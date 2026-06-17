Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and vegetables with salsa verde is the healthy dinner you need; check out recipe

Looking for a wholesome meal that is packed with protein, vibrant flavours, and fresh ingredients? Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and vegetables with salsa verde is the perfect choice. Featuring juicy grilled chicken, colourful vegetables, and a zesty herb-packed salsa verde, this nutritious dish is ideal for a healthy lunch or light dinner. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares his 'absolutely lip-smacking' achari aloo recipe; perfect companion for parathas and dal-rice )

Ingredients

Juicy grilled chicken, colourful vegetables and a zesty salsa verde come together in this nutritious recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor.(Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Enjoy a wholesome meal with Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and veggies accompanied by a fresh salsa verde. (Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

For the grilled chicken and vegetables

1 boneless chicken breast

4 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for greasing

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp barbecue sauce

Crushed black peppercorns, to taste

Salt, to taste

1 medium green zucchini, cut into triangles

1 medium yellow squash, cut into triangles

1 medium carrot, cut into triangles and boiled

1 medium white onion, quartered and layers separated

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

For the Salsa Verde

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 tbsp pickled jalapeño, chopped

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt, to taste

Method:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, barbecue sauce, crushed black peppercorns, and salt. Add the chicken breast and coat it well with the marinade. Set aside for 15 minutes. Step 2: Prepare the vegetables {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, barbecue sauce, crushed black peppercorns, and salt. Add the chicken breast and coat it well with the marinade. Set aside for 15 minutes. Step 2: Prepare the vegetables {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In another bowl, combine zucchini, yellow squash, boiled carrot, and onion. Add balsamic vinegar, salt, and crushed black peppercorns, then toss until the vegetables are evenly coated. Step 3: Grill the chicken and vegetables {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another bowl, combine zucchini, yellow squash, boiled carrot, and onion. Add balsamic vinegar, salt, and crushed black peppercorns, then toss until the vegetables are evenly coated. Step 3: Grill the chicken and vegetables {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Heat a non-stick grill pan and lightly grease it with olive oil. Place the marinated vegetables on one side of the pan and the chicken on the other. Grill, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender with light char marks. Remove from the pan and allow them to cool slightly. Step 4: Make the salsa verde {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heat a non-stick grill pan and lightly grease it with olive oil. Place the marinated vegetables on one side of the pan and the chicken on the other. Grill, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender with light char marks. Remove from the pan and allow them to cool slightly. Step 4: Make the salsa verde {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a bowl, mix together parsley, coriander leaves, basil, pickled jalapeño, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Stir well until combined.

Step 5: Assemble and serve

Slice the grilled chicken, if desired, and arrange it on a serving platter with the grilled vegetables. Drizzle the salsa verde generously over the top or serve it on the side. Serve warm and enjoy.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON