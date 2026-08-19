Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple recipes for masoor dal dosa and tomato chutney: See step-by-step preparation

Everyone loves a good dosa, and taking to Instagram on August 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish using masoor dal, instead of the traditional ingredients (rice and urad dal).

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Masoor dal dosa is one of those recipes that makes you wonder why you didn’t try it sooner! Made with protein-rich masoor dal and a few simple ingredients, these dosas turn out crisp on the edges, soft inside, and absolutely delicious. They’re perfect for breakfast, a light lunch, or even a quick dinner when you want something wholesome without too much effort.”

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe serves five. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe serves five. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients

For masoor dal dosa

Masoor dal, unsoaked - 1 cup

Ginger, roughly cut - 1 small piece

Green chilli - 2

Garlic clove - 1 (optional)

Curry leaves - a sprig (optional)

Water - 2 cups

Semolina (sooji) - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Oil/butter - as required

For tomato chutney

Oil - 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (Hing) - ¾ tsp

Mustard seeds - 1tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Dried red chillies - 3-4

Curry leaves - a sprig

Urad dal - 2 tsp

Chana dal - 2 tsp

Garlic clove - 1 (optional)

Ginger, roughly cut - 1 small piece

Tomatoes, chopped - 3 cups

Salt - to taste

Method of preparation

For masoor dal dosa

Take the masoor dal and wash it well. Then soak it in water for at least one to one and a half hours. Strain out the dal. Into a grinder, add the strained masoor dal, ginger, green chillies, garlic clove, curry leaves, water, semolina, and salt. Grind all the ingredients to make a smooth batter. Let the batter rest for 30 minutes. Then, heat up a flat tawa and sprinkle some water on it. Take a scoop of batter, pour it on the tawa, and spread it thin like a dosa. Cook it on high heat, and spray oil (or brush butter) on it as required. Scrape it off the tawa, fold it in half and serve with the tomato chutney.

For tomato chutney

Set a pan on the heat. Add oil, and when it heats up, add asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let the spices splutter, then add dry red chillies and give them a toss. Now add curry leaves, urad dal and chana dal to the pan. Sauté them for a while, then add a clove of garlic and ginger. Give them a toss and add the chopped tomatoes. Add some salt and cook the tomatoes on high heat for seven to eight minutes. After the ingredients are completely cooked, take the pan off the heat and let it cool down. Then blend everything into a fine paste, and the tomato chutney is ready to serve.

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