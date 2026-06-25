Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for paneer besan chilla: See step-by-step process of making the ultimate evening snack

Pancakes may be popular across the globe, but in desi households, chilla is undoubtedly more popular. It is an extremely versatile dish that can be made with many ingredients, but besan chilla is among the more popular variants.

Chef Kunal Kapur's besan chilla recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for quick and easy besan chilla with paneer, a dish that has been elevated to the next level.

Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Besan Chilla is the ultimate evening snack that never gets old, crispy on the edges, soft in the centre, and absolutely bursting with savoury, spiced goodness.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for besan chilla Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup

Carom seeds (ajwain) - 1/2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Coriander, chopped - handful

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Onion, chopped - 1/4 cup

Salt - to taste

Water - 1/2 cup approx

Baking powder / baking soda - 1.5 tsp

Paneer, cubed - few pieces

Oil - a dash Method of preparation In a large mixing bowl, take the gram flour (besan), and add to it carom seeds, chopped green chillies, fresh chopped coriander, chilli powder, turmeric, finely chopped onion, and salt. Start mixing the ingredients and slowly add water to the bowl while mixing. Continue mixing until a thick batter forms. To make the chilla light and fluffy like pancakes, add baking powder or baking soda to the batter. Mix well again. Meanwhile, take fresh paneer and cut it into small cubes. Keep aside for further use. Now, take a flat tawa and brush oil on it. Heat the tawa until it starts smoking. Sprinkle some water on the tawa to see if it vaporises immediately. Then the tawa is ready. Take a ladle-full of batter and pour it in the centre of the tawa. No need to flatten it. As bubbles start to form on the top of the chilla, add some cubes of paneer and coriander leaves from the top. Spray a bit of oil from the top and then flip the chilla over. Gently press along the edges as the chilla cooks. Flip it back one more time before taking it off the heat. The chilla is ready. Serve on a plate and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for besan chilla Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup

Carom seeds (ajwain) - 1/2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Coriander, chopped - handful

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Onion, chopped - 1/4 cup

Salt - to taste

Water - 1/2 cup approx

Baking powder / baking soda - 1.5 tsp

Paneer, cubed - few pieces

Oil - a dash Method of preparation In a large mixing bowl, take the gram flour (besan), and add to it carom seeds, chopped green chillies, fresh chopped coriander, chilli powder, turmeric, finely chopped onion, and salt. Start mixing the ingredients and slowly add water to the bowl while mixing. Continue mixing until a thick batter forms. To make the chilla light and fluffy like pancakes, add baking powder or baking soda to the batter. Mix well again. Meanwhile, take fresh paneer and cut it into small cubes. Keep aside for further use. Now, take a flat tawa and brush oil on it. Heat the tawa until it starts smoking. Sprinkle some water on the tawa to see if it vaporises immediately. Then the tawa is ready. Take a ladle-full of batter and pour it in the centre of the tawa. No need to flatten it. As bubbles start to form on the top of the chilla, add some cubes of paneer and coriander leaves from the top. Spray a bit of oil from the top and then flip the chilla over. Gently press along the edges as the chilla cooks. Flip it back one more time before taking it off the heat. The chilla is ready. Serve on a plate and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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