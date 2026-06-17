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Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew Combining Lean Protein And Fresh Produce For Wholesome Seasonal Meals

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and aromatic herbs for a nourishing seasonal meal.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Chef Ranveer Brar's light chicken stew with vegetables is a monsoon comfort recipe for a soothing meal that celebrates slow-cooked goodness while keeping the dish light and nutritious. Popular among fans of Ranveer Brar chicken stew and healthy chicken stew recipes, this preparation combines protein, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced meal that suits family dinners and seasonal cravings.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew(Freepik)

Chicken stew has been enjoyed across many cultures because it combines simple ingredients with slow cooking to develop rich flavours. Indian versions often include seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, and mild spices that complement lean chicken without making the dish heavy. Chicken provides protein needed for muscle repair and daily energy, while carrots, peas, potatoes, and beans contribute fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants. The broth helps retain nutrients during cooking, making this Indian chicken stew recipe nourishing and easy to digest, especially during the rainy season and cooler summer evenings.

Feature

Chicken Stew with Vegetables

Chicken Soup

Texture

Thick and hearty

Light and brothy

Protein Content

High

Moderate

Vegetable Quantity

Generous

Moderate

Fibre

Higher

Lower

Calories

Balanced meal

Light meal

Cooking Style

Slow simmered

Quick simmer

Nutrient Density

Rich

Moderate

Hydration

Excellent

Excellent

Best For

Family dinners and recovery meals

Light snacks and starters

Seasonal Appeal

Monsoon and cooler days

Year-round

Quick Facts About This Light Chicken Stew

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian-inspired

Main Ingredient: Chicken and vegetables

Best Served With: Whole wheat bread or brown rice

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables Recipe

Tender chicken, colourful vegetables, and aromatic herbs combine to create a nourishing stew perfect for rainy evening meals.

Ingredients

  • 400g boneless chicken, diced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 1 potato, diced
  • ½ cup green peas
  • ½ cup beans, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 inch ginger, grated
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Heat olive oil and cook onions, garlic, and ginger until aromatic.
  2. Add the chicken pieces and cook until lightly browned.
  3. Mix in carrots, potatoes, beans, and green peas.
  4. Pour the chicken stock over the ingredients and stir well.
  5. Season with black pepper, oregano, and salt.
  6. Simmer over medium heat until the chicken becomes tender.
  7. Cook until the vegetables soften while keeping their texture.
  8. Add lemon juice and fresh coriander leaves before serving.
  9. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required.
  10. Serve the stew hot with whole wheat bread or brown rice.

Smart Tips To Make This Chicken Stew Healthier

  1. Choose lean chicken breast to increase protein and reduce saturated fat.
  2. Add spinach or kale to improve the vitamin and iron content.
  3. Include sweet potatoes for extra fibre and natural sweetness.
  4. Use homemade chicken stock to control sodium levels.
  5. Add mushrooms to increase minerals and texture.
  6. Cook with olive oil in small quantities for healthier fats.
  7. Mix fresh herbs into the stew for extra antioxidants.
  8. Include barley or quinoa for additional fibre and nutrients.
  9. Reduce salt and season with herbs and spices.
  10. Serve the stew with fresh salad for a balanced meal.

Nutritional Value Of Chicken Stew with Vegetables

Chicken stew with vegetables combines lean protein and seasonal produce to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients">rich in essential nutrients.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

320 kcal

Protein

32 g

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fat

10 g

Fibre

6 g

Calcium

80 mg

Iron

3 mg

Potassium

780 mg

Vitamin C

28 mg

Vitamin A

540 mcg

FAQs

Is Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables good for weight management?

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean protein and vegetables to support balanced eating habits.

Can Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables be prepared for meal prep?

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables stores well and can be reheated for quick lunches and dinners.

Why are vegetables added to Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables?

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables uses seasonal produce to provide fibre, vitamins, and natural flavour.

 
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