Chef Ranveer Brar's orange mint chocolate mousse recipe will blow your mind

Chocolate mousse is easily one of the most indulgent and easy to make desserts. One can gorge down litres of this decadent and chocolatey dessert and not realise how much has been consumed. It is usually made only with a handful of ingredients like chocolate compound, pure chocolate or chocolate chips, mixed with whipping cream and set with gelatine, agar agar or any other setting agent.

While chocolate is usually the star ingredient, this recipe by chef Ranveer Brar also incorporates mint and orange giving the dessert a fresh and tart twist, and has two variations one made with water and another with whipping cream. Check it out:

Ingredients

Chocolate Mousse With Water

400 gms Couverture dark chocolate, cut into cubes

150 gms Hot water

200 ml Coconut milk

Chocolate Mousse With Whipping Cream

400 gms Compound Dark chocolate, cut into cubes

1 cup Melted chocolate

2 cups Whipping cream (unwhipped)

For Garnish

Chocolate syrup

Orange segments

Mint leaves

Process

𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿

In a bowl, add the chopped chocolate. Keep it aside.

In a saucepot, add water, coconut milk once it's boiled.

Transfer it into the chocolate bowl and mix it well.

Place the bowl on top of another slightly smaller bowl, filled with ice and cold water.

Whisk vigorously until the mousse begins to thicken.

With the help of a blender to smooth texture.

To serve the mousse, you can make a quenelle out of it, serve it, pour it into a serving glass, and set it to chill for 10 minutes.

Garnish with orange slices and served chilled.

𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺

Preheat water in the double boiler over medium heat

Add the compound chocolate to a bowl and place it in the boiling water to melt the chocolate.

Meanwhile, whisk the whipping cream until soft picks.

Mix the whipped cream into the melted chocolate and whisk it well until smooth texture.

Insert a star nozzle into a piping bag and keep it ready.

With the help of a spatula fill the piping bag with the prepared chocolate mousse.

To serve the mousse, take a serving glass, apply some chocolate syrup on its inner surface, and fill it with the chocolate mousse, some orange segments, and mint leaves.

Keep in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.

Remove and garnish with orange segments, mint leaves, and serve chill

