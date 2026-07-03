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Chef Ranveer Brar shares moong dal pakoda and pakoda kadhi recipe: Turning snack into a meal

Ranveer Brar shares the recipe for the popular street snack, moong dal pakoda, as well as the recipe to turn it into a curry at home.

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 02:27 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Everyone craves snacks in the evening, but preparing one that can also be turned into a meal is really helpful for the one doing the cooking. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared such a recipe on his YouTube channel, the moong dal pakoda.

Chef Ranveer Brar's moong dal pakoda and pakoda kadhi take approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Chef Ranveer Brar's moong dal pakoda and pakoda kadhi take approximately 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares crunchy masoor dal namkeen recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The crispy dal pakodas are the perfect snacks for a rainy day, and they can also be easily converted into a kadhi that goes well with rice or rotis. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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