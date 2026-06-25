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Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for paneer besan chilla: See step-by-step process of making the ultimate evening snack

Kunal Kapur elevates the simple besan chilla with protein while keeping the recipe as simple as always. 

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 04:22 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Pancakes may be popular across the globe, but in desi households, chilla is undoubtedly more popular. It is an extremely versatile dish that can be made with many ingredients, but besan chilla is among the more popular variants.

Chef Kunal Kapur's besan chilla recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Craving a quick but filling snack? Chef Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for Bombay masala sandwich

Taking to Instagram on June 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for quick and easy besan chilla with paneer, a dish that has been elevated to the next level.

Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Besan Chilla is the ultimate evening snack that never gets old, crispy on the edges, soft in the centre, and absolutely bursting with savoury, spiced goodness.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for paneer besan chilla: See step-by-step process of making the ultimate evening snack
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