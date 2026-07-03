Chef Ranveer Brar shares moong dal pakoda and pakoda kadhi recipe: Turning snack into a meal

Everyone craves snacks in the evening, but preparing one that can also be turned into a meal is really helpful for the one doing the cooking. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared such a recipe on his YouTube channel, the moong dal pakoda.

Chef Ranveer Brar's moong dal pakoda and pakoda kadhi take approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The crispy dal pakodas are the perfect snacks for a rainy day, and they can also be easily converted into a kadhi that goes well with rice or rotis. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Preparing moong dal pakoda Ingredients: For roasting peanuts ½ cup Peanuts

1 tsp Ghee

Salt to taste For dal paste 2 cups Green moong dal (soaked for 6-7 hours) For moong dal pakoda Prepared dal paste

1 inch Ginger. peeled, finely chopped

3 Green chillies, finely chopped

2-3 tbsp Coriander leaves, finely chopped

⅓ cup Roasted peanut, roughly crushed

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Chaat masala

A pinch of Degi red chilli powder For peanut chutney 2-3 tbsp Roasted peanut

Few Coriander leaves

½ inch Ginger, peeled, roughly sliced

3-4 Green chillies, broken into halves

1 tbsp Tender coriander stem

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Sugar

2 heaped tbsp Curd, beaten Other ingredients Oil for frying Method of preparation: For roasting peanuts In a pan, add peanuts and dry roast them for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Add ghee and sauté it well, add salt to taste and mix it well. Transfer it to a tray or plate and keep it aside for further use. For dal paste In a mixer grinder jar, add green moong dal and grind it coarsely. Keep it aside for further use. For moong dal pakoda In a parat, add prepared dal paste, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, roasted peanuts, salt to taste and mix it well. Make small lemon-sized balls with the mixture, drop them into hot oil, and fry until golden on a medium flame. Transfer it to a tray or plate and keep it aside for further use. In a bowl, add prepared pakoda, sprinkle chaat masala, degi red chilli powder and toss it well. Transfer it into a serving dish along with the prepared peanut chutney. Garnish it with degi red chilli powder, coriander sprig and lemon wedges. For peanut chutney In a mixer grinder jar, add roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, coriander stems, salt to taste, oil and grind it into a fine smooth paste. Transfer it to a bowl, add sugar, curd and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing moong dal pakoda kadhi Ingredients: For curd mixture ½ cup Curd, beaten

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder For pakoda kadhi 1 tbsp Oil

½ tsp Cumin seeds

¼ tsp Fennel seeds

2 Green chillies, roughly chopped

½ inch Ginger, peeled, roughly julienned

Prepared curd mixture

Salt to taste

Prepared pakoda For garnish A pinch of Degi red chilli powder

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation: For curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. For pakoda kadhi In a pan or kadai, heat oil, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds and let them splutter. Add green chillies, ginger and sauté it for a minute. Add prepared curd mixture and let it cook for 2-3 minutes on high flame. Add salt, the prepared pakoda, and cook it for a while until thick. Transfer it into a serving bowl and garnish it with coriander sprig. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparing moong dal pakoda Ingredients: For roasting peanuts ½ cup Peanuts

1 tsp Ghee

Salt to taste For dal paste 2 cups Green moong dal (soaked for 6-7 hours) For moong dal pakoda Prepared dal paste

1 inch Ginger. peeled, finely chopped

3 Green chillies, finely chopped

2-3 tbsp Coriander leaves, finely chopped

⅓ cup Roasted peanut, roughly crushed

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Chaat masala

A pinch of Degi red chilli powder For peanut chutney 2-3 tbsp Roasted peanut

Few Coriander leaves

½ inch Ginger, peeled, roughly sliced

3-4 Green chillies, broken into halves

1 tbsp Tender coriander stem

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Sugar

2 heaped tbsp Curd, beaten Other ingredients Oil for frying Method of preparation: For roasting peanuts In a pan, add peanuts and dry roast them for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Add ghee and sauté it well, add salt to taste and mix it well. Transfer it to a tray or plate and keep it aside for further use. For dal paste In a mixer grinder jar, add green moong dal and grind it coarsely. Keep it aside for further use. For moong dal pakoda In a parat, add prepared dal paste, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, roasted peanuts, salt to taste and mix it well. Make small lemon-sized balls with the mixture, drop them into hot oil, and fry until golden on a medium flame. Transfer it to a tray or plate and keep it aside for further use. In a bowl, add prepared pakoda, sprinkle chaat masala, degi red chilli powder and toss it well. Transfer it into a serving dish along with the prepared peanut chutney. Garnish it with degi red chilli powder, coriander sprig and lemon wedges. For peanut chutney In a mixer grinder jar, add roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, coriander stems, salt to taste, oil and grind it into a fine smooth paste. Transfer it to a bowl, add sugar, curd and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing moong dal pakoda kadhi Ingredients: For curd mixture ½ cup Curd, beaten

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder For pakoda kadhi 1 tbsp Oil

½ tsp Cumin seeds

¼ tsp Fennel seeds

2 Green chillies, roughly chopped

½ inch Ginger, peeled, roughly julienned

Prepared curd mixture

Salt to taste

Prepared pakoda For garnish A pinch of Degi red chilli powder

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation: For curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and mix it well. Keep it aside for further use. For pakoda kadhi In a pan or kadai, heat oil, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds and let them splutter. Add green chillies, ginger and sauté it for a minute. Add prepared curd mixture and let it cook for 2-3 minutes on high flame. Add salt, the prepared pakoda, and cook it for a while until thick. Transfer it into a serving bowl and garnish it with coriander sprig. {{/usCountry}}

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