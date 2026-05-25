Chef Ranveer Brar shares recipes for 3 summer special panna drinks: Aam, pineapple, and guava
Ranveer Brar shares refreshing panna recipes with mango, pineapple and guava to enjoy during the scorching summer days.
When it comes to beating the summer heat, aam panna is one of the best drinks there is. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his signature way to prepare the drink on his blog, along with two other equally refreshing drinks, the pineapple panna and guava panna.
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All three drinks can be prepared within half an hour, and the recipe presented here can serve four. The detailed steps to make the drinks are as follows.
Preparing masala
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Cumin seeds
- ¼ cup Fennel seeds
- 2-3 Green cardamom pods
- 3 heaped tbsp Black peppercorns
- ½ tbsp Black salt
Method of preparation:
- In a pan, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, green cardamom pods, black peppercorns and black salt. Dry roast them well.
- Once it has cooled down, transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder.
Preparing aam (mango) panna
Ingredients:
- 4 medium-sized raw Mangoes
- 2 cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Jaggery
- 1 inch Ginger, peeled, sliced
- 1 Green chilli
For serving:
- ½ Lime juice
- 2-4 Ice cube
- 1 tsp Prepared masala
- ¼ cup Mango juice
- Cold water
- Raw Mango, sliced for garnish
Method of preparation:
- In a kadai, add raw mangoes, water, salt to taste, jaggery, ginger, and green chilli.
- Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the mangoes are cooked well.
- Cool completely, and peel the skin of the mangoes.
- Also, scrape the pulp of the mangoes, making sure the skin has separated.
- Transfer the mango pulp into a bowl, further transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste and keep aside for future use.
To serve:
- In a tall glass, take a spoonful of aam panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes.
- Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in mango juice and ice-cold water, mix well.
- Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with sliced raw mango.
Preparing pineapple panna
Ingredients:
- 1 whole Pineapple, roughly chopped
- 1¼ cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Sugar
- ½ inch Ginger, peeled, sliced
- 1 Green chilli
- ¼ tsp Saffron strands
For serving:
- ½ Lime juice
- 2-4 Ice cubes
- 1 tsp Prepared masala
- Cold water
Method of preparation:
- In a kadai, add pineapple, water, salt to taste, sugar, ginger, and green chilli.
- Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the pineapple turns soft and is well-cooked.
- Now remove from the flame and let it cool.
- Transfer the pineapple into a grinder jar, add saffron strands and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use.
To serve:
- In a tall glass, take a spoonful of pineapple panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes.
- Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well.
- Finally, enjoy pineapple panna.
Preparing guava panna
Ingredients:
- 4 Guava, cut
- 1¼ cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Sugar
- 2 Dry red chillies
- 1 tsp Degi Red chilli Powder
For serving:
- ½ Lime juice
- 2-4 Ice cubes
- 1 tsp Prepared masala
- ¼ cup Guava juice
- Guava, sliced
Method of preparation:
- In a kadai, add guava, water, salt to taste, sugar, and dry red chillies.
- Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the guavas turn soft and cooked well.
- Now remove from the flame and let it cool.
- Transfer the guavas into a grinder jar, add degi red chilli powder and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use.
To serve:
- In a tall glass, take a spoonful of guava panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes.
- Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in guava juice and ice-cold water, mix well.
- Finally, enjoy guava panna garnished with a slice of guava.
Preparing aam (mango) panna
Ingredients:
- 4 medium-sized raw Mangoes
- 2 cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Jaggery
- 1 inch Ginger, peeled, sliced
- 1 Green chilli
For serving:
- ½ Lime juice
- 2-4 Ice cube
- 1 tsp Prepared masala
- ¼ cup Mango juice
- Cold water
- Raw Mango, sliced for garnish
Method of preparation:
- In a kadai, add raw mangoes, water, salt to taste, jaggery, ginger, and green chilli.
- Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the mangoes are cooked well.
- Cool completely, and peel the skin of the mangoes.
- Also, scrape the pulp of the mangoes, making sure the skin has separated.
- Transfer the mango pulp into a bowl, further transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste and keep aside for future use.
To serve:
- In a tall glass, take a spoonful of aam panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes.
- Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in mango juice and ice-cold water, mix well.
- Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with sliced raw mango.
Preparing pineapple panna
Ingredients:
- 1 whole Pineapple, roughly chopped
- 1¼ cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Sugar
- ½ inch Ginger, peeled, sliced
- 1 Green chilli
- ¼ tsp Saffron strands
For serving:
- ½ Lime juice
- 2-4 Ice cubes
- 1 tsp Prepared masala
- Cold water
Method of preparation:
- In a kadai, add pineapple, water, salt to taste, sugar, ginger, and green chilli.
- Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the pineapple turns soft and is well-cooked.
- Now remove from the flame and let it cool.
- Transfer the pineapple into a grinder jar, add saffron strands and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use.
To serve:
- In a tall glass, take a spoonful of pineapple panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes.
- Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well.
- Finally, enjoy pineapple panna.
Preparing guava panna
Ingredients:
- 4 Guava, cut
- 1¼ cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Sugar
- 2 Dry red chillies
- 1 tsp Degi Red chilli Powder
For serving:
- ½ Lime juice
- 2-4 Ice cubes
- 1 tsp Prepared masala
- ¼ cup Guava juice
- Guava, sliced
Method of preparation:
- In a kadai, add guava, water, salt to taste, sugar, and dry red chillies.
- Cover it with a lid and cook on medium flame until the guavas turn soft and cooked well.
- Now remove from the flame and let it cool.
- Transfer the guavas into a grinder jar, add degi red chilli powder and grind it into a smooth puree and keep aside for future use.
To serve:
- In a tall glass, take a spoonful of guava panna and add lime juice and a few ice cubes.
- Add a spoonful of prepared masala, mix well. Pour in guava juice and ice-cold water, mix well.
- Finally, enjoy guava panna garnished with a slice of guava.
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