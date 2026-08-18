Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make bottle gourd interesting with his lauki kofta recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The bottle gourd, or lauki, might be a common vegetable in Indian kitchens, but they are not always the most popular one. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar attempts to change that perception with his lauki kofta recipe, which he uploaded on YouTube on August 7.

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The recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two to four. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For lauki kofta mixture 1 medium bottle gourd (peeled, grated)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (chopped)

1 cup gram flour

Salt to taste

1-2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp fennel seeds For curd mixture 2 cups curd (beaten)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 heaped tbsp coriander powder

2 tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder For lauki kofta curry 2 tbsp ghee

1-2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 medium onions (roughly sliced)

1-2 dry Kashmiri red chillies

Prepared curd mixture

1 ½ cups hot water

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

1 tsp dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)

Salt to taste

Fried koftas Other ingredients Oil for frying For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For lauki kofta mixture In a bowl, add grated bottle guard and salt to taste. Mix well and set aside for a while. Squeeze out the excess moisture from the bottle gourd and transfer it to a clean bowl. Add tender coriander stems, gram flour, salt to taste, ginger garlic paste and fennel seeds. Mix well. Heat oil in a kadai, drop the kofta mixture into the hot oil, one portion at a time, and fry until golden brown and crispy. Transfer the fried koftas to an absorbent paper and keep them aside. For curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Mix well and keep aside. For lauki kofta curry In a kadai or handi, add ghee and oil. Once it's hot, add cumin, fennel seeds, onions, and dry Kashmiri red chillies, and let it cook for two to three minutes, or until the onions turn translucent. Add the prepared curd mixture and cook for a while, until the oil separates from the masala. Now, add hot water, fresh coriander leaves, dry fenugreek leaves, salt to taste and fried koftas. Cook for another seven to eight minutes. Transfer the curry to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with roti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For lauki kofta mixture 1 medium bottle gourd (peeled, grated)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (chopped)

1 cup gram flour

Salt to taste

1-2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp fennel seeds For curd mixture 2 cups curd (beaten)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 heaped tbsp coriander powder

2 tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder For lauki kofta curry 2 tbsp ghee

1-2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 medium onions (roughly sliced)

1-2 dry Kashmiri red chillies

Prepared curd mixture

1 ½ cups hot water

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

1 tsp dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)

Salt to taste

Fried koftas Other ingredients Oil for frying For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For lauki kofta mixture In a bowl, add grated bottle guard and salt to taste. Mix well and set aside for a while. Squeeze out the excess moisture from the bottle gourd and transfer it to a clean bowl. Add tender coriander stems, gram flour, salt to taste, ginger garlic paste and fennel seeds. Mix well. Heat oil in a kadai, drop the kofta mixture into the hot oil, one portion at a time, and fry until golden brown and crispy. Transfer the fried koftas to an absorbent paper and keep them aside. For curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Mix well and keep aside. For lauki kofta curry In a kadai or handi, add ghee and oil. Once it's hot, add cumin, fennel seeds, onions, and dry Kashmiri red chillies, and let it cook for two to three minutes, or until the onions turn translucent. Add the prepared curd mixture and cook for a while, until the oil separates from the masala. Now, add hot water, fresh coriander leaves, dry fenugreek leaves, salt to taste and fried koftas. Cook for another seven to eight minutes. Transfer the curry to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with roti. {{/usCountry}}

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