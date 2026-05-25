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Chef Ranveer Brar shares recipes for 3 summer special panna drinks: Aam, pineapple, and guava

Ranveer Brar shares refreshing panna recipes with mango, pineapple and guava to enjoy during the scorching summer days. 

Updated on: May 25, 2026 09:19 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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When it comes to beating the summer heat, aam panna is one of the best drinks there is. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his signature way to prepare the drink on his blog, along with two other equally refreshing drinks, the pineapple panna and guava panna.

Ranveer Brar's three panna recipes take just 30 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares one-pan veg lasagna recipe with no maida: See step-by-step preparation

All three drinks can be prepared within half an hour, and the recipe presented here can serve four. The detailed steps to make the drinks are as follows.

Preparing masala

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup Cumin seeds
  • ¼ cup Fennel seeds
  • 2-3 Green cardamom pods
  • 3 heaped tbsp Black peppercorns
  • ½ tbsp Black salt

Method of preparation:

  1. In a pan, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, green cardamom pods, black peppercorns and black salt. Dry roast them well.
  2. Once it has cooled down, transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

ranveer brar aam panna summer heat recipe
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