National French Fries Day: 5 chef-approved fries recipes that aren't just regular sides
Discover the potential of your regular side, the French fries, and see how they pair beautifully with creamy flavours and spices.
National French Fries Day: French fries have long been the sidekick to meals, commonly playing a supporting role next to your burger, chicken wings and soft drink, but not anymore. 11 July is dedicated to celebrating National French Fries Day, and on this day, let's take a moment to give the crispy sliced potatoes the spotlight they really deserve. For once, turn your side dish into a full-blown gastronomic experience with creative toppings, spicy flavours, and creamy sauces. Moreover, for those who dismiss fries as too dry or bland, let some creamy fries recipes redeem them for you. Maybe if you pair these with your homemade meal, you will probably forget about the burger.
HT Lifestyle rounded up 5 mouth-watering fries, from simple classics like peri peri to more loaded main dish type recipes with rich protein like chicken:
1. Peri Peri fries
Recipe by Head Chef Arokiya Doss, The Malabar Coast, Noida
Ingredients
For the fries:
- 4 large potatoes (peeled, washed, and cut into 9mm thick fries)
- 1 tbsp salt (for blanching)
- Water, enough to blanch
- Oil, for deep frying
For the Peri Peri Masala (makes approx. ½ cup):
- 2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- 2 tsp red chilli flakes
- 1 tsp ginger powder
- 3 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 2 tsp amchur (dry mango) powder
- 4 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- 2 tsp sugar
- ¼ tsp black salt (or to taste)
- ½ tsp table salt (adjust to taste)
Method
A. Prepare the fries
- To make fresh and crispy fries, the first step you need to take is to wash and peel the potatoes into thick uniform sizes.
- Then move forward by boiling water in a pot, add 1 tablespoon of salt and blanch the fries for an average of 5 minutes. This softens the fries, making them ready with crunch and crispiness after frying.
- Drain the fries and pat them completely dry using a kitchen towel. Let them cool.
B. Make the Peri Peri masala
- Mix all the peri peri spices in a bowl till they become flavorful. Then store them in an airtight container if making it in advance.
C. Fry the fries
- Heat oil in a deep pan or fryer to 180°C (350°F).
- Deep fry the blanched and dried fries in batches until golden and crispy.
- Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.
D. Toss and serve
- While the fries are still hot, sprinkle 1–2 tablespoons of the peri peri masala over them (or to your taste).
- Toss well so all fries are evenly coated with the flavorful spice mix.
2. Creamy cheese fries
Recipe by Executive Chef Abhishek Singh at Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown
Ingredients
For the Fries:
- 3–4 medium Russet potatoes (or any starchy variety), cut into fries
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp paprika
- 1 tbsp cornstarch or cornflour
- Oil, for deep frying or baking
For the cheese sauce:
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- ½ tsp garlic powder
Optional: A pinch of red chilli flakes for some heat
Method
A. To prepare the fries:
- Peel and cut the potatoes into fries. Soak them in cold water for 30 minutes to remove excess
- Boil the fries for 5–6 minutes, drain, and pat them dry. Toss with cornstarch, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper.
- Deep-fry the fries until golden and crispy, or bake in a preheated oven at 220°C (425°F) until crisp, flipping once halfway through.
B. To make the cheese sauce:
- In a saucepan, melt butter. Add flour and whisk for 1–2 minutes until smooth and golden.
- Slowly pour in milk while whisking continuously to avoid lumps.
- Once the mixture thickens, add mozzarella, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir until smooth and creamy.
- To assemble, layer the fries on a serving plate or tray.Pour the Hot cheese sauce generously over the fries. Garnish with chilli flakes or extra cheese if desired. Serve immediately while hot and gooey.
3. Truffle parmesan fries
Recipe by Chef Arun Thakur, Executive Sous Chef, Shangri-La
Ingredients
For the fries:
- 4 large starchy potatoes (russet or pink)
- 5 litres of water
- 2 tbsp refined flour
- Oil (for deep frying)
- Sea salt, to taste
For garnish and flavour:
- 5 g black truffle pâté (or truffle oil as an alternative)
- 20 g grated Parmesan cheese
Method
A. For fries
- Use starchy potatoes like Russet or pink potatoes as their high starch content results in a crispier fry.
- Peel the potatoes and cut them into baton shapes (about ½-inch thick strips).
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the potato batons and parboil for 3–4 minutes until just slightly tender but not fully cooked.
- Drain immediately to avoid overcooking.
- Spread the parboiled fries in a single layer on a flat tray. Let them cool completely to stop further cooking and to allow excess moisture to evaporate.
- Once the fries are cool and dry, lightly dust them with refined flour. This helps prevent sticking and contributes to extra crispiness when fried.
B. Frying
- Heat refined oil in a deep saucepan or fryer to around 175°C (350°F).
- Fry the potatoes in small batches until they are crispy and golden brown.
- Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.
- While the fries are still hot, toss them gently with black truffle pate and grated Parmesan cheese. Use your hands to mix carefully without breaking the fries.
- Sprinkle with sea salt to taste.
4. Tex-Mex fries
Recipe by Chef Sudeep Yadav, Barista Coffee
Ingredients
For the fries base:
- 180 g frozen fries
- 2 ml refined oil
- Salt, 1 g (or to taste)
- 2 g peri peri seasoning
For the toppings:
- 50 g kidney beans (boiled)
- 40 g tomato salsa
- 30 g cheesy jalapeño sauce
- 2 g spring onion (chopped)
Method
A. Prepare the Fries
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or air fryer.
- Cook the fries until golden brown and crispy.
- While still hot, toss the fries with salt and peri peri seasoning. Set aside.
B. Prepare the Kidney Beans
- Lightly mash the boiled kidney beans in a small bowl.
- Warm them up in a pan or microwave if needed.
- Mix in a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of the tomato salsa for added flavour (optional).
C. Assemble the tex-mex fries
- On a serving plate, layer the seasoned fries.
- Spoon the warm kidney beans evenly over the fries.
- Drizzle generously with tomato salsa and cheesy jalapeño sauce.
- Garnish with finely chopped spring onions.
- Serve hot with an extra side of salsa or sour cream for dipping.
5. Chili con carne chicken loaded fries
Recipe by Chef Vikas Seth, BLVD Club by Embassy
Ingredients
For the chicken chili con carne:
- 2 tbsp oil
- tbsp garlic, chopped
- 2 tbsp onion, chopped
- 1 tsp green chili, chopped
- 400 g boneless chicken mince
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 50 g fresh tomatoes, chopped
- 200 g red kidney beans (rajma), cooked
- 2 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- Salt, to taste
- ½ tsp black pepper, crushed
- 100 ml water (or as required)
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
- 1 tbsp lime juice
For the fries:
- 500 g frozen French fries
- Salt, to taste
- Oil, for frying
Toppings:
- 150 g shredded mozzarella
- 100 g jalapeños, sliced
- Fresh coriander, for garnish
Method
A. For chicken chili con carne:
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, and green chili. Sauté until translucent. Add minced chicken, sauté until browned and cooked through for 7 to 8 minutes.
- Stir in tomato paste, fresh tomatoes, and cook until softened. Add spices, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Add kidney beans and water as required, cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes until slightly thickened. Finish with lime juice and chopped coriander. Keep warm.
B. Make the fries
- Prepare fries, deep fry until golden and crisp.
- Once done, sprinkle with a bit of salt.
C. Assemble
- Place hot fries on a serving plate.
- Pile on the chicken con carne generously.
- Sprinkle with shredded cheese, and place under a hot salamander for 2–3 minutes until melted.
- Top with jalapenos, and fresh coriander.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.