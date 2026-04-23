Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 iced tea recipes and a special tea mocktail using 4 types of teas for cooling summer drinks

Almost every household in India has its favourite brand, blend and method of preparing tea. It might vary slightly by season, but there is not much left to teach. What celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar does, taking to Instagram on April 22, is help us identify the major variations of tea based on the processing of the leaf. He also shares three recipes to make iced tea in the summer, as well as prepare an iced tea mocktail. Chef Ranveer Brar shares three iced tea recipes for summer. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Different types of tea In his post, Ranveer Brar introduces us to four different types of tea leaves. The first is white tea. As the chef explained, “When the tea leaves are young, and they have not taken any colour after being dried, it is known as white tea.”

“Next comes green tea,” he shared. This type of tea is also unoxidised, and often steamed or pan-fried to maintain the fresh flavour.

“After that, if the tea is allowed to oxidise, but not completely, we get oolong tea. And the completely oxidised tea is what we know and love as black tea,” shared Ranveer Brar. “The darker the colour of the tea, the longer the time and the greater the temperature it will take to brew.”