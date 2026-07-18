Chef Ranveer Brar shares high-protein anda malai makhni recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Eating more protein is a trend that seems to be growing bigger every day. While it does have certain health benefits, the incessant social media messaging can sometimes feel a bit too much. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has similar feelings, but he hopped on the trend with an egg-based recipe that makes meeting the protein goal a lot more delicious.

Ranveer Brar's anda malai makhni recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The chef shared the recipe of anda malai makhni on his YouTube channel on July 17. It takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two to four people. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For cooking gravy 2 tbsp ghee

1 large onion (sliced)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Boiled melon seeds and cashew nuts

2 bay leaves

½ inch cinnamon stick

2 cups curd (beaten)

1 green chilli (slit into halves)

⅓ cup water

2 cups warm water For boiling Water as required

Salt to taste

2 tbsp melon seeds

7-8 cashew nuts For sauteing vegetables 1 tbsp ghee

2-3 dry Kashmiri red chillies (roughly torn)

1 medium tomato (diced)

1 medium capsicum (diced)

2 medium onions (diced)

Salt to taste For masala 2 heaped tbsp black peppercorns

2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds

2-4 cloves

Salt to taste

2 tbsp dry fenugreek leaves For anda malai makhni 2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

8-9 hard-boiled eggs

Water as needed

Prepared gravy

Salt to taste

1-2 tbsp butter

Sauteed veggies For garnish Prepared masala

Fresh cream

Chilli oil

Coriander sprig Method of preparation For cooking gravy In a handi, add ghee. Once it is hot, add the onions and cook for two minutes until it's translucent in texture. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute. Add boiled melon seeds and cashew nuts, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, curd and let it cook for seven to eight minutes until the curd gets cooked and oil separates from the masala. Add green chilli and water, then bring it to a quick boil. Now, add warm water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for another seven to eight minutes. Transfer the gravy into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For boiling In a pan, add the required amount of water, salt to taste, melon seeds, cashew nuts and let it boil for two to three minutes. Strain the seeds and cashew nuts and keep them aside for further use. For sauteing vegetables In a pan, heat the ghee. Once hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies, tomato, capsicum, onions, salt to taste and toss it on high flames for two to three minutes. Transfer it into the tray and keep it aside for further use. For masala In a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, salt to taste and dry roast them for a while or until it's aromatic. Add dry fenugreek leaves and roast for a minute only. Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder. Keep it aside for further use. For anda malai makhni In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds, hard-boiled eggs and cook for a minute. Add a little water, prepared gravy, and salt to taste and cook for four to five minutes. Add butter, sauteed veggies and give it a quick boil. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with sprinkled prepared masala, fresh cream, chilli oil and coriander sprig. Serve hot with roti or naan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For cooking gravy 2 tbsp ghee

1 large onion (sliced)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Boiled melon seeds and cashew nuts

2 bay leaves

½ inch cinnamon stick

2 cups curd (beaten)

1 green chilli (slit into halves)

⅓ cup water

2 cups warm water For boiling Water as required

Salt to taste

2 tbsp melon seeds

7-8 cashew nuts For sauteing vegetables 1 tbsp ghee

2-3 dry Kashmiri red chillies (roughly torn)

1 medium tomato (diced)

1 medium capsicum (diced)

2 medium onions (diced)

Salt to taste For masala 2 heaped tbsp black peppercorns

2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds

2-4 cloves

Salt to taste

2 tbsp dry fenugreek leaves For anda malai makhni 2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

8-9 hard-boiled eggs

Water as needed

Prepared gravy

Salt to taste

1-2 tbsp butter

Sauteed veggies For garnish Prepared masala

Fresh cream

Chilli oil

Coriander sprig Method of preparation For cooking gravy In a handi, add ghee. Once it is hot, add the onions and cook for two minutes until it's translucent in texture. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute. Add boiled melon seeds and cashew nuts, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, curd and let it cook for seven to eight minutes until the curd gets cooked and oil separates from the masala. Add green chilli and water, then bring it to a quick boil. Now, add warm water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for another seven to eight minutes. Transfer the gravy into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For boiling In a pan, add the required amount of water, salt to taste, melon seeds, cashew nuts and let it boil for two to three minutes. Strain the seeds and cashew nuts and keep them aside for further use. For sauteing vegetables In a pan, heat the ghee. Once hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies, tomato, capsicum, onions, salt to taste and toss it on high flames for two to three minutes. Transfer it into the tray and keep it aside for further use. For masala In a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, salt to taste and dry roast them for a while or until it's aromatic. Add dry fenugreek leaves and roast for a minute only. Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder. Keep it aside for further use. For anda malai makhni In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds, hard-boiled eggs and cook for a minute. Add a little water, prepared gravy, and salt to taste and cook for four to five minutes. Add butter, sauteed veggies and give it a quick boil. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with sprinkled prepared masala, fresh cream, chilli oil and coriander sprig. Serve hot with roti or naan. {{/usCountry}}

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