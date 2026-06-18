Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Ragi Oats Dhokla With Mustard Tempering – A Guilt-Free High-Fiber Steamed Snack For Weight Loss

Ragi oats dhokla with mustard tempering is a healthy take on a traditional Indian steamed snack made by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Adding finger millet (ragi) and oats to this recipe turns regular dhokla into a healthy dish. These are two superfoods that are known for having great nutritional profiles. Ragi is an ancient grain that is gluten-free and high in calcium, iron, magnesium, and B-complex vitamins. These vitamins help keep bones strong, metabolism healthy, and energy levels high. It helps you feel full because it has a lot of dietary fibre, which is good for your digestive health and weight management.

Ragi Oats Dhokla(adobe stock)

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Oats go well with ragi as they contain beta-glucan soluble fibre, which helps keep blood sugar stable, lower cholesterol, and improve heart health. These grains work well together to make a healthy, low-fat, and nutrient-dense base for a steamed snack that fits with clean eating goals.

This ragi oats dhokla is steamed instead of deep-fried, which keeps the nutrients and keeps the calories low. The mustard seasoning makes the food taste better and adds healthy fats and antioxidants from the sesame and mustard seeds. This mix not only stops cravings, but it also helps you lose weight and keep it off, and it makes your gut healthier. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's version turns comfort food into a healthy option that fits into today's healthy and balanced lifestyles.

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{{^usCountry}} Ragi Oats Dhokla by Sanjeev Kapoor vs Regular Dhokla: A Healthy Steamed Snack Revolution {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ragi Oats Dhokla by Sanjeev Kapoor vs Regular Dhokla: A Healthy Steamed Snack Revolution {{/usCountry}}

Feature Ragi Oats Dhokla (Sanjeev Kapoor) Regular Dhokla Main Ingredients Ragi flour, oats, urad dal Mainly refined gram flour Fiber Content High (supports digestion) Moderate Protein Value Higher due to multi-grain mix Moderate Glycemic Index Lower, weight-loss friendly Higher Fat Content Very low Low to moderate Nutritional Density Rich in minerals & vitamins Limited micronutrients Digestive Impact Improves gut health Basic digestion support Weight Loss Suitability Highly suitable Moderately suitable View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 15 minutes (+6–8 hours fermentation)

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: ~180 kcal per serving

Nutrition: High fiber, protein-rich, low fat, mineral-dense

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate Ingredients 1 cup – Finger millet (ragi) flour

½ cup – Powdered oats

½ cup – Skinless black gram (urad dal) flour

⅓ cup – Yoghurt

Salt – To taste

½ tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Ginger-green chilli paste

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Oil (plus greasing)

Water – As required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 15 minutes (+6–8 hours fermentation)

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: ~180 kcal per serving

Nutrition: High fiber, protein-rich, low fat, mineral-dense

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate Ingredients 1 cup – Finger millet (ragi) flour

½ cup – Powdered oats

½ cup – Skinless black gram (urad dal) flour

⅓ cup – Yoghurt

Salt – To taste

½ tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Ginger-green chilli paste

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Oil (plus greasing)

Water – As required {{/usCountry}}

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Tempering:

2 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

2 tsp – White sesame seeds

1–2 – Green chillies (slit)

6–8 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Sugar

Fresh coriander – For garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Combine ragi flour, oats powder, urad dal flour, yoghurt, and water into smooth batter.

Allow batter to ferment for 6–8 hours for softness and digestion benefits.

Add salt, cumin powder, chilli powder, ginger-chilli paste, and baking soda. Mix well.

Grease dhokla tray lightly with oil.

Add oil to batter and pour into tray evenly.

Steam for 12–15 minutes until firm and fluffy.

Cool slightly before cutting into squares.

Heat oil for tempering and add mustard seeds until they splutter.

Add sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, and sugar.

Pour tempering over dhokla and garnish with coriander.

5 Health Boosting Tips For Weight Loss Ragi Oats Dhokla

Increase fiber content: Add grated vegetables like carrots or spinach to enhance satiety and digestion. Reduce sodium intake: Use minimal salt and rely on spices for natural flavor enhancement. Fermentation optimisation: Allow full fermentation time to improve gut-friendly probiotics and softness. Oil control strategy: Limit oil usage in tempering to reduce calorie density in this ragi oats dhokla. Boost protein value: You can add extra urad dal flour or incorporate sprouts into the batter mix.

Ragi Oats Dhokla: Nutritional Breakdown Per Serving

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Nutrient Quantity & Benefits Calories ~180 kcal Protein 7–9 g (muscle repair & satiety) Carbohydrates 28–32 g (energy source) Fat 4–6 g (healthy oils from tempering) Fiber 6–8 g (digestion & weight control) Calcium High (bone strength from ragi) Iron Moderate-high (improves hemoglobin) Magnesium Supports nerve & muscle function Vitamin B1 Energy metabolism Vitamin B3 Skin & metabolic health Phosphorus Bone development Potassium Electrolyte balance View All

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s ragi oats dhokla with mustard tempering comes with a pure mix of taste and nutrition. The fusion of ragi and oats creates a fiber-rich, low-calorie snack that supports weight management and heart health. Try this fluffy snacks at home without feeling heavier!

FAQs

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Is ragi oats dhokla suitable for weight loss diets?Ragi oats dhokla supports weight loss through high fiber content, low calories, and improved satiety, reducing overall food intake naturally.

What makes oats beneficial in dhokla preparation?Oats provide beta-glucan fiber that supports heart health, regulates cholesterol, and improves digestive function effectively.

Can ragi oats dhokla help diabetic individuals?Ragi oats dhokla has a low glycemic index, helping maintain stable blood sugar levels when consumed in moderation.

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