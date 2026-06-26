Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make French fries desi with besan and no potatoes: See preparation

French fries are nothing short of iconic and a comfort food across the globe. But Indians have a unique ability to transform any recipe and make it our own. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s crispy besan French fries dish is an excellent example of that.

Ranveer Brar's besan French fries recipe can be made in around 40 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The chef does the unthinkable in the recipe - he takes potatoes out of French fries! And the result is a dish one would love to have with a warm beverage on a rainy evening. With the monsoons just settling in, there is no better time to share the recipe.

It takes approximately 40 minutes to prep and cook the besan French fries, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy besan French fries 1 cup Gram flour (besan)

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

1 tsp Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Water

2 heaped tbsp Oil For tempered ketchup 1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 inch Ginger - chopped

1-2 fresh Green chillies - chopped

1 sprig Curry leaves

Water

1 cup Tomato ketchup For garnish Tomato wedges

Fresh coriander leaves Method of preparation For crispy besan French fries In a large bowl, add gram flour, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, water, and oil and mix everything properly to make a thick, runny batter. Keep the batter aside for at least 30 minutes. After that, take a medium-sized pan and set it on low heat. Pour the besan batter that was set aside into the pan like a chilla and continue cooking on low. Cook from both sides until light golden. Remove and keep aside to cool down. Once cooled, cut the chilla into strips like French fries. Then deep fry in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Remove and serve with tempered ketchup and garnish with tomato wedges and coriander leaves. Enjoy. For tempered ketchup In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, finely chopped ginger, curry leaves, and finely chopped green chillies. Sauté for a minute. Switch off the flames and add a little water, mix properly, then add tomato ketchup and bring everything together. Keep aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy besan French fries 1 cup Gram flour (besan)

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

1 tsp Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Water

2 heaped tbsp Oil For tempered ketchup 1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 inch Ginger - chopped

1-2 fresh Green chillies - chopped

1 sprig Curry leaves

Water

1 cup Tomato ketchup For garnish Tomato wedges

Fresh coriander leaves Method of preparation For crispy besan French fries In a large bowl, add gram flour, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, water, and oil and mix everything properly to make a thick, runny batter. Keep the batter aside for at least 30 minutes. After that, take a medium-sized pan and set it on low heat. Pour the besan batter that was set aside into the pan like a chilla and continue cooking on low. Cook from both sides until light golden. Remove and keep aside to cool down. Once cooled, cut the chilla into strips like French fries. Then deep fry in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Remove and serve with tempered ketchup and garnish with tomato wedges and coriander leaves. Enjoy. For tempered ketchup In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, finely chopped ginger, curry leaves, and finely chopped green chillies. Sauté for a minute. Switch off the flames and add a little water, mix properly, then add tomato ketchup and bring everything together. Keep aside for further use. {{/usCountry}}

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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