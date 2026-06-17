Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew Combining Lean Protein And Fresh Produce For Wholesome Seasonal Meals
Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and aromatic herbs for a nourishing seasonal meal.
Chef Ranveer Brar's light chicken stew with vegetables is a monsoon comfort recipe for a soothing meal that celebrates slow-cooked goodness while keeping the dish light and nutritious. Popular among fans of Ranveer Brar chicken stew and healthy chicken stew recipes, this preparation combines protein, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced meal that suits family dinners and seasonal cravings.
Chicken stew has been enjoyed across many cultures because it combines simple ingredients with slow cooking to develop rich flavours. Indian versions often include seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, and mild spices that complement lean chicken without making the dish heavy. Chicken provides protein needed for muscle repair and daily energy, while carrots, peas, potatoes, and beans contribute fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants. The broth helps retain nutrients during cooking, making this Indian chicken stew recipe nourishing and easy to digest, especially during the rainy season and cooler summer evenings.
The stew starts by cooking chicken with onions, garlic, ginger, and simple spices before adding colourful vegetables and a light stock. Slow simmering allows the vegetables to soften while the chicken absorbs the flavours of the broth. Fresh herbs and black pepper add brightness, while the vegetables provide natural sweetness and texture. This easy chicken stew and vegetable chicken stew creates a balanced meal that can be served on its own or paired with whole grains and bread.{{/usCountry}}
The stew starts by cooking chicken with onions, garlic, ginger, and simple spices before adding colourful vegetables and a light stock. Slow simmering allows the vegetables to soften while the chicken absorbs the flavours of the broth. Fresh herbs and black pepper add brightness, while the vegetables provide natural sweetness and texture. This easy chicken stew and vegetable chicken stew creates a balanced meal that can be served on its own or paired with whole grains and bread.{{/usCountry}}
Chicken soup usually contains a thinner broth with fewer solid ingredients and lighter seasoning. Chicken stew includes larger pieces of chicken and vegetables that create a heartier meal with extra protein, fibre, and nutrients. The thicker consistency and variety of ingredients make chicken stew a practical option for balanced family meals while maintaining a light texture that works well during monsoon days and seasonal weather changes.
Chicken Stew with Vegetables vs Chicken Soup: Which Makes a Better Seasonal Meal?{{/usCountry}}
Chicken soup usually contains a thinner broth with fewer solid ingredients and lighter seasoning. Chicken stew includes larger pieces of chicken and vegetables that create a heartier meal with extra protein, fibre, and nutrients. The thicker consistency and variety of ingredients make chicken stew a practical option for balanced family meals while maintaining a light texture that works well during monsoon days and seasonal weather changes.
Chicken Stew with Vegetables vs Chicken Soup: Which Makes a Better Seasonal Meal?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Chicken Stew with Vegetables
Chicken Soup
Texture
Thick and hearty
Light and brothy
Protein Content
High
Moderate
Vegetable Quantity
Generous
Moderate
Fibre
Higher
Lower
Calories
Balanced meal
Light meal
Cooking Style
Slow simmered
Quick simmer
Nutrient Density
Rich
Moderate
Hydration
Excellent
Excellent
Best For
Family dinners and recovery meals
Light snacks and starters
Seasonal Appeal
Monsoon and cooler days
Year-round
Quick Facts About This Light Chicken Stew
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian-inspired
Main Ingredient: Chicken and vegetables
Best Served With: Whole wheat bread or brown rice
Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables Recipe
Tender chicken, colourful vegetables, and aromatic herbs combine to create a nourishing stew perfect for rainy evening meals.
Ingredients
- 400g boneless chicken, diced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 1 potato, diced
- ½ cup green peas
- ½ cup beans, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 inch ginger, grated
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Instructions
- Heat olive oil and cook onions, garlic, and ginger until aromatic.
- Add the chicken pieces and cook until lightly browned.
- Mix in carrots, potatoes, beans, and green peas.
- Pour the chicken stock over the ingredients and stir well.
- Season with black pepper, oregano, and salt.
- Simmer over medium heat until the chicken becomes tender.
- Cook until the vegetables soften while keeping their texture.
- Add lemon juice and fresh coriander leaves before serving.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if required.
- Serve the stew hot with whole wheat bread or brown rice.
Smart Tips To Make This Chicken Stew Healthier
- Choose lean chicken breast to increase protein and reduce saturated fat.
- Add spinach or kale to improve the vitamin and iron content.
- Include sweet potatoes for extra fibre and natural sweetness.
- Use homemade chicken stock to control sodium levels.
- Add mushrooms to increase minerals and texture.
- Cook with olive oil in small quantities for healthier fats.
- Mix fresh herbs into the stew for extra antioxidants.
- Include barley or quinoa for additional fibre and nutrients.
- Reduce salt and season with herbs and spices.
- Serve the stew with fresh salad for a balanced meal.
Nutritional Value Of Chicken Stew with Vegetables
Chicken stew with vegetables combines lean protein and seasonal produce to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients">rich in essential nutrients.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
320 kcal
Protein
32 g
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fat
10 g
Fibre
6 g
Calcium
80 mg
Iron
3 mg
Potassium
780 mg
Vitamin C
28 mg
Vitamin A
540 mcg
FAQs
Is Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables good for weight management?
Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean protein and vegetables to support balanced eating habits.
Can Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables be prepared for meal prep?
Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables stores well and can be reheated for quick lunches and dinners.
Why are vegetables added to Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables?
Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables uses seasonal produce to provide fibre, vitamins, and natural flavour.
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