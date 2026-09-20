Chef Ranveer Brar shares govind gatta recipe to try on special occasions: See step-by-step preparation

Sometimes, trying a simple variation on a classic comfort dish takes it to the next level and makes it the perfect thing to serve at home on special occasions. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s govind gatta recipe is just like that.

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Hailing from Rajasthan, the dish takes approximately 40 to 50 minutes to make from scratch. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For stuffing 5-6 dried figs, chopped

4-5 almonds, chopped

5-6 cashew nuts, chopped

1-2 fresh green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

¼ cup khoya

Salt to taste For dough 1½ cups gram flour (besan)

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp carom seeds

2 tbsp ghee

¼ cup curd, beaten For poaching Water

Salt to taste

1 dry red chilli

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp carom seeds Other ingredients ¼ cup ghee for frying For curd mixture 1 cup curd, beaten

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

1¼ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

A pinch of cumin powder (optional) For gravy 2 tbsp ghee

1 bay leaf

2-3 dry red chillies

½ inch ginger, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Curd mixture

Fried govind gatta For garnish Fresh coriander leaves Method of preparation For stuffing In a bowl, add chopped dried figs, almonds, cashew nuts, green chillies, coriander leaves, khoya, and salt, and mix everything properly, then keep aside. For dough In a bowl, add gram flour, salt, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, carom seeds, ghee, curd, and knead a soft dough. For govind gatta Take a small portion of the dough and spread it in your hand, then add a small amount of stuffing in the centre and close it up. Repeat and make the rest with the remaining mixture. Meanwhile, in a pot, heat water and add salt, sugar, dry red chilli, and carom seeds, then add the prepared gattas to the water and poach them until they start floating on top. Remove and set aside for a few minutes. Heat ghee in a pan and shallow-fry the poached gattas until light golden brown on all sides. Remove and keep aside for further use. For curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, cumin powder and mix everything together, then set aside. For gravy In a kadai, heat ghee and add bay leaf, dry red chillies, ginger, garlic, green chillies, asafoetida and saute for a few seconds. Now add the curd mixture and stir continuously for five to six minutes or until fragrant. Then add some water, bring it to a boil, add the fried govind gatta to the gravy, and cook on low heat for five to seven minutes. Remove and serve hot in a bowl, then garnish with coriander leaves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For stuffing 5-6 dried figs, chopped

4-5 almonds, chopped

5-6 cashew nuts, chopped

1-2 fresh green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

¼ cup khoya

Salt to taste For dough 1½ cups gram flour (besan)

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp carom seeds

2 tbsp ghee

¼ cup curd, beaten For poaching Water

Salt to taste

1 dry red chilli

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp carom seeds Other ingredients ¼ cup ghee for frying For curd mixture 1 cup curd, beaten

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

1¼ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

A pinch of cumin powder (optional) For gravy 2 tbsp ghee

1 bay leaf

2-3 dry red chillies

½ inch ginger, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Curd mixture

Fried govind gatta For garnish Fresh coriander leaves Method of preparation For stuffing In a bowl, add chopped dried figs, almonds, cashew nuts, green chillies, coriander leaves, khoya, and salt, and mix everything properly, then keep aside. For dough In a bowl, add gram flour, salt, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, carom seeds, ghee, curd, and knead a soft dough. For govind gatta Take a small portion of the dough and spread it in your hand, then add a small amount of stuffing in the centre and close it up. Repeat and make the rest with the remaining mixture. Meanwhile, in a pot, heat water and add salt, sugar, dry red chilli, and carom seeds, then add the prepared gattas to the water and poach them until they start floating on top. Remove and set aside for a few minutes. Heat ghee in a pan and shallow-fry the poached gattas until light golden brown on all sides. Remove and keep aside for further use. For curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, cumin powder and mix everything together, then set aside. For gravy In a kadai, heat ghee and add bay leaf, dry red chillies, ginger, garlic, green chillies, asafoetida and saute for a few seconds. Now add the curd mixture and stir continuously for five to six minutes or until fragrant. Then add some water, bring it to a boil, add the fried govind gatta to the gravy, and cook on low heat for five to seven minutes. Remove and serve hot in a bowl, then garnish with coriander leaves. {{/usCountry}}

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