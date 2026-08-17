Chef Ranveer Brar shares idli kofta curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See step-by-step preparation

If you have ever thought idlis are bland, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is set to prove you wrong with his idli kofta curry recipe. The fusion dish brings together north and south Indian cuisines to make a savoury indulgence that can be prepared in just half an hour.

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The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For idli 1 kg Prepared idli batter

2-3 Green chillies (less spicy, chopped)

½ inch Ginger (peeled, finely chopped)

2 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped) For dry masala 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

1 tsp Dry mango powder

½ tsp Cumin powder

½ tsp Garam masala For idli kofta curry 2 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Oil

2 Dry red chillies

2-3 Cloves

3-4 Black peppercorns

1 Black cardamom

2 Onions (medium, finely chopped)

½ inch Ginger (peeled, finely chopped)

2 Green chillies (less spicy, chopped)

1 tsp Tender coriander stem (finely chopped)

1 heaped tbsp Coriander powder

3-4 Tomatoes (large, pureed)

1 cup Curd (beaten)

½ tbsp Degi red chilli powder

1 heaped tsp Turmeric powder

1 heaped tbsp Ginger Garlic paste

1 + ¼ cups Water

Fried idlis

2 cups Warm water

2-3 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste Other ingredients Oil for greasing

Oil for frying For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For idli batter In a bowl, add readymade idli batter, green chillies, ginger and fresh coriander leaves and give it a good mix. Pour the batter into the greased idli mold, place the mold into the idli steamer and cook for seven to eight minutes or until it's cooked. Once the idlis are cooked, then demold the idlis and cut into desired shape. Add the idlis pieces into the hot oil and fry them until golden brown in colour. Transfer them on an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. For dry masala In a bowl, add degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, cumin powder, garam masala and give it a good mix. Add fried idlis and toss them very gently to coat the masala on the idlis. Keep it aside for further use. For idli kofta curry In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add dry red chillies, cloves, black peppercorns, black cardamom, onions and cook for a while or until the onions become translucent in texture. Add ginger, green chillies, tender coriander stems, coriander powder and cook for two minutes. Add tomato puree, curd, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste and let it cook for another four to five minutes until oil separates from the masala. Add water, fried and masala-tossed idlis, warm water, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste and let it cook for a while. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For idli 1 kg Prepared idli batter

2-3 Green chillies (less spicy, chopped)

½ inch Ginger (peeled, finely chopped)

2 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped) For dry masala 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

1 tsp Dry mango powder

½ tsp Cumin powder

½ tsp Garam masala For idli kofta curry 2 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Oil

2 Dry red chillies

2-3 Cloves

3-4 Black peppercorns

1 Black cardamom

2 Onions (medium, finely chopped)

½ inch Ginger (peeled, finely chopped)

2 Green chillies (less spicy, chopped)

1 tsp Tender coriander stem (finely chopped)

1 heaped tbsp Coriander powder

3-4 Tomatoes (large, pureed)

1 cup Curd (beaten)

½ tbsp Degi red chilli powder

1 heaped tsp Turmeric powder

1 heaped tbsp Ginger Garlic paste

1 + ¼ cups Water

Fried idlis

2 cups Warm water

2-3 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste Other ingredients Oil for greasing

Oil for frying For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For idli batter In a bowl, add readymade idli batter, green chillies, ginger and fresh coriander leaves and give it a good mix. Pour the batter into the greased idli mold, place the mold into the idli steamer and cook for seven to eight minutes or until it's cooked. Once the idlis are cooked, then demold the idlis and cut into desired shape. Add the idlis pieces into the hot oil and fry them until golden brown in colour. Transfer them on an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. For dry masala In a bowl, add degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, cumin powder, garam masala and give it a good mix. Add fried idlis and toss them very gently to coat the masala on the idlis. Keep it aside for further use. For idli kofta curry In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add dry red chillies, cloves, black peppercorns, black cardamom, onions and cook for a while or until the onions become translucent in texture. Add ginger, green chillies, tender coriander stems, coriander powder and cook for two minutes. Add tomato puree, curd, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste and let it cook for another four to five minutes until oil separates from the masala. Add water, fried and masala-tossed idlis, warm water, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste and let it cook for a while. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. {{/usCountry}}

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