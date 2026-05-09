Chef Ranveer Brar explains why Alphonso mangoes are ‘overrated’ for aamras, shares easy recipe
While Alphonso is one of the most popular varieties of mango available, it is not the only one that can make delicious recipes, shares Ranveer Brar.
In the hot summer months, aamras is a comfort food that is prepared in almost every home. But with so many varieties of mangoes available in the market to choose from, it makes sense to wonder which would be the best choice for this dish in particular.
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The general popularity of Alphonso (also known as Hapus) mangoes has left many with the impression that ammras made completely with this particular variety is the best that can be. However, according to celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar, that is not the case.
How to pick mangoes for aamras
Taking to Instagram on May 8, Ranveer Brar shared that when it comes to picking the right mango for various recipes, including aamras, Alphonso is a “bit overrated,” and finding the right balance is the key.
“If you are ever making aamras, there is a basic formula to keep in mind,” he stated. “If you use eight mangoes in the recipe, six of them should not be Hapus (Alphonso). The taste is better balanced when aamras also includes Kesar and/or Chausa mangoes. Hapus has its own notes of sweetness and aroma, but lacks in terms of flavour profile.”{{/usCountry}}
“If you are ever making aamras, there is a basic formula to keep in mind,” he stated. “If you use eight mangoes in the recipe, six of them should not be Hapus (Alphonso). The taste is better balanced when aamras also includes Kesar and/or Chausa mangoes. Hapus has its own notes of sweetness and aroma, but lacks in terms of flavour profile.”{{/usCountry}}
“This is why saying that only Alphonso is used to make aamras is completely wrong,” he continued. “Alphonso is only 30 percent of a good aamras.”
How to make aamras
In his blog, Ranveer Brar shared an easy amras recipe that can be served with warm, fluffy puris. The detailed recipe for both is presented as follows.
Recipe for aamras
Ingredients:
- 2 large-sized mangoes, cut into cubes
- ⅓ cup Caster sugar
- Mint sprig
Method of preparation:
- In a bowl, add mangoes and caster sugar.
- Now, with the help of a hand blender, blend this mixture until smooth in texture.
- Serve in a bowl garnished with a mint sprig. If you wish to store, dip the seeds of the used mangoes into the aamras and refrigerate.
Recipe for puri
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup Semolina
- Salt to taste
- Oil for dough
- Water as required
- Oil for frying
Method of preparation:
For dough:
- In a parat or a bowl, add wheat flour, semolina powder, salt to taste, oil and water.
- Knead it into smooth, tight dough. Cover it with a muslin cloth and keep it aside for further use.
For puri:
- Pinch a small lemon-sized ball and roll it into a round shape to slightly thick.
- Heat oil in a kadai. Once the oil is medium hot, fry the puri
- Press until the puri puffs up and splash oil to puff up fully.
- Flip over and fry until it turns golden brown.
- Remove and place on an absorbent paper.
- Serve hot with prepared Aamras and mango shrikhand.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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