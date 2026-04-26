Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's lychee and rose mousse is the perfect summer indulgence: See step-by-step recipe
Lychee and rose mousse by Sanjeev Kapoor is a refreshing dessert that is a must try in the scorching summer months.
There is no wrong season to enjoy a soft, creamy mousse. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s lychee and rose mousse makes it a speciality for the summer months. The juicy lychees add a refreshing element to the dessert, which is wonderfully complemented by the delicate flavour of gulkhand (a sweet preserve made with sun-dried rose petals and sugar).
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The fusion dessert takes approximately 35 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient to serve four people. The detailed recipe is as follows.
Ingredients for lychee and rose mousse
- 18-20 lychees, peeled and deseeded
- 1½ tsps gulkand
- 1 tsp gelatin
- 2 egg whites
- 2 tbsps honey
- 1 cup whipped cream
- Chopped lychee as required
- Crushed dried rose petals for dusting
- Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
- Lychee wedges for garnish
Method of preparation
- Take ¼ cup of water in a bowl. Sprinkle gelatin and set aside to bloom for 10 minutes.
- Put the lychees in a blender jar and blend to a fine paste. Strain this into a large bowl.
- Take egg whites in another bowl and beat with an electric beater till the mixture reaches soft peaks. Add honey and gulkand and continue to beat till well combined.
- Add whipped cream and gently fold.
- Once the gelatin has bloomed, melt it in the microwave for one minute. Allow it to cool slightly. Transfer this into the blended litchi and mix well.
- Pour the litchi mixture into the whipped egg mixture and gently fold in till well combined. Transfer this into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.
- Put some chopped lychee into individual serving glasses, pipe out the mousse mixture over this.
- Dust crushed dried rose petals, garnish with mint sprigs and lychee wedge. Serve chilled.
About Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with his cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted on television in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India in 2017.{{/usCountry}}
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with his cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted on television in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India in 2017.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
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