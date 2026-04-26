...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's lychee and rose mousse is the perfect summer indulgence: See step-by-step recipe

Lychee and rose mousse by Sanjeev Kapoor is a refreshing dessert that is a must try in the scorching summer months. 

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 08:08 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Advertisement

There is no wrong season to enjoy a soft, creamy mousse. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s lychee and rose mousse makes it a speciality for the summer months. The juicy lychees add a refreshing element to the dessert, which is wonderfully complemented by the delicate flavour of gulkhand (a sweet preserve made with sun-dried rose petals and sugar).

The lychee and rose mousse recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to prepare. (@sanjeevkapoorkhazana/YouTube)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares his ‘super crispy and crunchy’ fried potato recipe you will want to try now

The fusion dessert takes approximately 35 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient to serve four people. The detailed recipe is as follows.

Ingredients for lychee and rose mousse

  • 18-20 lychees, peeled and deseeded
  • 1½ tsps gulkand
  • 1 tsp gelatin
  • 2 egg whites
  • 2 tbsps honey
  • 1 cup whipped cream
  • Chopped lychee as required
  • Crushed dried rose petals for dusting
  • Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
  • Lychee wedges for garnish

Method of preparation

  1. Take ¼ cup of water in a bowl. Sprinkle gelatin and set aside to bloom for 10 minutes.
  2. Put the lychees in a blender jar and blend to a fine paste. Strain this into a large bowl.
  3. Take egg whites in another bowl and beat with an electric beater till the mixture reaches soft peaks. Add honey and gulkand and continue to beat till well combined.
  4. Add whipped cream and gently fold.
  5. Once the gelatin has bloomed, melt it in the microwave for one minute. Allow it to cool slightly. Transfer this into the blended litchi and mix well.
  6. Pour the litchi mixture into the whipped egg mixture and gently fold in till well combined. Transfer this into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.
  7. Put some chopped lychee into individual serving glasses, pipe out the mousse mixture over this.
  8. Dust crushed dried rose petals, garnish with mint sprigs and lychee wedge. Serve chilled.

About Sanjeev Kapoor

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

celebrity chef sanjeev kapoor recipe dessert easy dessert dessert recipes
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's lychee and rose mousse is the perfect summer indulgence: See step-by-step recipe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.