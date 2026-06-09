Chef Kunal Kapur shares his 'absolutely lip-smacking' achari aloo recipe; perfect companion for parathas and dal-rice

There is something incredibly comforting about a potato dish. It is simple, familiar and almost always a crowd-pleaser. But every now and then, even the most loved recipes need a flavour upgrade. If you're tired of making the same aloo sabzi on repeat and want to bring some excitement back to your meals, Chef Kunal Kapur has just the recipe for you. His achari aloo combines the bold, tangy flavours of Indian pickles with soft, perfectly cooked potatoes to create a dish that can instantly elevate your lunch or dinner spread. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his ‘personal favourite for years’ mango butter chicken recipe ) Elevate your meals with Chef Kunal's tangy achari aloo recipe. (Instagram)

On June 8, Chef Kunal took to Instagram to share the recipe with his followers. Describing the dish, he wrote, “This achari aloo is that tangy, spicy, everyday comfort lunch that brings a burst of flavour to your plate, bold, aromatic, and absolutely lip-smacking. Baby potatoes tossed in a punchy pickling spice mix, best paired with crisp parathas or simple dal-rice. It’s the kind of meal that instantly wakes up your taste buds and feels like home.”

Let’s take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients For the achari aloo