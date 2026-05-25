Chef Ranveer Brar shares recipes for 3 summer special panna drinks: Aam, pineapple, and guava

When it comes to beating the summer heat, aam panna is one of the best drinks there is. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his signature way to prepare the drink on his blog, along with two other equally refreshing drinks, the pineapple panna and guava panna.

Ranveer Brar's three panna recipes take just 30 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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All three drinks can be prepared within half an hour, and the recipe presented here can serve four. The detailed steps to make the drinks are as follows.

Preparing masala

Ingredients:

¼ cup Cumin seeds

¼ cup Fennel seeds

2-3 Green cardamom pods

3 heaped tbsp Black peppercorns

½ tbsp Black salt

Method of preparation:

In a pan, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, green cardamom pods, black peppercorns and black salt. Dry roast them well. Once it has cooled down, transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder.

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{{^usCountry}} Preparing aam (mango) panna Ingredients: 4 medium-sized raw Mangoes

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

1 cup Jaggery

1 inch Ginger, peeled, sliced

1 Green chilli For serving: ½ Lime juice

2-4 Ice cube

1 tsp Prepared masala

¼ cup Mango juice

Cold water

Raw Mango, sliced for garnish Method of preparation: In a kadai, add raw mangoes, water, salt to taste, jaggery, ginger, and green chilli. Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the mangoes are cooked well. Cool completely, and peel the skin of the mangoes. Also, scrape the pulp of the mangoes, making sure the skin has separated. Transfer the mango pulp into a bowl, further transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste and keep aside for future use. To serve: In a tall glass, take a spoonful of aam panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in mango juice and ice-cold water, mix well. Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with sliced raw mango. Preparing pineapple panna Ingredients: 1 whole Pineapple, roughly chopped

1¼ cups Water

Salt to taste

1 cup Sugar

½ inch Ginger, peeled, sliced

1 Green chilli

¼ tsp Saffron strands For serving: ½ Lime juice

2-4 Ice cubes

1 tsp Prepared masala

Cold water Method of preparation: In a kadai, add pineapple, water, salt to taste, sugar, ginger, and green chilli. Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the pineapple turns soft and is well-cooked. Now remove from the flame and let it cool. Transfer the pineapple into a grinder jar, add saffron strands and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use. To serve: In a tall glass, take a spoonful of pineapple panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well. Finally, enjoy pineapple panna. Preparing guava panna Ingredients: 4 Guava, cut

1¼ cups Water

Salt to taste

1 cup Sugar

2 Dry red chillies

1 tsp Degi Red chilli Powder For serving: ½ Lime juice

2-4 Ice cubes

1 tsp Prepared masala

¼ cup Guava juice

Guava, sliced Method of preparation: In a kadai, add guava, water, salt to taste, sugar, and dry red chillies. Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the guavas turn soft and cooked well. Now remove from the flame and let it cool. Transfer the guavas into a grinder jar, add degi red chilli powder and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use. To serve: In a tall glass, take a spoonful of guava panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in guava juice and ice-cold water, mix well. Finally, enjoy guava panna garnished with a slice of guava. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparing aam (mango) panna Ingredients: 4 medium-sized raw Mangoes

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

1 cup Jaggery

1 inch Ginger, peeled, sliced

1 Green chilli For serving: ½ Lime juice

2-4 Ice cube

1 tsp Prepared masala

¼ cup Mango juice

Cold water

Raw Mango, sliced for garnish Method of preparation: In a kadai, add raw mangoes, water, salt to taste, jaggery, ginger, and green chilli. Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the mangoes are cooked well. Cool completely, and peel the skin of the mangoes. Also, scrape the pulp of the mangoes, making sure the skin has separated. Transfer the mango pulp into a bowl, further transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste and keep aside for future use. To serve: In a tall glass, take a spoonful of aam panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in mango juice and ice-cold water, mix well. Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with sliced raw mango. Preparing pineapple panna Ingredients: 1 whole Pineapple, roughly chopped

1¼ cups Water

Salt to taste

1 cup Sugar

½ inch Ginger, peeled, sliced

1 Green chilli

¼ tsp Saffron strands For serving: ½ Lime juice

2-4 Ice cubes

1 tsp Prepared masala

Cold water Method of preparation: In a kadai, add pineapple, water, salt to taste, sugar, ginger, and green chilli. Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the pineapple turns soft and is well-cooked. Now remove from the flame and let it cool. Transfer the pineapple into a grinder jar, add saffron strands and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use. To serve: In a tall glass, take a spoonful of pineapple panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well. Finally, enjoy pineapple panna. Preparing guava panna Ingredients: 4 Guava, cut

1¼ cups Water

Salt to taste

1 cup Sugar

2 Dry red chillies

1 tsp Degi Red chilli Powder For serving: ½ Lime juice

2-4 Ice cubes

1 tsp Prepared masala

¼ cup Guava juice

Guava, sliced Method of preparation: In a kadai, add guava, water, salt to taste, sugar, and dry red chillies. Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the guavas turn soft and cooked well. Now remove from the flame and let it cool. Transfer the guavas into a grinder jar, add degi red chilli powder and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use. To serve: In a tall glass, take a spoonful of guava panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes. Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in guava juice and ice-cold water, mix well. Finally, enjoy guava panna garnished with a slice of guava. {{/usCountry}}

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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