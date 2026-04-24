Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy and delicious mango milkshake and smoothie recipes: See step-by-step preparation

Summer is the season of mangoes, a fruit that can be indulged in an uncountable number of ways. However, in the scorching heat, a cool glass of mango milkshake or a thick mango smoothie simply hits different.

Ranveer Brar's mango milkshake and smoothie recipes take only 15 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 iced tea recipes and a special tea mocktail using 4 types of teas for cooling summer drinks

The delicious taste of ripe mangoes, sweetened and blended to perfection, gets one energised even in the harshest of days. To help us make both at home, celebrity Chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his two signature recipes.

The drinks are very easy to make and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. The ingredients listed below are sufficient to serve two to four people. The detailed steps are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Making sugar syrup Ingredients: 2 cups Caster sugar

1 ½ cups Sugar

3-4 cups Water

1 tsp Lemon juice Method: In a saucepot, add caster sugar, sugar, and water, and boil it for 8-10 minutes on high flame. Add lemon juice and cook well. Turn off the flame and transfer it to a bowl. Keep it aside for further use. Sweetening mango Ingredients: 5-6 Mango, peeled and sliced

1 cup Sugar syrup Method: In a bowl, add ripe mangoes, pour the prepared sugar syrup and let it soak well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making sugar syrup Ingredients: 2 cups Caster sugar

1 ½ cups Sugar

3-4 cups Water

1 tsp Lemon juice Method: In a saucepot, add caster sugar, sugar, and water, and boil it for 8-10 minutes on high flame. Add lemon juice and cook well. Turn off the flame and transfer it to a bowl. Keep it aside for further use. Sweetening mango Ingredients: 5-6 Mango, peeled and sliced

1 cup Sugar syrup Method: In a bowl, add ripe mangoes, pour the prepared sugar syrup and let it soak well. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Keep it aside for further use.

Making mango shake

Ingredients:

½ cup Sugar syrup

1 cup Sweetened mango

1 ½ cup Milk

1 tbsp Condensed milk

For serving

Sweetened Mango, cubed

Prepared Mango shake

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh Mint sprig

Method of preparation:

In a mixer grinder jar, pour prepared sugar syrup, sweetened mangoes, milk, condensed milk and blend it until smooth. In a serving glass, add sweetened mango, pour the prepared mango shake, and garnish it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and mint sprig. Serve chilled.

Making mango smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup Tender Coconut flesh

5-6 Almonds

2 tbsp Coconut milk

¼ cup Water

½ tbsp Honey

1 cup Sweetened mango

5-6 Ice cubes

For serving

2 tsp Basil seeds, soaked

Fresh Mint sprig

Mango, sliced

Method of preparation:

In a mixer grinder jar, add tender coconut flesh, almonds, coconut milk, water, honey, sweetened mango, ice cubes and blend it until smooth. In a serving glass, pour the prepared mango smoothie, garnish it with basil seeds, mint sprig and mango slices. Serve chilled.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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