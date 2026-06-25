Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for paneer besan chilla: See step-by-step process of making the ultimate evening snack
Kunal Kapur elevates the simple besan chilla with protein while keeping the recipe as simple as always.
Pancakes may be popular across the globe, but in desi households, chilla is undoubtedly more popular. It is an extremely versatile dish that can be made with many ingredients, but besan chilla is among the more popular variants.
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Taking to Instagram on June 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for quick and easy besan chilla with paneer, a dish that has been elevated to the next level.
Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Besan Chilla is the ultimate evening snack that never gets old, crispy on the edges, soft in the centre, and absolutely bursting with savoury, spiced goodness.”
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for besan chilla
- Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup
- Carom seeds (ajwain) - 1/2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Turmeric - 1/2 tsp
- Onion, chopped - 1/4 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Water - 1/2 cup approx
- Baking powder / baking soda - 1.5 tsp
- Paneer, cubed - few pieces
- Oil - a dash
Method of preparation
- In a large mixing bowl, take the gram flour (besan), and add to it carom seeds, chopped green chillies, fresh chopped coriander, chilli powder, turmeric, finely chopped onion, and salt.
- Start mixing the ingredients and slowly add water to the bowl while mixing. Continue mixing until a thick batter forms.
- To make the chilla light and fluffy like pancakes, add baking powder or baking soda to the batter. Mix well again.
- Meanwhile, take fresh paneer and cut it into small cubes. Keep aside for further use.
- Now, take a flat tawa and brush oil on it. Heat the tawa until it starts smoking. Sprinkle some water on the tawa to see if it vaporises immediately. Then the tawa is ready.
- Take a ladle-full of batter and pour it in the centre of the tawa. No need to flatten it. As bubbles start to form on the top of the chilla, add some cubes of paneer and coriander leaves from the top.
- Spray a bit of oil from the top and then flip the chilla over. Gently press along the edges as the chilla cooks. Flip it back one more time before taking it off the heat.
- The chilla is ready. Serve on a plate and enjoy.
Ingredients for besan chilla
- Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup
- Carom seeds (ajwain) - 1/2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Turmeric - 1/2 tsp
- Onion, chopped - 1/4 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Water - 1/2 cup approx
- Baking powder / baking soda - 1.5 tsp
- Paneer, cubed - few pieces
- Oil - a dash
Method of preparation
- In a large mixing bowl, take the gram flour (besan), and add to it carom seeds, chopped green chillies, fresh chopped coriander, chilli powder, turmeric, finely chopped onion, and salt.
- Start mixing the ingredients and slowly add water to the bowl while mixing. Continue mixing until a thick batter forms.
- To make the chilla light and fluffy like pancakes, add baking powder or baking soda to the batter. Mix well again.
- Meanwhile, take fresh paneer and cut it into small cubes. Keep aside for further use.
- Now, take a flat tawa and brush oil on it. Heat the tawa until it starts smoking. Sprinkle some water on the tawa to see if it vaporises immediately. Then the tawa is ready.
- Take a ladle-full of batter and pour it in the centre of the tawa. No need to flatten it. As bubbles start to form on the top of the chilla, add some cubes of paneer and coriander leaves from the top.
- Spray a bit of oil from the top and then flip the chilla over. Gently press along the edges as the chilla cooks. Flip it back one more time before taking it off the heat.
- The chilla is ready. Serve on a plate and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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