper meal. It’s light, zesty, and doesn’t leave me feeling sluggish. Some days, you don’t need fancy—you just need something warm, fast, and quietly satisfying to get you through.”
The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for instant lemon coriander noodles
- Instant Noodles - 2 pkts
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Tastemaker - 2 pkts
- Lemon - 1
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Salt - a pinch
- Spring onion chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- Fill a large pan with water and bring it to a boil. Add the instant noodles and cook it through.
- In a separate pan, heat some oil. To it, add chopped garlic and chopped green chillies and let it sputter.
- After sauteing for a few seconds, add the instant noodles’ tastemaker (masala), and saute it well.
- Take the noodles out of the boiling water and add them to the pan with the sauted masala.
- Squeeze a lemon on top and add a handful of chopped coriander.
- Mix it well until the noodles are completely coated with the masala.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt on top. Mix again and then add a handful of chopped spring onions.
- Serve it in a bowl, garnished with a slice of lemon, and enjoy.
All about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for instant lemon coriander noodles
- Instant Noodles - 2 pkts
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Tastemaker - 2 pkts
- Lemon - 1
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Salt - a pinch
- Spring onion chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- Fill a large pan with water and bring it to a boil. Add the instant noodles and cook it through.
- In a separate pan, heat some oil. To it, add chopped garlic and chopped green chillies and let it sputter.
- After sauteing for a few seconds, add the instant noodles’ tastemaker (masala), and saute it well.
- Take the noodles out of the boiling water and add them to the pan with the sauted masala.
- Squeeze a lemon on top and add a handful of chopped coriander.
- Mix it well until the noodles are completely coated with the masala.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt on top. Mix again and then add a handful of chopped spring onions.
- Serve it in a bowl, garnished with a slice of lemon, and enjoy.
All about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is popularly known as one of the hosts of MasterChef India. He pursued higher education in hotel management, but his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef and has opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.