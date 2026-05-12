Chef Ranveer Brar shares summer special mango phirni recipe: See step-by-step preparation

In the country where biryani is an emotion, phirni needs no introduction. No Mughlai meal is complete without this dessert, which can be described as a sort of ground rice pudding. Like any other dessert, phirni can also get a seasonal touch, as celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar demonstrated with his mango phirni recipe.

Ranveer Brar's mango phirni recipe can be made at home in just 30 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The cooking time for the dish is approximately 30 minutes, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two to four servings. According to Ranveer Brar, a good phirni can be made by maintaining the ratio of 50, 100 and one litre. That means 50 grams of rice, 100 grams of sugar, and one litre of milk.

“This ratio is very important. If there is extra rice, the dish will turn into halwa. If the rice is less, it will turn into lassi,” he stated on the recipe video that he uploaded on YouTube in May 2020. The detailed recipe is as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mango phirni 4 tbsp / 50 gm Basmati rice, washed, soaked for at least 30 minutes

2 tbsp Water

1 ltr Milk

2 Alphonso mangoes, fully ripe

2-3 Green cardamom, roughly crushed

1 tbsp Cashew paste (optional)

¼ cup / 100 gm Sugar For garnish Mango, sliced

Few Mint leaves Method of preparation In a grinder jar, add soaked basmati rice and a little water and grind it into a coarse paste. Keep aside. Now, in a large kadai, boil milk. Stir occasionally, and simmer for 10 minutes. Now, add in the prepared coarse rice paste. Stir continuously for five minutes. Peel the mango and cut it into slices. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a paste. Boil the milk till the rice gets cooked completely, and cool till only slightly warm Next, add mango pulp and stir occasionally. If using partially ripe or slightly sour mangoes, then cook the mango paste in sugar for about 5 minutes before adding it to the cooled phirni. Add crushed green cardamom and mix it well. Add sugar and mix well till the milk thickens and turns creamy. Pour it into a bowl, and refrigerate till it sets cool. Finally, serve chilled mango phirni garnished with a few mango slices and mint leaves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mango phirni 4 tbsp / 50 gm Basmati rice, washed, soaked for at least 30 minutes

2 tbsp Water

1 ltr Milk

2 Alphonso mangoes, fully ripe

2-3 Green cardamom, roughly crushed

1 tbsp Cashew paste (optional)

¼ cup / 100 gm Sugar For garnish Mango, sliced

Few Mint leaves Method of preparation In a grinder jar, add soaked basmati rice and a little water and grind it into a coarse paste. Keep aside. Now, in a large kadai, boil milk. Stir occasionally, and simmer for 10 minutes. Now, add in the prepared coarse rice paste. Stir continuously for five minutes. Peel the mango and cut it into slices. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a paste. Boil the milk till the rice gets cooked completely, and cool till only slightly warm Next, add mango pulp and stir occasionally. If using partially ripe or slightly sour mangoes, then cook the mango paste in sugar for about 5 minutes before adding it to the cooled phirni. Add crushed green cardamom and mix it well. Add sugar and mix well till the milk thickens and turns creamy. Pour it into a bowl, and refrigerate till it sets cool. Finally, serve chilled mango phirni garnished with a few mango slices and mint leaves. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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