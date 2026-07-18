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Chef Ranveer Brar shares high-protein anda malai makhni recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Ranveer Brar shares an easy egg recipe that is rich in both flavours and protein, making it a hearty and healthy indulgence.

Updated on: Jul 18, 2026 03:15 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Eating more protein is a trend that seems to be growing bigger every day. While it does have certain health benefits, the incessant social media messaging can sometimes feel a bit too much. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has similar feelings, but he hopped on the trend with an egg-based recipe that makes meeting the protein goal a lot more delicious.

Ranveer Brar's anda malai makhni recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's anda malai makhni recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | Sanjeev Kapoor shares comforting chicken ramen bowl recipe perfect for rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

The chef shared the recipe of anda malai makhni on his YouTube channel on July 17. It takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two to four people. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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