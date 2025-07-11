National French Fries Day: 5 chef-approved fries recipes that aren't just regular sides

National French Fries Day: French fries have long been the sidekick to meals, commonly playing a supporting role next to your burger, chicken wings and soft drink, but not anymore. 11 July is dedicated to celebrating National French Fries Day, and on this day, let's take a moment to give the crispy sliced potatoes the spotlight they really deserve. For once, turn your side dish into a full-blown gastronomic experience with creative toppings, spicy flavours, and creamy sauces. Moreover, for those who dismiss fries as too dry or bland, let some creamy fries recipes redeem them for you. Maybe if you pair these with your homemade meal, you will probably forget about the burger.

Go beyond the mainstream french fries and try different flavours.(Shutterstock)