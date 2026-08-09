Chef Ranveer Brar shares spicy Andhra-style veg pulao and tomato chutney recipes: See step-by-step preparation

If you are craving something spicy and comforting, but also vegetarian, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s Andhra-style pulao recipe is the perfect fix. It is best paired with tomato chutney, whose recipe is mentioned as well.

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The dish takes approximately half an hour to prepare, and the ingredients listed below serve four. The detailed steps to prepare are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Making Andhra-style veg pulao Ingredients For masala 1 tbsp Black peppercorns

1 tbsp Cumin seeds

1 tbsp Coriander seeds

¼ tsp Fenugreek seeds

4-5 Black cardamom

5-6 Dry Kashmiri red chillies

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Asafoetida (Hing)

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder For ginger-green chilli paste 1 inch Ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)

3 Green chillies (roughly chopped)

2 sprigs Curry leaves For Andhra-style veg pulao 2 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Oil

Prepared ginger-green chilli paste

2 Bay leaves

2 medium Potatoes (peeled and diced)

2 large Carrots (peeled and diced)

3-4 heaped tbsp Curd (beaten)

3 heaped tbsp prepared masala

600 gms Basmati rice (washed and soaked)

Water as required

1 medium Cauliflower (florets)

9-10 French beans (roughly chopped)

Salt to taste

2 medium Tomatoes (diced)

1-2 tbsp Ghee For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For masala In a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, black cardamom, dry Kashmiri red chillies, salt to taste and roast for two to three minutes or until it’s aromatic. Add asafoetida, degi red chilli powder and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the tray or bowl, and let it cool completely. Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth fine powder. Keep it aside for further use. For ginger-green chilli paste In a mortar pestle, add ginger, green chillies, and curry leaves and grind them into a coarse paste. Keep it aside for further use. For Andhra-style veg pulao In a handi, add ghee and oil. Once hot, add the prepared ginger-green chilli paste and cook for a minute. Add the bay leaf, potatoes and carrots, and cook for four to five minutes. Add curd and prepared masala, and let it cook for a while. Now, add soaked daawat basmati rice, water as required, cauliflower, French beans, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Add the tomatoes, cover with the lid, and cook over low heat for 12-15 minutes, or until cooked. Transfer the pulao to a parat, finish it with ghee and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving bowl and garnish with a sprig of coriander. Serve hot with prepared tomato chutney. Making tomato chutney Ingredients 2 tbsp Oil

½ tsp Cumin seeds

½ tsp Mustard seeds

1 sprig Curry leaves

½ inch Ginger (peeled & finely chopped)

1 tbsp Tender Coriander stems (finely chopped)

4-5 large Tomatoes (chopped)

2 tsp Prepared masala

1 tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

¼ cup Water Method of preparation In a pan, add oil. Once it’s hot, add cumin & small mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, and tender coriander stems, and cook for a minute. Add tomatoes, prepared masala, sugar, salt to taste, and water, and let it cook for a while, or until the tomatoes become soft and mushy. Switch off the heat and keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making Andhra-style veg pulao Ingredients For masala 1 tbsp Black peppercorns

1 tbsp Cumin seeds

1 tbsp Coriander seeds

¼ tsp Fenugreek seeds

4-5 Black cardamom

5-6 Dry Kashmiri red chillies

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Asafoetida (Hing)

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder For ginger-green chilli paste 1 inch Ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)

3 Green chillies (roughly chopped)

2 sprigs Curry leaves For Andhra-style veg pulao 2 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Oil

Prepared ginger-green chilli paste

2 Bay leaves

2 medium Potatoes (peeled and diced)

2 large Carrots (peeled and diced)

3-4 heaped tbsp Curd (beaten)

3 heaped tbsp prepared masala

600 gms Basmati rice (washed and soaked)

Water as required

1 medium Cauliflower (florets)

9-10 French beans (roughly chopped)

Salt to taste

2 medium Tomatoes (diced)

1-2 tbsp Ghee For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For masala In a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, black cardamom, dry Kashmiri red chillies, salt to taste and roast for two to three minutes or until it’s aromatic. Add asafoetida, degi red chilli powder and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the tray or bowl, and let it cool completely. Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth fine powder. Keep it aside for further use. For ginger-green chilli paste In a mortar pestle, add ginger, green chillies, and curry leaves and grind them into a coarse paste. Keep it aside for further use. For Andhra-style veg pulao In a handi, add ghee and oil. Once hot, add the prepared ginger-green chilli paste and cook for a minute. Add the bay leaf, potatoes and carrots, and cook for four to five minutes. Add curd and prepared masala, and let it cook for a while. Now, add soaked daawat basmati rice, water as required, cauliflower, French beans, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Add the tomatoes, cover with the lid, and cook over low heat for 12-15 minutes, or until cooked. Transfer the pulao to a parat, finish it with ghee and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving bowl and garnish with a sprig of coriander. Serve hot with prepared tomato chutney. Making tomato chutney Ingredients 2 tbsp Oil

½ tsp Cumin seeds

½ tsp Mustard seeds

1 sprig Curry leaves

½ inch Ginger (peeled & finely chopped)

1 tbsp Tender Coriander stems (finely chopped)

4-5 large Tomatoes (chopped)

2 tsp Prepared masala

1 tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

¼ cup Water Method of preparation In a pan, add oil. Once it’s hot, add cumin & small mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, and tender coriander stems, and cook for a minute. Add tomatoes, prepared masala, sugar, salt to taste, and water, and let it cook for a while, or until the tomatoes become soft and mushy. Switch off the heat and keep it aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

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