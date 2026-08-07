Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipes for creamy potato soup and crispy cheese toast: See step-by-step preparation

Sometimes the simplest foods are the most comforting when prepared well. Celebrity chef and MasterChef Kunal Kapur’s creamy potato soup and crispy cheese toast recipes prove just that.

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Taking to Instagram on August 7, the chef shared how to prepare the classic combo. He wrote in the caption, “Weather calls for something comforting and cheesy, and today I’m making the ultimate cosy combo - a creamy potato soup with my crispy, cheesy toast. It’s warm, hearty, and exactly what you need on a rainy day.”

The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For potato soup: Potato, large – 2 (300 g)

Butter – 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Onion, chopped – ⅓ cup

Milk – 1½ cups

Water – 1½ cups

Salt – to taste

Water – ½ cup approx

Salt – to taste

Spring onions, chopped – handful

Cheese, grated – ¼ cup

Pepper powder – a large pinch For cheese toast: Bread slice – 4

Mozzarella Cheese, grated – 1 cup

Italian seasoning – 2 tsp

Chilli flakes – 2 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp Method of preparation For potato soup: In a deep pan, melt some butter and add chopped garlic, chopped ginger, and chopped onions. Sauté until the onions become translucent. Next, add diced potatoes and cook for about three to four minutes, stirring until the potatoes start to turn a light brown colour. Increase the flame to high, then add milk, water, and salt. Let it boil until the potatoes become soft and mashy. Once done, cool the mixture completely and blend it until smooth. Transfer the blended mixture back into a deep pan. Adjust the consistency with additional water if necessary, bring it to a boil, and then turn off the flame. Add chopped green onions, grated cheese, salt, and black pepper powder, and mix well. The cheesy, velvety potato soup is now ready. For cheese toast: For the cheese toast, start by slicing a foot-long loaf of bread diagonally. Top it with shredded cheese, Italian seasoning, and chilli flakes. Cook it in the oven or toaster oven at 180°C until the cheese melts. Alternatively, you can melt some butter in a flat pan, place the cheese bread in it, cover with a lid, and let it cook until the cheese melts. Turn off the flame and let it sit with the lid on for a moment before serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For potato soup: Potato, large – 2 (300 g)

Butter – 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Onion, chopped – ⅓ cup

Milk – 1½ cups

Water – 1½ cups

Salt – to taste

Water – ½ cup approx

Salt – to taste

Spring onions, chopped – handful

Cheese, grated – ¼ cup

Pepper powder – a large pinch For cheese toast: Bread slice – 4

Mozzarella Cheese, grated – 1 cup

Italian seasoning – 2 tsp

Chilli flakes – 2 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp Method of preparation For potato soup: In a deep pan, melt some butter and add chopped garlic, chopped ginger, and chopped onions. Sauté until the onions become translucent. Next, add diced potatoes and cook for about three to four minutes, stirring until the potatoes start to turn a light brown colour. Increase the flame to high, then add milk, water, and salt. Let it boil until the potatoes become soft and mashy. Once done, cool the mixture completely and blend it until smooth. Transfer the blended mixture back into a deep pan. Adjust the consistency with additional water if necessary, bring it to a boil, and then turn off the flame. Add chopped green onions, grated cheese, salt, and black pepper powder, and mix well. The cheesy, velvety potato soup is now ready. For cheese toast: For the cheese toast, start by slicing a foot-long loaf of bread diagonally. Top it with shredded cheese, Italian seasoning, and chilli flakes. Cook it in the oven or toaster oven at 180°C until the cheese melts. Alternatively, you can melt some butter in a flat pan, place the cheese bread in it, cover with a lid, and let it cook until the cheese melts. Turn off the flame and let it sit with the lid on for a moment before serving. {{/usCountry}}

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