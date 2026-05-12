Chef Ranveer Brar shares summer special mango phirni recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar's mango phirni recipe gives the perfect seasonal touch to this classic dessert. Find the recipe here.
In the country where biryani is an emotion, phirni needs no introduction. No Mughlai meal is complete without this dessert, which can be described as a sort of ground rice pudding. Like any other dessert, phirni can also get a seasonal touch, as celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar demonstrated with his mango phirni recipe.
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The cooking time for the dish is approximately 30 minutes, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two to four servings. According to Ranveer Brar, a good phirni can be made by maintaining the ratio of 50, 100 and one litre. That means 50 grams of rice, 100 grams of sugar, and one litre of milk.
“This ratio is very important. If there is extra rice, the dish will turn into halwa. If the rice is less, it will turn into lassi,” he stated on the recipe video that he uploaded on YouTube in May 2020. The detailed recipe is as follows.
Ingredients for mango phirni
- 4 tbsp / 50 gm Basmati rice, washed, soaked for at least 30 minutes
- 2 tbsp Water
- 1 ltr Milk
- 2 Alphonso mangoes, fully ripe
- 2-3 Green cardamom, roughly crushed
- 1 tbsp Cashew paste (optional)
- ¼ cup / 100 gm Sugar
For garnish
- Mango, sliced
- Few Mint leaves
Method of preparation
- In a grinder jar, add soaked basmati rice and a little water and grind it into a coarse paste. Keep aside.
- Now, in a large kadai, boil milk. Stir occasionally, and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Now, add in the prepared coarse rice paste. Stir continuously for five minutes.
- Peel the mango and cut it into slices. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a paste.
- Boil the milk till the rice gets cooked completely, and cool till only slightly warm
- Next, add mango pulp and stir occasionally. If using partially ripe or slightly sour mangoes, then cook the mango paste in sugar for about 5 minutes before adding it to the cooled phirni.
- Add crushed green cardamom and mix it well.
- Add sugar and mix well till the milk thickens and turns creamy.
- Pour it into a bowl, and refrigerate till it sets cool.
- Finally, serve chilled mango phirni garnished with a few mango slices and mint leaves.
Ingredients for mango phirni
- 4 tbsp / 50 gm Basmati rice, washed, soaked for at least 30 minutes
- 2 tbsp Water
- 1 ltr Milk
- 2 Alphonso mangoes, fully ripe
- 2-3 Green cardamom, roughly crushed
- 1 tbsp Cashew paste (optional)
- ¼ cup / 100 gm Sugar
For garnish
- Mango, sliced
- Few Mint leaves
Method of preparation
- In a grinder jar, add soaked basmati rice and a little water and grind it into a coarse paste. Keep aside.
- Now, in a large kadai, boil milk. Stir occasionally, and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Now, add in the prepared coarse rice paste. Stir continuously for five minutes.
- Peel the mango and cut it into slices. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a paste.
- Boil the milk till the rice gets cooked completely, and cool till only slightly warm
- Next, add mango pulp and stir occasionally. If using partially ripe or slightly sour mangoes, then cook the mango paste in sugar for about 5 minutes before adding it to the cooled phirni.
- Add crushed green cardamom and mix it well.
- Add sugar and mix well till the milk thickens and turns creamy.
- Pour it into a bowl, and refrigerate till it sets cool.
- Finally, serve chilled mango phirni garnished with a few mango slices and mint leaves.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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