Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew Combining Lean Protein And Fresh Produce For Wholesome Seasonal Meals

Chef Ranveer Brar's light chicken stew with vegetables is a monsoon comfort recipe for a soothing meal that celebrates slow-cooked goodness while keeping the dish light and nutritious. Popular among fans of Ranveer Brar chicken stew and healthy chicken stew recipes, this preparation combines protein, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced meal that suits family dinners and seasonal cravings.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Chicken Stew(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chicken stew has been enjoyed across many cultures because it combines simple ingredients with slow cooking to develop rich flavours. Indian versions often include seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, and mild spices that complement lean chicken without making the dish heavy. Chicken provides protein needed for muscle repair and daily energy, while carrots, peas, potatoes, and beans contribute fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants. The broth helps retain nutrients during cooking, making this Indian chicken stew recipe nourishing and easy to digest, especially during the rainy season and cooler summer evenings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The stew starts by cooking chicken with onions, garlic, ginger, and simple spices before adding colourful vegetables and a light stock. Slow simmering allows the vegetables to soften while the chicken absorbs the flavours of the broth. Fresh herbs and black pepper add brightness, while the vegetables provide natural sweetness and texture. This easy chicken stew and vegetable chicken stew creates a balanced meal that can be served on its own or paired with whole grains and bread. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stew starts by cooking chicken with onions, garlic, ginger, and simple spices before adding colourful vegetables and a light stock. Slow simmering allows the vegetables to soften while the chicken absorbs the flavours of the broth. Fresh herbs and black pepper add brightness, while the vegetables provide natural sweetness and texture. This easy chicken stew and vegetable chicken stew creates a balanced meal that can be served on its own or paired with whole grains and bread. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Chicken soup usually contains a thinner broth with fewer solid ingredients and lighter seasoning. Chicken stew includes larger pieces of chicken and vegetables that create a heartier meal with extra protein, fibre, and nutrients. The thicker consistency and variety of ingredients make chicken stew a practical option for balanced family meals while maintaining a light texture that works well during monsoon days and seasonal weather changes. Chicken Stew with Vegetables vs Chicken Soup: Which Makes a Better Seasonal Meal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicken soup usually contains a thinner broth with fewer solid ingredients and lighter seasoning. Chicken stew includes larger pieces of chicken and vegetables that create a heartier meal with extra protein, fibre, and nutrients. The thicker consistency and variety of ingredients make chicken stew a practical option for balanced family meals while maintaining a light texture that works well during monsoon days and seasonal weather changes. Chicken Stew with Vegetables vs Chicken Soup: Which Makes a Better Seasonal Meal? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Feature Chicken Stew with Vegetables Chicken Soup Texture Thick and hearty Light and brothy Protein Content High Moderate Vegetable Quantity Generous Moderate Fibre Higher Lower Calories Balanced meal Light meal Cooking Style Slow simmered Quick simmer Nutrient Density Rich Moderate Hydration Excellent Excellent Best For Family dinners and recovery meals Light snacks and starters Seasonal Appeal Monsoon and cooler days Year-round View All

Quick Facts About This Light Chicken Stew

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian-inspired

Main Ingredient: Chicken and vegetables

Best Served With: Whole wheat bread or brown rice

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables Recipe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tender chicken, colourful vegetables, and aromatic herbs combine to create a nourishing stew perfect for rainy evening meals.

Ingredients

400g boneless chicken, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

1 potato, diced

½ cup green peas

½ cup beans, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch ginger, grated

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

Heat olive oil and cook onions, garlic, and ginger until aromatic. Add the chicken pieces and cook until lightly browned. Mix in carrots, potatoes, beans, and green peas. Pour the chicken stock over the ingredients and stir well. Season with black pepper, oregano, and salt. Simmer over medium heat until the chicken becomes tender. Cook until the vegetables soften while keeping their texture. Add lemon juice and fresh coriander leaves before serving. Taste and adjust the seasoning if required. Serve the stew hot with whole wheat bread or brown rice.

Smart Tips To Make This Chicken Stew Healthier

Choose lean chicken breast to increase protein and reduce saturated fat. Add spinach or kale to improve the vitamin and iron content. Include sweet potatoes for extra fibre and natural sweetness. Use homemade chicken stock to control sodium levels. Add mushrooms to increase minerals and texture. Cook with olive oil in small quantities for healthier fats. Mix fresh herbs into the stew for extra antioxidants. Include barley or quinoa for additional fibre and nutrients. Reduce salt and season with herbs and spices. Serve the stew with fresh salad for a balanced meal.

Nutritional Value Of Chicken Stew with Vegetables

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chicken stew with vegetables combines lean protein and seasonal produce to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients">rich in essential nutrients.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Calories 320 kcal Protein 32 g Carbohydrates 22 g Fat 10 g Fibre 6 g Calcium 80 mg Iron 3 mg Potassium 780 mg Vitamin C 28 mg Vitamin A 540 mcg View All

FAQs

Is Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables good for weight management?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables combines lean protein and vegetables to support balanced eating habits.

Can Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables be prepared for meal prep?

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables stores well and can be reheated for quick lunches and dinners.

Why are vegetables added to Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables?

Chef Ranveer Brar's Light Chicken Stew with Vegetables uses seasonal produce to provide fibre, vitamins, and natural flavour.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON